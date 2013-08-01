(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned DZ PRIVATBANK SA's senior unsecured debt issuance programme a
Long-term rating of 'A+' and a Short-term rating of 'F1+'. DZ PRIVATBANK SA shares its senior
unsecured debt issuance programme with its parent, DZ BANK AG Deutsche
Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank (DZ BANK). The identical programme ratings for DZ
BANK are unaffected. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed DZ PRIVATBANK's
commercial paper issuance programme shared with DZ BANK at 'F1+'.
These programme ratings therefore now apply to either issuer. Fitch notes that
these ratings are assigned to the programmes and not to the notes issued under
the programmes. There is no assurance that notes issued under these programmes
will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under
any of these programmes will be the same as the respective programme's rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programmes' ratings are aligned with DZ PRIVATBANK's Long-term and
Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) of 'A+' and 'F1+' respectively. DZ
PRIVATBANK is 70% owned by DZ BANK and both banks are members of the German
cooperative banking group's (Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe, GFG) mutual
support mechanism. As such their IDRs are aligned with GFG's 'A+'/'Stable/'F1+'.
GFG's, DZ BANK's and DZ PRIVATBANK's IDRs were last affirmed on 25 April 2013
(see 'Fitch Affirms Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe and DZ BANK at 'A+'/Stable'
on www.fitchratings.com) and are unaffected by this rating action.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
DZ BANK's and DZ PRIVATBANK's IDRs, and thus the programmes' ratings, are
subject to the same sensitivities as GFG's IDRs. In addition, they could be
downgraded if DZ BANK's or DZ PRIVATBANK's ties with the group were to loosen in
any way, which Fitch considers extremely unlikely.