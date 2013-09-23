Sept 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned E-CARAT 2 plc's notes the following expected ratings:

Class A notes, due October 2021: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

Class B notes, due October 2021: 'AAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

Subordinated Notes, NR(EXP)

The final ratings will be contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received and a satisfactory review of final legal opinions to support the agency's analytical approach.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the originators' underwriting and servicing procedures, the agency's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure.

The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of auto loan receivables originated by GMAC UK plc (GMAC UK; Short-Term Issuer Default Rating 'B') within the UK. The transaction is static and will amortise sequentially from closing.

The credit enhancement for class A and B notes is 12.4% and 6.9% respectively, provided by overcollateralisation (10.5% and 5%) and the liquidity reserve (2.0% of the class A and B note balance). The liquidity reserve can be used to cover shortfalls for the payment of senior items, interest swap payments, and interest on the class A and B notes but also provides credit support to the notes, since amounts released through its amortisation (amortising in parallel with the notes) can be used to cure potential principal losses during the life of the transaction. In addition, the transaction benefits from excess spread of at least 5.3% p.a. initially.

Fitch has identified and analysed three sub-pools with different performance behaviour: new supported cars, new unsupported cars and used cars (all fully amortising loans without a final balloon payment). Fitch determined base case default rate expectations of 2.5% for new unsupported cars and 3.25% for used cars. Fitch determined a base case default rate expectation of 1.5% for new supported cars, which is higher than indicated by the historical cohort data provided to Fitch. This higher base case has been driven by the change in loan characteristics of this sub-category, following the introduction of a product called "flexible finance" in July 2011. In addition, the agency determined base case recovery expectations of 55% for new car loans and 50% for the used car sub-pool.

Although the underlying contracts do not feature any direct residual value risk, 98% of underlying receivables are regulated by the Consumer Credit Act and are therefore exposed to voluntary termination losses, which the agency estimated to be 9.6% in a 'AAAsf' and 7.0% in a 'AAsf' scenario based on a calculation made through loan-by-loan data.

E-CARAT 2 plc is a UK-based securitisation vehicle and this is the second public securitisation of GMAC UK to be rated by Fitch in the UK.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults (Class A / Class B): Original Rating: 'AAAsf' / 'AAsf'

Increase base case defaults by 10%: 'AA+sf' / 'AA-sf'

Increase base case defaults by 25%: 'AA+sf' / 'AA-sf'

Increase base case defaults by 50%: 'AAsf' / 'A+sf'

Expected impact upon the note rating of decreased recoveries (Class A / Class B):

Original Rating: 'AAAsf' / 'AAsf'

Reduce base case recovery by 10%: 'AA+sf' / 'AAsf'

Reduce base case recovery by 25%: 'AA+sf' / 'AA-sf'

Reduce base case recovery by 50%: 'AA+sf' / 'AA-sf'

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased market value stress:

Original Rating: 'AAAsf' / 'AAsf'

Increase Market Value Stress by 10%: 'AA+sf' / 'AA-sf'

Increase Market Value Stress by 25%: 'AA+sf' / 'AA-sf'

Increase Market Value Stress by 50%: 'AAsf' / 'A+sf'

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults, market value stress and decreased recoveries:

Original Rating: 'AAAsf' / 'AAsf'

Increase default base case and market value stress by 10%; reduce recovery base case by 10%:

'AA+sf' / 'AA-sf'

Increase default base case and market value stress by 25%; reduce recovery base case by 25%:

'AAsf' / 'Asf'

Increase default base case and market value stress by 50%; reduce recovery base case by 50%:

'A+sf' / 'BBB+sf'

A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: E-CARAT 2 plc