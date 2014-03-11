(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final
'AAA' rating with
Stable Outlook to Caisse central Desjardins otherwise known as
La Caisse central
Desjardins du Quebec, (CCD; 'AA-'/Outlook Stable/'F1') inaugural
series of
registered covered bonds issued under its newly established
legislative program.
The series CBL1 bonds have a par value of EUR 1 billion and a
five-year maturity
with a 12-month extension.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of CCD's mortgage covered bonds is based on the
issuer's long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', Fitch Discontinuity-Cap
(D-Cap) of 3
(moderate high risk) and the program's contractual asset
percentage (AP) which
is in line with Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 93.7%.
The program D-Cap is driven by Fitch's moderate high risk
assessment of the
systemic alternative management component of its discontinuity
analysis due to
the significant roles performed post issuer default by the
guarantor, or third
parties acting on its behalf. The guarantor would likely seek
bondholder
approval for major decisions and need to contract other parties
to perform
important functions. This assessment is consistent across all
Canadian mortgage
covered bond programs. All other D-Cap components have been
assessed as
moderate risk.
The inaugural covered bonds are secured by a cover pool drawn
from an initial
indicative portfolio consisting of 13,041 uninsured Canadian
residential
mortgages approximately CAD1.6 billion and CAD 0.15 billion in
substitute assets
consisting of Canadian government bonds (total of CAD1.75
billion). The
portfolio had a weighted average (WA) original combined
loan-to-value (LTV) of
68.66%, a non-zero WA credit score of 758 and was roughly 27
months seasoned,
with a 100 percentage of loans concentrated in Quebec as of Jan.
31, 2014. The
CAD 150 million (9.6% of total pool) of substitute assets are
consistent with
the requirements under the CMHC Program Guide. Substitute
assets are subject to
an overall limit of 10% of the cover portfolio.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 93.7% is driven by a WA
Probability of Default of
16%, a WA Recovery Rate of 58.5% and a WA expected loss of 8.5%
which
incorporates an additional 1.9% loss attributable to interest
accrued on
defaulted loans through liquidation on the mortgage assets in an
'AAA' scenario.
The cover assets have a WA residual maturity of approximately
2.0 years while
the first series of covered bonds have a WA residual maturity of
five years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CCD's covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade
if any of the
following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by three notches
to 'A-'; (ii)
the D-Cap fell by three categories to 0 (full discontinuity); or
(iii) the
program's contractual AP that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis exceeded
93.7%.
Fitch's breakeven AP for a given covered bonds' ratings will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances.
Therefore, it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Purwin
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0269
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Roger Lin
Director
+1-212-908-0778
Committee Chairperson
Rui Pereira
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0766
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' (Sept. 4, 2013);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds ' (May 13,
2013);
--'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinance Stress
Addendum' (June 3, 2013);
--'Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model Criteria' (May
15, 2013).
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Effective 4 September 2013 to
10 March 2014
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model
