(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned PNC
Financial Services
Group, Inc. (PNC) $5 billion commercial paper program a
short-term debt rating
of 'F1'. The rating action details follow at the end of this
press release.
PNC's short-term IDR is currently 'F1' and was last affirmed on
Oct. 7, 2014
following Fitch's large regional bank peer review.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SHORT-TERM DEBT
PNC's short-term debt ratings are equalized with the entity's
short-term IDR
(currently 'F1') in accordance with Fitch's rating criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -SHORT-TERM DEBT
PNC's short-term debt ratings are sensitive to any changes in
the IDRs for PNC.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
PNC Financial Services Group
--Short-Term Debt at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31,
2014').
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
