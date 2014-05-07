(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final
'AAA' rating with
Stable Outlook to Bank of Montreal's (BMO; 'AA-'/Outlook
Stable/'F1+') inaugural
series of global registered covered bonds issued under its newly
established
legislative program.
The bonds have a par value of EUR 1 billion and a five-year
maturity with a
12-month extension.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Rationale: The 'AAA' rating on BMO's legislative mortgage
covered bonds
is based on BMO's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'AA-', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (Moderate High Risk) and an asset
percentage (AP)
in line with Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 93.5%.
Alternative Management Drives D-Cap: The D-Cap of 3
(moderate-high risk) is
driven by Fitch's assessment of systemic alternative management
which reflects
the significant roles being performed post issuer default by the
trustee, acting
on behalf of the guarantor, which would likely seek bondholder
approval for
major decisions and need to contract other parties to perform
important
functions. This assessment is consistent across all Canadian
mortgage covered
bond programs.
Cover Pool Credit Risk: The greatest contributor to the 'AAA'
breakeven AP of
93.5% is the expected loss on the mortgage loans included in the
initial cover
pool. As of March 2014, the pool consisted of 42,424 first lien
residential
mortgage loans totaling CAD8.3 billion. It had a weighted
average (WA) original
combined loan-to-value (LTV) of 69.7%, a non-zero WA credit
score of 751 and was
primarily concentrated in Ontario (44%).
In an 'AAA' scenario, Fitch calculated a cumulative WA
probability of default
(PD) of 14.1%, a WA recovery rate (RR) of 55.2% and a WA
expected loss of 7.8%,
which incorporates an additional 1.4% loss attributable to
interest accrued on
defaulted loans from initial delinquency through liquidation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BMO's covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade
if: BMO's IDR
were to be downgraded to 'AA-' or lower; the D-Cap fell by at
least two
categories to 1 (very high risk); or the program's contractual
AP increased
above 93.5%.
Fitch's breakeven AP for a given covered bonds' ratings will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances.
Therefore, it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Purwin
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0269
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Roger Lin
Director
+1-212-908-0778
Committee Chairperson
Rui Pereira
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0766
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' (March 10, 2014);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds' (May 13,
2013);
--'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinance Stress
Addendum' (June 3, 2013);
--'Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model Criteria' (May
15, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
IN ADDITION,
