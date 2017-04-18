(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/DUBAI, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigned a
Long-Term Local-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' and National Rating of
'AA(tur)' to Turkish
residential developer Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi
A.S. (Emlak
Konut). The Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch had assigned Emlak Konut a Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR
of 'BB+' on 3
April 2017.
The ratings reflect Emlak Konut's unique revenue sharing model
(RSM), which
generates guaranteed income and a share of upside gains, and
passes nearly all
design, building, financing and marketing risks to developers.
Emlak holds a
competitive advantage owing to its privileged position with its
controlling
shareholder, Turkey's Housing Development Administration (TOKI).
Other credit
strengths include a significant land bank, largely in Istanbul,
as well as sound
financials.
The ratings also reflect the company's exposure to potential
volatile housing
demand and prices, as well as regulatory and political risks.
The risk of
contractor failure is also mitigated by a number of protections.
The Stable Outlooks reflect our expectations that Emlak Konut
will be able to
maintain its operating margins and financial metrics, despite a
downturn in the
economy and probable volatility in the housing market.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Revenue-Sharing Model Secures Revenue: Emlak Konut primarily
uses a low-risk
revenue-sharing model (RSM) to develop most projects which
provides strong
revenue visibility and protects the company from short-term
market volatility.
This is unique among its peer group. Under the RSM, Emlak Konut
passes
operational risk through to contractors.
Contractors must guarantee Emlak Konut's minimum revenue, as
well as a share of
any upside gains. Emlak Konut supervises the project and
collects and
distributes all project cash flows including the contractor's
revenue share at
defined milestones.
Self-Development Limited: Ninety-two percent of Emlak Konut's
revenues were
driven by the RSM in 2016. It generally self-develops projects
outside Istanbul.
In this case, the company passes only building risk to
contractors. The company
can also use this approach to increase interest in developing
areas, which will
allow the use of the RSM for future projects.
Competitive Advantage: Emlak Konut's exclusive priority
agreement with the
Housing Development Administration (TOKI) enables it to buy land
from TOKI at
independently appraised values without a tendering process. The
company's quick
access to large, attractive parcels of land provides a
significant advantage
over other developers, particularly in Istanbul where housing
demand is high.
Mutually Beneficial Relationship: Any deterioration in relations
with TOKI would
affect Emlak Konut's operations, but this risk appears low as
the arrangement is
mutually beneficial: Emlak Konut's access to valuable land
sustains its own
business model; the resulting dividends help TOKI fund its
development
programme.
Significant Land Bank: Emlak Konut has a 10 million square metre
land bank
valued at nearly TRY5.2 billion, largely in key or developing
areas of Istanbul
where demand is high. This is in spite of completing or still
developing more
than 70 projects. The land bank ensures the company will
continue to have the
ability to develop projects, which it must do to sustain its
operations, and the
good locations mean contractors, as well as consumers, are like
to be attracted
to its projects.
Exposure to Contractor Performance: Under the RSM, contractors
are responsible
for virtually all development risks. Emlak Konut is
substantially exposed to
contractor failure. It has a two-stage mechanism in place to
ensure only
financially strong companies are contracted. Participants must
first submit
financial and technical requirements before moving to the second
stage if they
meet the requirements.
In the second stage, bidders must propose estimated project
values and revenue
sharing. The preferred bidder is obliged to provide a down
payment of generally
about 10% of the minimum revenue, as well as a letter of
guarantee equating to
6% of the estimated total project value.
Strong Fundamentals: Turkish house values have risen steeply in
recent years,
driven by strong economic growth and a housing shortage.
Fundamentals including
a young and growing population, improvements in the housing
stock, requirements
to meet earthquake-proof building regulations, steadily
increasing mortgage
take-up as well an increase in foreign buyers all support
continued demand.
Revenue Protected: Guaranteed revenue under the RSM would
protect the company in
the near term if house prices fall. In addition, the government
has demonstrated
a willingness to support the sector through various incentives
and tax relief. A
steep fall in the housing values could depress long-term returns
and affect the
company's ability to attract contractors to their projects.
Financial Strength: Emlak Konut has healthy financials,
generating sound EBITDA
margins and steadily expanding the value multiplier under the
RSM business. Its
total returns on completed RSM projects have steadily increased,
averaging 2x
the appraised value of the land since 2012. Emlak Konut's strong
cash generation
means the company has large cash holdings with little debt,
helping it manage
volatile working capital, but also to react quickly to new land
opportunities.
RATING DERIVATION
Emlak Konut's operational model carries lower risk than most
peers' and includes
guaranteed minimum revenue irrespective of a project's success.
By passing
nearly all project risks to contractors, the company is able to
develop multiple
projects simultaneously with lower operating costs than
developments of
comparable size. This means margins and profits are higher than
peers',
reflecting the level of risk. Emlak Konut has a competitive
advantage compared
to other developers, owing to its preferential position with
TOKI. This also
exposes Emlak Konut to potential political or regulatory risks
that do not
affect other peers. Like all developers, a decline in the
housing market will
affect operations, but the guaranteed revenue stream would
cushion the impact in
the short to medium term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Emlak Konut
include:
- healthy EBITDA margin averaging 38% supported by the revenue
sharing model;
- significant growth in 2016 revenues supported by two large
projects;
- significant cash outflow in 2017 exceeding TRY4 billion with
some recovery in
2019 FCF;
- flexible dividend policy up to 40% of net income for the next
four years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Consistently strong economic and GDP growth, along with
political
stabilisation.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Gross debt to work-in-progress (WIP) ratio consistently
above 50%
- Any material change in the relationship with TOKI causing
deterioration in the
financial profile and financial flexibility of Emlak
- Deterioration in liquidity profile over a sustained period
of time
- Order backlog to WIP ratio below 150% over a sustained
period of time
- EBITDA margin below 30% for a sustained period
LIQUIDITY
Healthy Liquidity: Emlak Konut has low debt with upcoming
scheduled payments
only in 2018, which the company will service by readily
available cash. It
reported TRY2.5 billion of cash at year end 2016, of which Fitch
views TRY1.5
billion as being restricted. Restricted cash mainly constitutes
TRY368 million
of deposits related to contractor's portion of the residential
unit sales, as
per the RSM agreement, and TRY1.1 billion relating to the cost
of land purchased
by Emlak Konut, held in its accounts on behalf of TOKI, until
the payment is
dispersed
Our forecasts for cash balances, which are adjusted for working
capital swings
and land purchases, amount to TRY2 billion pa. for 2016-2020.
The company has
undrawn, available facilities totalling TRY4.8 billion, but
these are all not
formally committed and have no commitment fees.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
