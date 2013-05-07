(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating to the
asset-backed debentures to be issued by Eternal 6 Special Purpose Vehicle Co.,
Ltd. (Eternal 6) as follows:
THB2.97bn* Fixed Interest Rate Asset-Backed Debentures expected due 2016 and
finally due 2018: 'A-(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
*Preliminary and subject to change
The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
The transaction is the 5th securitisation of credit card receivables originated
by AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited (AEONTS,
BBB+(tha)/Stable/F2(tha)) in Thailand. At closing, Eternal 6 will purchase the
eligible credit card receivables from AEONTS. The purchase of receivables will
be funded by the issuance of the debentures, a seller loan and a subordinated
loan to be provided by AEONTS. The transaction will have a two-year revolving
period, followed by a one-year controlled amortisation period and a two-year
tail period.
Key Rating Drivers
The expected rating is mainly based on Fitch's analysis of the underlying
assets, available credit enhancement of 32.1%** provided by the subordinated
loan, AEONTS' origination, credit control and servicing procedures, and the
transaction's structure. There will be reserves to address commingling and
liquidity risk, as well as a rapid amortisation trigger to protect debenture
holders against negative factors such as material deterioration of pool
performance.
Rating Sensitivities
Fitch conducted sensitivity analysis to show how the model-implied ratings would
change to unexpectedly higher default rates or lower monthly payment rates than
the levels assumed under its base case scenarios. For example, a 25% increase in
the base case default rate would lead to a downgrade of the debentures by two
notches.
In addition, the ratings of the debentures may be affected by any changes in the
Local Currency Issuer Default Rating of Thailand (A-/Stable).
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the
accompanying presale report, available at www.fitchratings.com.
** calculated as the subordinated loan amounts divided by the underlying
receivables excluding the amounts corresponding to the seller loan amounts
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Eternal 6 Special Purpose Vehicle Co., Ltd.
here