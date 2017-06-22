(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: FP Ignition 2017 - B Trust
here
SYDNEY, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected
ratings to FP
Ignition 2017 - B Trust's automotive lease-backed floating-rate
notes. The
issuance consists of notes ultimately backed by New Zealand
finance and
operating vehicle leases originated by Fleet Holding (NZ)
Limited (FleetPartners
NZ), a subsidiary of FleetPartners Pty Limited (FleetPartners).
The ratings are
as follows:
NZD130.4 million Class A notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
NZD10.2 million Class B notes: 'AA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
NZD17.4 million Class C notes: 'A(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
NZD12.0 million Class D notes: 'BBB(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
NZD14.0 million Class E notes: 'BB(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
NZD4.0 million Class F notes: 'B+(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
NZD2.0 million Class G notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
NZD10.0 million Originator notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
The notes will be issued by NZGT (FP) Trustee Limited in its
capacity as trustee
of FP Ignition 2017 - B Trust.
The total underlying collateral pool consisted of 8,332 leases
totalling
NZD235.9 million at the 30 April 2017 cut-off date.
FleetPartners NZ has
indicated to Fitch that the final lease-receivable pool will be
adjusted to
match the final liability balance, with no significant changes
to the portfolio
stratifications expected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Residual Value Risk Present: This is the third term
securitisation, and the
first in New Zealand, by FleetPartners that includes operating
leases within the
lease portfolio. The lessees are a broad mix of small-to-medium
entities (SMEs)
through to large corporations and government entities. Residual
value (RV) and
vehicle-servicing risk are present within the transaction due to
the inclusion
of operating leases, along with credit risk. Fitch assumes
'AAAsf' RV losses of
15.1%.
Large Lessee Concentration: The pool's 20-largest obligors
account for about
26.4% of the asset balance. Fitch deems this concentration
higher than usually
observed in consumer ABS transactions and has therefore derived
default
assumptions while considering lessee concentrations and
correlation risks, in
line with its SME criteria.
Sufficient Enhancement: The transaction incorporates a
sequential pay/pro rata
pay structure, consistent with other ABS transactions. Pro rata
paydown will
commence when hard credit enhancement (CE) reaches 45.0% for the
class A notes,
subject to transaction performance. Overall CE is sufficient to
cover the
Fitch-stressed cumulative net loss assumptions in all Fitch
scenarios. The
transaction also comprises a vehicle-servicing account to enable
the issuer to
fund operating lease vehicle-servicing obligations.
Mixed Collateral Included: The collateral backing the
transaction comprises of
lease receivables backed by a mix of passenger vehicles as well
as light and
heavy commercial vehicles, with a weighted-average seasoning of
18.1 months and
an average receivable size of NZD28,306. Operating leases
comprise 93.8% of the
portfolio and finance leases 6.2%. Historically, FleetPartners'
30+ day
delinquencies for their New Zealand and Australian assets have
generally tracked
below Fitch's Dinkum ABS Index
EXPECTED RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unexpected decreases in the frequency of defaults and loss
severity on defaulted
receivables could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base
case, possibly
resulting in negative rating action on the notes. Fitch has
evaluated the
sensitivity of the ratings to increased defaults and reduced
recovery rates over
the life of the transaction.
Expected impact on note ratings from increased defaults:
Final rating AAAsf/AAsf/Asf/BBBsf/BBsf/B+sf
Increase defaults by 10%: AAAsf/AAsf/BBB+sf/BBBsf/BBsf/B+sf
Increase defaults by 25%: AA+sf/A+f/BBB+sf/BBB-sf/BB-sf/B+sf
Increase defaults by 50%: AA-sf/Asf/BBB+sf/BB+sf/B+sf/B+sf
Expected impact on note ratings from decreased recovery rates
and RV sale
proceeds:
Final rating AAAsf/AAsf/Asf/BBBsf/BBsf/B+sf
Reduce recoveries and RV sale proceeds by 10%:
AAAsf/AA-sf/Asf/BBBsf/BBsf/B+sf
Reduce recoveries and RV sale proceeds by 25%:
AAAsf/AA-sf/A-sf/BBB-sf/BB-sf/B+sf
Reduce recoveries and RV sale proceeds by 50%:
AAAsf/A+sf/BBB+sf/BBB-sf/B+sf/B+sf
Expected impact on note ratings from multiple factors:
Final rating AAAsf/AAsf/Asf/BBBsf/BBsf/B+sf
Increase defaults by 10%; reduce recoveries and RV sale proceeds
by 10%:
AAAsf/AA-sf/A-sf/BBB-sf/BB-sf/B+sf
Increase defaults by 25%; reduce recoveries and RV sale proceeds
by 25%:
AAsf/A+sf/A-sf/BB+sf/B+sf/B+sf
Increase defaults by 50%; reduce recoveries and RV sale proceeds
by 50%:
Asf/BBB+sf/BBB-sf/BBsf/B+sf/Bsf
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) disclosed in the offering document that
relate to the
underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix
referenced under
"Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of these RW&Es
to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as detailed
in the Special
Report titled "Representations, Warranties and Enforcement
Mechanisms in Global
Structured Finance Transactions," dated 31 May 2016.
DATA ADEQUACY
As part of its ongoing monitoring, Fitch reviewed a small
targeted sample of
FleetPartners' origination files and found the information
contained in the
reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's
policies and
practices and the other information provided to the agency about
the asset
portfolio. Fitch sought to receive a third-party assessment
conducted on the
portfolio information, but at this time no assessment was
available for this
transaction.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
Key rating drivers and expected rating sensitivities are further
discussed in
the corresponding presale report entitled "FP Ignition 2017 - B
Trust",
published today.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
Loan-by-loan data provided by KPMG as at 30 April 2017
Transaction documentation provided by Mayne Wetherell, the
issuer's counsel.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
