LONDON, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Italian
tower business EI
Towers S.p.A. (EIT) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB' with a
Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned EIT's planned bond
issuance of up to
EUR250m a 'BBB(EXP)' expected senior unsecured rating.
EIT is a quasi-utility, playing a vital role in the transmission
of a
significant portion of Italy's free-to-air television signals.
It has long-term
inflation-linked contracts, which give rise to highly visible
revenue streams.
Fitch expects future profitability and cash flow generation to
be stable given
the low level of competition. Mediaset (65% owner; unrated)
should have a
limited impact on EIT's credit profile as regulatory conditions
help to maintain
EIT's operational independence.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EIT's ratings reflect the company's highly visible, non-cyclical
and
inflation-linked revenue streams. These are underpinned by
long-term contracts
to rent space on its towers for radio and TV broadcast and
telecoms transmission
equipment. TV-related services form the bulk of EIT's revenue.
4G (LTE)
roll-outs are likely to provide the additional source of growth
in the future.
Assigning additional radio spectrum for DTT use could also boost
EIT's revenue
and profitability.
Mediaset's 65% ownership stake and strong influence over the
makeup of EIT's
Board of Directors creates a parent-subsidiary linkage between
the two entities.
In 2012, companies of the Mediaset Group accounted for 76% of
EIT's revenues.
However, Fitch believes that the degree of linkage between the
two is weak due
to the following factors:
- Anti-trust regulations that maintain the independent operation
of EIT from
Mediaset influence
- The importance of EIT's operations to Mediaset's ongoing
operations, even if
Mediaset got into financial difficulty.
- The small size of EIT's dividend stream relative to Mediaset's
debt service
requirements.
The Italian Competition Authority subjects EI Towers to a number
of undertakings
including fair and transparent access to EIT's infrastructure
for third-party
broadcasters, transparent and non-discriminatory pricing, a
wholly independent
executive management team and the requirement to remain a listed
entity for
corporate governance purposes.
As a result of the weak linkage between the two companies, EIT's
credit profile
is only partly limited by Mediaset's credit profile. The Stable
Outlook for EI
Towers already takes into account the financial pressure
Mediaset is currently
facing given the sharp drop in Italian TV advertising
expenditure in 2012, and
the limited visibility of any recovery given the weak Italian
macroeconomic
environment.
Competitive threats to EIT remain limited. The next largest
tower operator in
Italy is Raiway but its primary focus is serving the Italian
state TV
broadcaster, RAI. From an industry perspective, the lack of
cable infrastructure
in Italy and the size of investment needed to roll out
fibre-optic networks on a
nationwide scale ensures that free-to-air television is likely
to remain the
dominant TV distribution platform at least for the next decade.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative : Future developments that could lead to negative
rating action
include:
- Expectations that funds flow from operations adjusted net
leverage would trend
above 3.0x on a sustainable basis
- Any change in the regulatory or competitive environment that
would jeopardise
EIT's strong market position as a quasi-utility.
- A significant deterioration in the credit profile of Mediaset,
its main
customer and majority shareholder, which might be mitigated if
concrete steps
are taken to protect EIT's operational and financial
independence.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- Positive rating action is unlikely in the medium term as EIT
derives most of
its revenue from companies with credit profiles mainly in the
'BBB' category or
lower.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Liquidity at EIT is expected to be good, assuming that the
company's planned
bond issuance is successfully completed. At end-2012, EIT had
EUR22m of cash and
cash equivalents. Proceeds from the bond issue will be used to
refinancing all
of EIT's debt, leaving no refinancing risk over the next few
years. EIT is able
to generate a good level of free cash flow, and should not be
dependent on
Mediaset for financing.
