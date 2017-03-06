(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected
ratings to the notes
to be issued by OSCAR US Funding VI LLC. The transaction is
ultimately backed by
a pool of auto loan receivables originated by Orient Corporation
(Orico).
The expected ratings are as follows (amounts are preliminary and
subject to
change):
USD52.6m Class A-1 notes (initial credit enhancement (CE):
85.0%): 'F1+(EXP)sf';
USD136.8m Class A-2a/A-2b notes (initial CE: 46.1%):
'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook
Stable
USD66.7m Class A-3 notes (initial CE: 27.1%): 'AAA(EXP)sf';
Outlook Stable
USD58.8m Class A-4 notes (initial CE: 10.4%): 'AAA(EXP)sf';
Outlook Stable
JPY500.0m A-5 senior Beneficial Interests (BIs): 'NR(EXP)sf'
JPY2,400.0m Class M loan: 'NR(EXP)sf'
JPY1,263.2m Subordinated BIs: 'NR(EXP)sf'
Subordination ratios are calculated using the following formula:
(A+B)/C
A: subordinated BIs (excluding the portion corresponding to the
cash reserve)
B: senior BIs ranked junior to the rated debt and Series M Loan
C: total principal balance of the underlying auto loan
receivables
Final ratings are contingent on receipt of final documentation
conforming to
information already received and review of legal opinions.
As of the cut-off date, the collateral pool consisted of auto
loan receivables
with a total principal balance of JPY40.1bn. All loan
receivables are fully
amortising with equal monthly instalments and a weighted-average
remaining term
of 55 months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sufficient Credit Enhancement: OSCAR US Funding VI 2017-1
incorporates
sufficient CE so that all classes of the rated notes can
withstand Fitch's
'AAAsf' stress scenario with its base case cumulative default of
1.55%. In
addition to the CE, excess spread available in the trust
interest distribution
will provide additional credit support to the transaction.
Mezzanine and Subordination Amortisation: Class M Loan and
subordinated BIs will
be redeemed in accordance with the transaction documents. Fitch
customised its
cash flow model to reflect the transaction specific flow of
funds and analysed
whether the structure is able to withstand 'AAAsf' stress
scenarios.
Adequate Liquidity: Liquidity support will be provided by the
cash reserve. The
reserve will initially be funded on the closing date by the
entrustment of cash.
This will cover expenses for servicer replacement, a four-month
interest rate
payment and ongoing transaction costs.
Mitigated Transfer and Convertibility Risk: The notes will be
issued in a
foreign currency; hence, the transaction is potentially exposed
to transfer and
convertibility (T&C) risk. However, Fitch expects this risk to
be sufficiently
mitigated in the transaction structure, where US dollar payments
will be made
outside Japan from the swap counterparty to the note paying
agent.
EXPECTED RATING SENSITIVITIES
An unexpected increase in the cumulative default rate and
decrease in the asset
yield could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base case,
which could in
turn result in negative rating action on the notes. Fitch has
evaluated the
sensitivity of the expected ratings to an increased cumulative
default rate and
decreased asset yield.
Its analysis found the class A-4 notes displayed sensitivity to
increased
defaults, showing a downgrade of one notch to 'AA+(EXP)sf' under
Fitch's mild
(10% increase) and moderate (25% increase) default scenarios and
a downgrade of
four notches to 'A+(EXP)sf' under Fitch's severe scenario (50%
increase).
In the decreased asset yield scenario, where the
weighted-average asset yield is
decreased, the expected rating of the class A-4 notes was
affected under the
moderate (25% decrease) and severe (50% decrease) stress
scenarios, falling to
'AA+(EXP)sf' and 'A(EXP)sf', respectively.
The analysis also showed that under a combination of mild,
moderate and severe
stresses on the cumulative default rate and asset yield, the
class A-4 notes
would be downgraded to 'AA+(EXP)sf', 'A+(EXP)sf' and
'BBB(EXP)sf', respectively.
The expected rating of the class A-3 notes declined to
'A+(EXP)sf' under the
severe combination scenario.
A foreign-currency note can exceed the Country Ceiling of the
country of the
assets or the issuer by up to four notches if T&C risk is
mitigated in the
transaction structure. Japan's Country Ceiling is currently
'AA'. A downgrade of
the Country Ceiling to 'A' or lower would result in a downgrade
of the notes.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) that are disclosed in the offering document
and which relate
to the underlying asset pool is available by accessing the
appendix referenced
under "Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of these
RW&Es to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as
detailed in the
Special Report titled "Representations, Warranties and
Enforcement Mechanisms in
Global Structured Finance Transactions," dated 31 May 2016.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch expects to receive the final agreed upon procedures report
before
assigning the final ratings.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
Fitch's key rating drivers and expected rating sensitivity
analysis are
discussed further in the corresponding presale report entitled
"OSCAR US Funding
VI 2017-1", published today.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
Historical performance data provided by Mizuho Securities Co.,
Ltd. on
delinquencies, defaults and prepayments up to December 2016
Transaction documentation provided by Mizuho Securities Co.,
Ltd.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Hitoshi Hibino
Associate Director
+81 3 3288 2631
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3rd Floor
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku
Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Atsushi Kuroda
Senior Director
+81 3 3288 2692
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
