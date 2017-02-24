(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/BEIJING, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned expected
ratings to Rongteng 2017-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan
Securitization Trust's auto
loan-backed fixed-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes
backed by Chinese
automotive loan receivables originated by SAIC-GMAC Automotive
Finance Company
Limited (SAIC-GMAC Finance); China's first auto-finance joint
venture, which is
55%-owned by SAIC Motor Corporation Limited and 45%-owned by
General Motors
Company (GM, BBB-/Positive). This is SAIC-GMAC Finance's first
auto loan ABS
transaction rated by Fitch, but the company's eighth in China.
The ratings are as follows:
CNY3,448m senior notes: 'AA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
CNY552m subordinated notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
The notes will be issued by COFCO Trust Company Ltd. in its
capacity as trustee
of Rongteng 2017-1. The total collateral pool consists of 72,875
auto loan
receivables with a total balance of CNY4.0bn at the end-November
2016 cut-off
date.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stresses Commensurate with Rating: Fitch expects a lifetime
default rate for the
SAIC-GMAC Finance portfolio of 1.5%. We applied a stress
multiple of 6.0x at
'AAsf' on defaults to take into account the limited history of
car finance in
China, particularly through an economic cycle, and Fitch's
expectation that
emerging-market securitised assets are prone to higher levels of
stress than
those in developed markets for the same rating category. Fitch's
recovery
expectation was limited to 15%, subject to a further haircut of
50% at 'AAsf'.
Strong Portfolio Characteristics: The weighted average (WA)
loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio was 63% as of the cut-off date (30 November 2016). This
portfolio has a WA
original term of 36 months, and has been seasoned for 10 months.
The pool is
well-diversified - the maximum single obligor concentration was
0.01% of the
outstanding principal balance at the cut-off date.
Experienced Originator, Servicer: SAIC-GMAC Finance is an
experienced originator
and servicer in China's securitisation market. It was the first
non-banking
financial institution to issue auto-ABS in 2008 and it has
issued seven
auto-loan ABS transactions to date. Fitch believes SAIC-GMAC
Finance to be a
capable originator and servicer, with more than 12 years of
experience in the
retail auto-loan business in China.
Sector Outlook, Rating Cap: We see the asset outlook of this
portfolio - based
on its characteristics - as stable. Fitch forecasts China's
unemployment rate
and GDP growth at 4.1% and 6.4% in 2017 and 4.1% and 5.7% in
2018, respectively.
The 'AAsf' rating is the cap on Chinese structured finance
transactions due to
the early stages of development of securitisation markets in
China, and the
country ceiling of 'A+'.
EXPECTED RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unexpected increases in default rates and unexpected decreases
in recovery rates
on defaulted loans could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's
base-case,
which could lead to negative rating action on the notes. Fitch
has evaluated the
sensitivity of the ratings to increased gross default levels and
decreased
recovery rates over the life of the transaction.
The analysis found that the notes' ratings are susceptible to
downgrade in a
severe default scenario. The analysis found the senior notes may
be downgraded
to 'A+sf' if the base-case default rate increased by 100%,
assuming all other
factors remain constant. The rating on the senior notes is not
sensitive to
lower recovery rates, even when it is reduced to zero, assuming
all other
factors remain constant.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) disclosed in the offering document that
relate to the
underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix
referenced under
"Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of these RW&Es
to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class, as
detailed in the Special
Report titled "Representations, Warranties and Enforcement
Mechanisms in Global
Structured Finance Transactions," dated 31 May 2016.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch reviewed the results of a third-party assessment conducted
on the asset
portfolio information, which indicated no adverse findings
material to the
rating analysis.
Prior to the transaction closing, Fitch reviewed a small
targeted sample of
SAIC-GMAC Finance's origination files and found the information
contained in the
reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's
policies and
practices and the other information provided to the agency about
the asset
portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
Key rating drivers and expected rating sensitivities are further
discussed in
the corresponding presale report entitled "Rongteng 2017-1
Retail Auto Mortgage
Loan Securitization Trust", published today.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
-Loan-by-loan data provided by SAIC-GMAC Finance as of 30
November 2016.
-Loan performance data provided by SAIC-GMAC Finance in December
2016.
-Capital structure and structural features information provided
by SAIC-GMAC
Finance in December 2016.
-Transaction documentation provided by King & Wood Mallesons,
the issuer's
counsel.
-Legal opinion and letter of undertaking provided by SAIC-GMAC
Finance in
January 2017.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Grace Li
Associate Director
+852 2263 9936
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Kan Zhou
Associate Director
+8610 8517 2112
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+612 8256 0388
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds (pub.
26 Sep 2016)
Criteria for Rating Caps and Limitations in Global Structured
Finance
Transactions (pub. 16 Jun 2016)
Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 01 Dec 2016)
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
Related Research
Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global
Structured
Finance Transactions
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
