(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Medallion Trust Series 2013-2
SYDNEY, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final
ratings to Medallion
Trust Series 2013-2 as listed below. The transaction is a
securitisation of
first-ranking Australian residential, full-documentation
mortgage loans
originated by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA,
AA-/Stable/F1+), due
October 2045. The ratings are as follows:
AUD2,011m Class A1 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD525m Class A2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD400m Class A3 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD200m Class B notes: 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable; and
AUD64m Class C notes: NR.
The notes have been issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited,
in its capacity
as trustee of the Series. The transaction is a legally distinct
trust
established pursuant to a master trust deed.
At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of
12,309 loans
totalling approximately AUD3,2bn originated by CBA. The weighted
average current
loan-to-value ratio was 58.8%, and the weighted average
seasoning was 29 months.
The pool is comprised of 100% fully verified documentation
loans. Investment
loans comprise 23.2% of the pool, while owner occupier mortgages
make up the
remainder. Fixed-rate mortgages account for 9.5% of the pool.
Loans covered by
lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI), all provided by Genworth
Financial Mortgage
Insurance Pty Limited, are limited to approximately 15.1% of the
pool. The pool
has geographic diversification, with the largest state
concentration being New
South Wales (33.3%). Fitch has incorporated all the above
factors in its credit
analysis of the transaction.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAAsf' Long-Term ratings with Stable Outlook assigned to
the Class A notes
are based on the 8.25% credit enhancement provided by the
subordinate Class B
and Class C notes; the LMI; and the liquidity facility provided
by CBA,
equivalent to 3% of the aggregate invested amount of the notes.
The ratings also
take into account an income reserve provided by CBA, which is
equivalent to 0.5%
of the total original principal amount of the notes; step-down
conditions for
the pro rata allocation of principal repayments; interest rate
arrangements the
trustee has entered into; and CBA's mortgage underwriting and
servicing
capabilities.
The 'AA-sf' Long-Term ratings with Stable Outlook assigned to
the Class B notes
are based on all the strengths supporting the Class A notes
except their credit
enhancement levels.
RATING SENSITIVITY
Unexpected decreases in residential property value, increases in
the frequency
of foreclosures, and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could
produce loss
levels higher than Fitch's base case, which could result in
potentially negative
rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of
the ratings
assigned to Medallion Trust Series 2013-2 to increased defaults
and decreased
recovery rates over the life of the transaction. Its analysis
found that
collectively the Class A notes' ratings remained stable under
Fitch's medium
(15% increase) and severe default (30% increase) scenarios,
while the Class B
notes' ratings remained stable under Fitch's medium and severe
default scenario.
Recovery scenarios, severe (30% decrease) saw only the Class A2
and A3 notes'
ratings impacted by the severe scenario.
The transaction shows greater sensitivity to a combination of
both increased
defaults and decreased recovery rates with collectively the
Class A2 and A3
notes and Class B notes' ratings experiencing further
downgrades. The Class A1
notes are not impacted by the rating sensitivity scenarios
tested.
The level of LMI cover is limited to 15.1% of the pool. Any
deterioration in the
rating of the LMI provider (Genworth) would have a limited
impact on the LMI
dependent rating of the Class B notes.
Fitch's key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are
discussed in the
corresponding new issue report entitled "Medallion Trust Series
2013-2",
published today. Included as an appendix to the report are a
description of the
representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Spencer Wilson
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0320
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Ben Newey
Director
+61 2 8256 0341
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director,
+61 2 8256 0350
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Commonwealth Bank of
Australia and their legal counsel, King & Wood Malleson. The
issuer has informed
Fitch that not all relevant information about the rated notes is
public.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria", dated 24 May
2013; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria", dated 1 August 2013;
"APAC
Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia", dated 1
August 2013; and
"Global Criteria for Lender's Mortgage Insurance in RMBS", dated
1 August 2013
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
, are available on www.fitchratings.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€“ Australia
Global Criteria for Lendersâ€™ Mortgage Insurance in RMBS
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.