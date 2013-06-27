(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Cajas Rurales Unidas (CRU: BB/Stable/B) EUR545m Cedulas Territoriales (public sector covered bonds or CT) a 'BBB' rating. The Outlook is Negative.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The 'BBB' rating is based on CRU's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity) and the 42.8% minimum legal overcollateralisation (OC) of CT, which is in line with the breakeven OC for the rating. The Negative Outlook on the CT reflects the Negative Outlook on Spain (BBB/Negative/F2), to which 34.5% of the cover pool is exposed.

Nominal OC between the CRU public sector cover pool and the outstanding CT was 51.2% as of March 2013. However, given the issuer's Short-term rating of 'B', Fitch does not give full credit to the OC in place, and relies instead on the mandatory minimum OC of 42.8%, resulting from the legal requirement which limits total outstanding CT to 70% of the public sector cover pool. In a 'BBB' scenario, this level provides 100% recoveries on outstanding CT, which allows for a three-notch uplift from CRU's IDR on a recovery basis. For CT, Fitch models recoveries given default by allocating cover assets proceeds in chronological order of covered bonds maturities, unlike Cedulas Hipotecarias (Spanish mortgages covered bonds or CH), where legal provisions ensure equal treatment of all covered bonds irrespective of their maturity upon insolvency of the bank (see 'Cedulas Hipotecarias Legal Framework Review', dated 5 April 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).

As of March 2013, the cover pool, totalling EUR827m, comprised exposures to the Spanish sovereign (34.5% of the pool), Spanish autonomous regions (20.5%) and local authorities (44.5%). Fitch analysed the cover pool using its Portfolio Credit Model (PCM), resulting in a rating default rate at 'BBB' of 40.2% and a rating recovery rate of 54.5%. In this rating scenario, the Spanish sovereign is not assumed to default, hence the CT's rating is credit linked to Spain's. The cover pool has a residual weighted average life of 5.9 years, compared with 3.3 years for the CT. 43% of the assets have a variable rate of interest, whereas all of the outstanding CT have a fixed rate. All assets and liabilities are euro-denominated.

In terms of discontinuity risk analysis, Fitch assesses the risk of asset segregation as moderate high, based on the lack of a public registry for the public sector cover pool and the lack of clarity in the legislation regarding the inclusion of bonds as part of the collateral.

Fitch attributes a full discontinuity liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment to CRU's CT programme considering the CT's hard bullet profile and the lack of specific protection against liquidity shortfalls post assumed issuer insolvency. In the agency's opinion, only intervention by the Spanish authorities would avoid a default on the CT in this scenario. Fitch believes that intervention is less likely for CT than it is for CH, given that CTs are not deemed as important for the Spanish financial sector.

The systemic alternative management risk is considered moderate high, mainly because the Spanish law does not provide for a separate mortgage pool administrator to organise the transition process in the event of the bank defaulting.

Fitch considers the cover pool-specific alternative management risk assessment moderate. This reflects the small size and limited complexity of the portfolio, and therefore the limited burden to manage the portfolio in the event of a transfer of operational duties.

The risk assessment for privileged derivatives is categorised as very low since the programme does not have privileged derivative contracts linked to the public sector book or to the covered bonds. The absence of any privileged hedging arrangements also means there is no potential termination payment to impact the liquidity risk or credit risk assessment.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The 'BBB' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade, all else being equal, if one of the following occurred: CRU was downgraded to 'BB-' or below; the portfolio composition shifted from sovereign and regional exposures to local entities; or if the Spanish sovereign or autonomous communities in the cover pool were downgraded.