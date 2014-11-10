(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Faurecia SA (Faurecia) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'BB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The ratings reflect Faurecia's solid business profile, which we consider strongly positioned in the 'BB' category. However, the ratings also incorporate relatively weak financial ratios, which drag the overall credit profile to the low end of the 'BB' rating category. We project an improvement of key credit ratios in 2015-2016, which should provide more flexibility for the ratings. This improvement is evidenced by solid 1H14 figures, which confirm that Faurecia is on the right track with its various revenue-enhancing and cost-saving measures. KEY RATING DRIVERS Leading Market Positions The ratings are supported by Faurecia's diversification, size and leading market positions. Its large and diversified portfolio is a strength in the global automotive market, which is being reshaped by the development of global platforms and concentration of large manufacturers. We also believe that the group is well positioned in some fast-growing segments to outperform the overall auto supply market, notably by offering products increasing the fuel efficiency of its customers' vehicles. Sound Diversification Faurecia's healthy diversification by product, customer and geography can smooth the potential sales decline in one particular region or lower orders from one specific manufacturer. Its broad industrial footprint matching its customers' production sites and needs enables Faurecia to follow its customers in their international expansion and allows for a better natural currency hedging. Linkage with PSA We applied our Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology and assessed that Faurecia has a broadly equivalent credit profile to its parent, Peugeot SA (B+/Positive, 51.7% stake and 68% voting rights). However, we deem the legal, operational and strategic ties between the two entities weak enough to rate Faurecia on a standalone basis. In particular, we note the historical lack of pressure from PSA to receive dividends from Faurecia, the absence of guarantees to or from PSA and the independent financing of the two companies. Weak Profitability and Cash Flows Operating margin was stable at 2.9% in 2013 but remains relatively weak for the group's business. Profitability is recovering, with operating margin improving to 3.3% in 1H14 but earnings still suffer from a few remaining loss-making plants in North America. Faurecia targets a 4.5%-5% operating margin by 2016, which would be more in line with close peers and the 'BB' rating category. Cash generation is also commensurate with the 'B' category with funds from operations (FFO) margin of 3% in 2013, recovering gradually to between 6-7% in 2016. Free cash flow (FCF) margin is weak (0.2% in 2013) after adjusting for derecognised trade receivables which boosted working capital and, in turn CFO and FCF, but which Fitch considers as a change in debt. However, we project FCF margin to increase gradually to about 2% in 2016. Weak Financial Structure Adjusted financial debt and leverage declined continuously in recent years but remain high and commensurate with the 'B' category. Total financial debt was EUR2.6bn at end-2013, including Fitch's adjustments for derecognised trade receivables (EUR385m) and operating leases (EUR351m), resulting in a 3.9x and 3.4x FFO adjusted gross and net leverage, respectively, at end-2013. Nonetheless, we project FFO adjusted net leverage to decline to about 2x at end-2015 and less than 1.5x at end-2016. Sound Liquidity Liquidity is supported by EUR0.3bn of readily available cash according to Fitch's adjustments for minimum operational cash of EUR380m at end-2013. The maturity profile is not an immediate risk, with no major debt maturing before November 2016. Total committed and unutilised credit lines were EUR1.15bn at end-1H14. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Significantly lower reliance on original equipment. - Sustained increase of operating margins above 5% (2013: 3%, 2014E: 3.6%, 2015E: 3.9%). - Sustained increase of FCF margins above 2% (2013: 0.2%, 2014E: 0.2%, 2015E: 0.8%). Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Inability to sustain the improvement in profitability and cash generation, leading in particular to operating margins remaining below 3% and FCF margins remaining below 1%. - Inability to sustain the decrease in leverage, leading in particular to FFO adjusted net leverage remaining above 3x. - Deteriorating liquidity, notably through difficult or expensive refinancing. Contact: Principal Analyst Aurelien Jacquot Analyst +44 20 3530 1373 Supervisory Analyst Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 8411 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. 85 Paseo de Gracia 08008 Barcelona Committee Chair Frederic Gits Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 84 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.