(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: ConQuest 2017-1 Trust
here
SYDNEY, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings
to ConQuest
2017-1 Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance
consists of
notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by
MyState Bank
Limited. The ratings are as follows:
AUD360.0 million Class A1 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD20.0 million Class A2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD8.0 million Class AB notes: 'NRsf'
AUD6.4 million Class B1 notes: 'NRsf'
AUD4.0 million Class B2 notes: 'NRsf'
AUD1.6 million Class B3 notes: 'NRsf'
The notes have been issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited
in its capacity
as trustee of ConQuest 2017-1 Trust. The collateral pool
consisted of loans
totalling AUD400 million at the 20 April 2017 cut-off date.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sufficient Credit Support: The class A1 and A2 notes have
sufficient credit
enhancement (CE) of 10.0% and 5.0%, respectively, provided by
their respective
subordinated notes. Both the class A1 and A2 notes are
independent of any credit
provided by lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI).
Pool Characteristics: The weighted-average (WA) seasoning of the
portfolio is 37
months, with a WA unindexed loan/value ratio (LVR) of 64.9% and
WA indexed LVR
of 62.9%. The average obligor current loan size is AUD221,607;
investment loans
represent 17.2% of the pool by balance and interest-only loans
represent 18.1%.
Sequential/Pro Rata Paydown: Interest is paid sequentially
towards the class A1,
A2, AB, B1, B2 and then the B3 notes. Reimbursement of all
losses is paid after
the distribution of interest on the class B3 notes. The class A
notes will
initially receive principal on a pari passu basis, with all
other note classes
receiving principal sequentially prior to the pro rata test
conditions being
met. Once met, principal will be allocated on a pro rata basis
across all notes.
Sufficient Liquidity Support: Liquidity support will be provided
via excess
spread, principal draws and a liquidity facility sized at 0.75%
of the note
balance, with a facility floor of AUD300,000. The liquidity
facility will
amortise, subject to the floor, while performance-based triggers
are satisfied.
Geographic Concentration: Tasmania accounts for 40.9% of the
portfolio and
Victoria makes up 20.2% due to existing branch networks in these
locations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss
severity on
defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than
Fitch's base case
and are likely to result in a decline in CE and remaining
loss-coverage levels
available to the notes. Decreased CE may make certain note
ratings susceptible
to negative rating action, depending on the extent of the
coverage decline.
Hence, Fitch conducts sensitivity analysis of the ratings by
stressing the
transaction's initial base-case assumptions.
Its analysis found that the ratings of the class A1 and A2 notes
were not
affected under Fitch's moderate or severe foreclosure stress
(15% and 30%
increase) scenarios, or moderate or severe recovery stress (15%
and 30%
decrease) scenarios.
The ratings of the class A1 and A2 notes were not affected under
Fitch's
moderate combination stress in defaults and recoveries, but
decreased to 'AA+sf'
under Fitch's severe combination stress of 30% increase in
defaults and 30%
decrease in recoveries.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) disclosed in the offering document that
relate to the
underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix
referenced under
"Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of these RW&Es
to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as detailed
in the report,
Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global
Structured
Finance Transactions, dated 31 May 2016.
DATA ADEQUACY
As part of its ongoing monitoring, Fitch reviewed a small
targeted sample of
MyState's origination files and found the information contained
in the reviewed
files to be adequately consistent with the originator's policies
and practices
and the other information provided to the agency about the asset
portfolio.
Fitch sought to receive a third-party assessment conducted on
the asset
portfolio information, but none was made available.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
Key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are further
discussed in the
corresponding new issue report, ConQuest 2017-1 Trust, published
today.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
Loan-by-loan data provided by MyState as at 20 April 2017
Transaction documentation provided by Allens, the issuer's
counsel.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
RESI INVESTOR
This transaction is included in Fitch's Resi Investor tool
(resi.fitchratings.com). Resi Investor allows users to
conduct their own
scenario analysis. The tool allows investors to vary Fitch's
rating assumptions
to calculate their own expected losses and model-implied rating
outcomes. It
also allows investors to generate pivot table-type
stratification tables,
interactive charts and transaction comparisons.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+612 8256 0322
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Chris Stankovski
Director
+612 8256 0341
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001