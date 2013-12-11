Dec 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Credit Suisse Group
AG's (A/Stable/F1/a) USD2.25bn 7.5% Tier 1 capital notes a 'BB+' final rating.
The rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 2 December 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are issued by Credit Suisse Group, the holding company and are
perpetual Tier 1 instruments with a first call option after 10 years, which is
subject to regulatory approval. Coupon payment is fully discretionary, and will
be prohibited if the bank has insufficient distributable profits, if it would
result in a breach of regulatory capital requirements or if the regulator
prohibits the bank from making payments.
The notes are subject to full and permanent write-down if the bank has been
declared non-viable by the regulator or if it has received state aid to avoid a
default. The notes will also be fully and permanently written down if the sum of
Credit Suisse Group AG's consolidated Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital
(CET1) ratio and the ratio of its "higher-trigger" contingent capital instrument
(contingent capital instruments with a 7% CET1 ratio trigger) to risk-weighted
assets falls below 5.125%. The notes are structured to qualify as additional
Tier 1 instruments under Basel III and as progressive component capital
(low-trigger contingent capital instruments) under Switzerland's capital
requirement framework for the country's largest banks.
The notes are rated five notches below Credit Suisse Group AG's Viability Rating
(VR) in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" (dated 5 December 2012). The notching
reflects the notes' loss severity and incremental non-performance risk.
Fitch has applied two notches for loss severity given the notes' full and
permanent write-down feature. In addition, Fitch has applied three notches for
incremental non-performance risk to reflect the instruments' fully discretionary
coupon payment, which Fitch considers the most easily activated form of loss
absorption.
Fitch has assigned 50% equity credit to the notes to reflect their perpetual
nature, their level of subordination and the fully-discretionary coupon payment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating is sensitive to any change in Credit Suisse Group's VR, which
itself is currently at the same level as Credit Suisse AG's VR and IDR, in line
with Fitch's 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' criteria (10 August
2012). In November 2013, Credit Suisse Group announced a reorganisation which,
among other things, will result in increased debt issuance by the holding
company (see "Fitch: Credit Suisse Reorganisation Will Improve Resolvability",
dated 21 November 2013 on www.fitchratings.com). The announcement had no
immediate rating impact, but over time increased issuance by the holding company
of debt with contractual bail-in language might affect the relative position of
creditors of the various group entities.
The notes' rating is also sensitive to any change in notching that could arise
if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of the notes' non-performance
risk relative to the risk captured in Credit Suisse Group AG's VR. This could
reflect a change in capital management or flexibility or an unexpected shift in
regulatory buffers, for example.