(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings -
Singapore/Hong Kong - Fitch
Ratings has assigned CK Hutchison International (17) Limited's
USD1 billion
2.875% guaranteed notes due 2022 and USD800 million 3.5%
guaranteed notes due
2027 a final rating of 'A-' .
The senior unsecured notes are unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by CK
Hutchison Holdings Limited (CKHH, A-/Stable), and rank pari
passu with other
senior unsecured borrowings of CKHH. The final ratings on the
notes follows
receipt of documents conforming to information already received
and is in line
with the expected rating assigned on 30 March 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Results in Line with Expectations: CKHH's financial and
operating results for
the year ended 31 December 2016 are broadly in line with Fitch's
expectations,
despite being affected by FX movements against its reporting
currency of the
Hong Kong dollar. Reported EBITDA, stripping out currency
effects, increased by
6%, with solid contributions from all businesses. Ports
registered lower
throughput of 3% from weaker trading volumes and competition,
but EBITDA margins
were stable, supported by cost-efficiency measures.
Retail continued to perform well, with earnings supported by
organic growth in
Asia (despite a fall in same-store sales) and in Europe.
Reported EBITDA
benefitted from the performance of CKHH's infrastructure
investments, led by its
subsidiary Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited (CKI,
A-/Stable),
although this was partly offset by weakness in the energy
segment, Husky Energy,
due to low oil prices.
Diversified Business, Stable Cash Flow: CKHH's ratings reflect
its strong
business profile and geographical diversification, and stable
cash flow
generation from its high-quality ports, retail, infrastructure,
energy, and
telecommunications businesses. No single business division
accounts for more
than 40% of EBITDA. The infrastructure and ports businesses
provide visible,
recurring cash flows.
Capital-Intensive Business: CKHH's ports, infrastructure and
telecommunications
businesses are capital intensive and push up leverage, which
constrains the
overall ratings. There is also an element of structural
subordination of cash
flows, especially in the utilities/infrastructure assets, given
the level of
debt at the asset-owning level and that the operating cash flows
of these
businesses can only be accessed via dividends.
European Telecoms' Positive FCF: We expect CKHH's European
telecoms operations
to remain FCF-positive in the medium term. 3 Group Europe has
posted positive
FCF (EBITDA after capex and licence fees) since 2014 after a
number of years of
cash drain. We expect the negative FCF position at 3 Italy to
reverse, as it
realises significant synergies from the recently closed merger
(via a 50/50 JV,
Wind Tre) between 3 Italy and Vimpelcom's Italian operations,
Wind
Telecomunicazioni SpA (Wind, B+/Stable). The combined entity is
one of the
largest mobile operators in Italy by mobile subscribers, with a
market share of
just over a third (from 3 Italy's 12% market share, pre-merger),
improving its
competitiveness and profitability in a highly competitive
market.
Stable Financial Profile: We expect FFO-adjusted net leverage to
remain below
4.0x in 2017-2019 (2016: 3.6x), barring significant debt-funded
acquisitions or
a rise in dividend pay-out ratio. Reported financial performance
is exposed to
currency-volatility effects, as seen in 2015 and 2016. CKHH
mitigates such risks
by broadly matching the denomination of debt with the currency
of underlying
assets. Zero dividends from Husky Energy have been factored into
our forecasts
in 2017-2018, given cash-flow management initiatives in a low
oil and gas price
environment.
Strong Liquidity, Access to Funding: CKHH's ratings are also
supported by its
robust liquidity profile and ease of access to capital.
Fitch-adjusted cash and
cash equivalents, which exclude reported other liquid assets of
HKD6 billion,
were HKD156 billion at 2016, and debt maturities are
well-laddered. CKHH has
strong access to capital markets for its capital needs.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Moderate Fitch-adjusted revenue growth in 2017-2018
- Fitch-adjusted EBITDA margins of over 20% in 2017-2018 (2016:
24%)
- No dividends from Husky Energy in 2017-2018
- Dividend pay-out ratio of 30%-40% in 2017-2018
- No major acquisitions or disposals.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage exceeding 4.0x on a sustained basis;
- Substantially negative FCF after acquisitions and disposals;
- Significant change in business mix and capital structure
management that are
adverse to its credit risk profile;
- A weakening in quality or decreased quantity of recurring cash
flows
No positive rating action is expected in the near term due to
CKHH's business
profile.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Isabelle Katsumata
Senior Director
+65 6796 7226
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Renee Lam
Director
+852 2263 9971
Committee Chairperson
Buddhika Piyasena
Senior Director
+65 6796 7223
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 11 July 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch adjustments
include
Fitch-adjusted EBITDA, which is reported EBITDA, less EBITDA
contribution from
associates and JV's, plus dividends from associates and JVs.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
