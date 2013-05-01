(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned eircom Finance
Limited's
proposed EUR310m senior secured bond issuance an expected rating
of 'B(EXP)' and
an expected Recovery Rating of 'RR3.'
eircom Finance Limited is a finance subsidiary of eircom
Holdings (Ireland)
Limited (eircom), Ireland's incumbent telecoms company. The
proposed issuance
will rank equally and benefit from the same guarantee structure
and security as
eircom's senior bank facility, including security over eircom's
network assets.
Proceeds of the issue will be used to buy-back senior bank debt
through a tender
process.
eircom's Long- term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) takes into
account the reduced
debt that eircom exited Examinership with, in early June 2012,
the company's
position as the country's incumbent telecom operator, sizeable
but declining
fixed line market share and negative free cash flow generation.
The Negative Outlook reflects the operating challenges the
company faces in
turning around the fixed-line business. Its weaker competitive
position relative
to the cable operator - in the context of its ability to offer
triple-play - may
lead to ongoing line losses beyond management's expectations,
adding further
top-line, margin and cash flow pressure. A sub-scale position in
a small but
competitive four player mobile market adds a further constraint
to the operating
profile, albeit one that new management appear from initial
signs to be focused
on addressing.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
- Legacy of Underinvestment
Despite its integrated incumbent status, eircom has
underinvested in
infrastructure in recent years, which in Fitch's view, is a
function of an
inappropriately leveraged capital structure. The company's capex
to sales ratio
trended down to below 10% in 2011 (13.6% in 2012), at a time
when the sector
average was closer to 16% -17%. While reducing capex is an
effective lever to
preserve near-term free cash flows, protracted underinvestment
when competitive
pressures are high has had a significant and detrimental effect
on eircom's
business position.
- Fibre Execution
While eircom's mobile business has achieved a solid, albeit
unprofitable
challenger position, its fixed access losses and broadband
position have
suffered materially at the hands of an effective cable operator.
Having upgraded
its network to DOCSIS 3.0, UPC has been growing subscribers and
taking market
share based on superior broadband speeds and three-play bundle.
eircom's response, including a fibre build which will
concentrate on a broader
geographic coverage than UPC, over 2012-2015, is rational, but
comes with
execution risk. Commercial traction remains with UPC. While
eircom's triple-play
offer of mobile, fixed voice and broadband was launched in
October 2012 - UPC's
advantage lies in its ability to offer a traditional fixed
triple play bundle
built around its position in pay TV; a product that eircom is
yet to launch.
The ability to compete on broadband speed is, in the agency's
view, the minimum
an incumbent should set out to achieve, with management's fibre
investment
important if it is to stabilise market share and absolute fixed
access losses.
The strategy to take fibre to the cabinet with an original
target to pass 1.0m
homes has been upgraded to 1.2m or 60% of the republic's
households. The
build-out will allow the company to increase speeds from what at
the moment
range from 3MB to 24MB to closer to 70 MB. eircom's homes passed
target compares
with UPC's current position of 737,200 two-way homes passed and
538,000 customer
relationships.
- Economic Headwinds
Fitch estimates that Ireland delivered 0.0% growth in 2012, with
a 1.0% recovery
forecast for 2013, with domestic demand/consumption likely to
remain anaemic.
Residential telecom spending, in particular, is more correlated
to private
consumption. Mobile revenues across European markets generally
have proven more
sensitive to the economy, particularly in austerity affected
economies. In
eircom's case, weakness has been most pronounced in its fixed
line business,
with mobile performance providing a further layer of pressure.
- Recovery Ratings
The 'B'/'RR3' ratings assigned to secured debt (the term loan B
and proposed
bond issue) reflect the above average recoveries envisaged in
the event of a
default. However, Fitch notes the absence of other creditor
classes, who might
otherwise absorb losses, while the loan agreement provides for
the existence of
additional liabilities (a revolving credit facility and hedging
liabilities) on
a super senior basis. In the meantime, the company has put an
interest rate
hedge in place fixing 50% of the bank facility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
Given the challenges the company faces - execution risk inherent
in the fibre
build and accompanying likelihood of negative free cash flow
through 2014, the
agency sees limited near term potential for positive ratings
action. Evidence
that management is slowing the pace of fixed customer losses and
meeting other
key operational targets could support a stabilisation of
ratings. This is likely
to be in 2014 at the earliest.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
With management expecting to stabilise EBITDA in fiscal 2014 (YE
June 2014) a
significant decline in this measure in 2014 would increase
pressure on the
ratings. Fitch's rating case envisages funds from operations net
adjusted
leverage below 6.0x by 2015. A 2015 metric that was trending
towards 6.5x is
likely to lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Emma Perry
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1311
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012;
'Rating Telecom Companies', dated 9 August 2012, are available
on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Rating Telecom Companies
here
2013 Outlook: European Telecoms and Cable
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.