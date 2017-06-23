(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sansar Trust Jun 2017 - Rating Action Commentary
Action Commentary
Appendix
here
HONG KONG/BEIJING, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
expected ratings
to pass-through certificates (PTCs) from Sansar Trust Jun 2017.
The issuance
consists of notes backed by commercial-vehicle loans originated
by Shriram
Transport Finance Company Limited (STFCL), which also acts as
the servicer for
the transaction. The ratings are as follows:
Sansar Trust Jun 2017
INR6.5 billion Series A PTCs due January 2022: 'BBB-(EXP)sf';
Outlook Stable
The rating addresses timely payment of interest and principal in
accordance with
the payout schedules in the transaction documents. The scheduled
payouts will be
net of tax deducted at source on the income distributed by the
trust to the PTC
holders. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of
final documents
conforming to information already received.
STFCL will assign commercial-vehicle loans at closing to the
issuer, which in
turn will issue the PTCs. PTC proceeds will be used to fund the
purchase of the
underlying loans.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating and Outlook reflect adequate external credit
enhancement (CE) of
10.0% of the initial principal balance as well as STFCL's
origination practices,
servicing experience and expertise in collection and recovery of
commercial-vehicle loans in India, especially in the
used-vehicle segment. The
transaction is supported by a sound legal and financial
structure.
The CE will comprise a first-loss credit facility (FLCF) and a
second-loss
credit facility (SLCF). Fitch expects the FLCF to be in the form
of fixed
deposits with a bank rated at least 'BBB-' and 'F3' by Fitch in
the name of the
originator, with a lien marked in favour of the trustee. The
SLCF is expected to
be in the form of a fixed deposit with a bank rated at least
'BBB-' and 'F3' by
Fitch, with a lien marked in favour of the trustee, but it may
subsequently be
replaced by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided
by a bank rated
at least 'BBB-' and 'F3' by Fitch.
The CE is deemed sufficient to cover the commingling risks of
the servicer and
the liquidity required for the timely payment of the PTCs.
Fitch affirmed India's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings at 'BBB-' in May 2017 and forecasts real GDP growth to
accelerate to
7.4% in the financial year ending-March 2018 (FY18) and 7.5% in
FY19 (FY17:
7.1%).
Fitch has factored this macroeconomic outlook into its analysis
and base-case
default-rate assumptions. The default rate, default timing,
prepayment rate,
recovery rate and time to recovery, together with the
portfolio's
weighted-average (WA) yield, were stressed in Fitch's ABS cash
flow model to
assess the sufficiency of cash flow for timely payment at the
current rating
level.
No interest-rate or foreign-currency risks exist in the
transaction, since both
the assets and PTCs are fixed-rate and denominated in rupees.
The transaction comprises a seasoned portfolio, with loans from
21 Indian
states. The collateral pool will be assigned to the trust at
par; and as of the
20 June 2017 cut-off date, it had an aggregate scheduled
outstanding principal
balance of INR6.5 billion and consisted of 12,724 loans to
12,069 obligors. The
maximum obligor concentration is 0.26%. Fitch deems the
characteristics of this
portfolio to be compatible with the Global Consumer ABS Rating
Criteria given
that 94.6% of the loans are provided to individuals.
The CE provided in the transaction adequately covers the loss
from obligors,
accounting for more than 0.05% of the current principal
outstanding. The
collateral pool has a WA original loan/value ratio of 70.9%, a
WA seasoning of
10.5 months and a WA yield of 14.6%. Loans in the securitised
pool were mostly
current as of the cut-off date. Fitch gave some credit to the WA
seasoning of
the underlying loans.
EXPECTED RATING SENSITIVITIES
Based on Fitch's sensitivity analysis, the agency may consider
downgrading the
transaction's rating to 'BB(EXP)sf' if the base-case default
rate increases by
30% or to 'BB+(EXP)sf" if the base-case recovery rate declines
by 30%. The PTC
rating may be downgraded to 'BB-(EXP)sf' if both the base-case
default and
recovery rates worsen by 30% simultaneously. The sensitivity
analysis assumes CE
and other factors remain constant.
The rating may be upgraded if the ratings of the credit
collateral banks holding
the FLCF and SLCF deposits and the bank providing the guarantee
are upgraded to
above 'BBB-' and the portfolio performance remains sound, with
adequate CE that
can withstand stress at above a 'BBB-sf' rating scenario.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) disclosed in the offering document that
relate to the
underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix
referenced under
"Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of these RW&Es
to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as detailed
in the Special
Report titled "Representations, Warranties and Enforcement
Mechanisms in Global
Structured Finance Transactions," dated 31 May 2016.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch reviewed the results of a third-party assessment conducted
on the asset
portfolio information, which indicated no adverse findings
material to the
rating analysis.
Fitch reviewed a small targeted sample of STFCL's origination
files and found
the information contained in the reviewed files to be adequately
consistent with
the originator's policies and practices and the other
information provided to
the agency about the asset portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
- Loan-by-loan final pool data provided by STFCL as at June
2017.
- Transaction documentation provided by STFCL as at June 2017.
- Over 10 years of static quarterly net default loan data by
STFCL up to
end-2016.
- Over 10 years of dynamic quarterly net default loan data by
STFCL up to
end-2016.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Arvind Rana
Associate Director
+852 2263 9957
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Pauline Si
Associate Director
+86 10 8517 2129
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+612 8256 0388
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds (pub.
26 Sep 2016)
here
Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 25 May 2017)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 03 May 2017)
here
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating Criteria (pub. 23 May 2017)
Criteria (pub. 23 May
2017)
here
Related Research
Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global
Structured
Finance Transactions
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
