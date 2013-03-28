(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Emirates
NBD's (ENBD)
USD750m reset callable subordinated notes due 28 March 2023
issued under the
bank's USD7.5bn Euro Medium Term Note Programme a final rating
of 'A'. A full
list of ENBD's ratings is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT
ENBD's subordinated notes have no coupon flexibility and no
contractual 'point
of non-viability' loss absorption features. The issue
documentation does not
include substitution/variation language or any references to the
potential
implementation of statutory bail-in laws in the United Arab
Emirates (UAE).
However, the notes qualify as Tier 2 regulatory capital (Basel
II) under current
Central Bank of the UAE regulations.
The notes are rated one notch below the bank's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+', rather than the typical notching from the
Viability Rating (VR),
as allowed in Fitch's criteria for 'Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities' for issuers in highly supportive
jurisdictions, such as the
UAE. The notching down from the Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's
view that
sovereign support is likely to extend to subordinated debt
instruments as well
as senior obligations, if needed. Fitch has notched the
subordinated notes down
once from the Long-term IDR to reflect above average loss
severity relative to
senior debt, but there are no additional notches for incremental
non-performance
risk, in the absence of any going concern loss absorption
features.
ENBD's Long-term IDR is driven by the extremely high probability
of support from
the UAE federal authorities and the emirate of Dubai, reflecting
the strong
track record of support by the authorities for the banking
system, the bank's
systemic importance as the largest bank in the UAE and the high
degree of
government ownership (the Dubai government holds a 55.6% stake
through the
Investment Corporation of Dubai).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
ENBD's Long-term IDR is sensitive to any changes in Fitch's view
of the ability
or propensity of the UAE authorities to provide support to the
bank.
The final rating assigned to the subordinated notes is sensitive
to a change in
Emirates NBD's Long-term IDR. It is also particularly vulnerable
to anything
that might cause Fitch to change its assumption that
extraordinary sovereign
support will extend to the issuer's subordinated debt. In such
an event, the
anchor rating for notching purposes would become Emirates NBD's
VR, rather than
its IDR. At the bank's current VR of 'bb+', this would trigger a
multiple notch
downgrade of the notes to a non-investment grade level.
The notes are not expected to comply with the Basel III
regulations set by the
Basel Committee. Capital regulations at the UAE level are yet to
be finalised,
and there is a possibility that the notes may (a) qualify under
the UAE
regulations, (b) may not qualify and be grandfathered as a Basel
II style
instrument, whereby 10% of the notes will be disqualified from
counting towards
Tier 2 capital p.a. or (c) may not qualify and may not be
grandfathered, i.e.,
100% of the notes will be disqualified. Fitch believes that
under (c), the notes
would be fully redeemed by the issuer under the 'Regulatory
Redemption Event'
clause in the terms and conditions. However, if the notes are
subsequently
subject to some form of statutory loss absorption such as a
'bail-in' in a
resolution regime, and the issuer does not/cannot redeem the
notes under the
'Regulatory Redemption Event' clause, then the notes would also
be likely to
suffer such a multiple notch downgrade.
ENBD's ratings are as follows:
Long-term IDR 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR 'F1'
Viability Rating 'bb+'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A+'
ECP Programme 'F1'
EMTN Programme 'F1/A+'
Senior unsecured debt 'F1/A+'
Subordinated debt 'A'
EIB Sukuk Company Limited
Debt Issuance Programme 'A+'
Senior unsecured trust certificates 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philip Smith
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1091
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+44 20 3530 1187
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities',
dated 5 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.