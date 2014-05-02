(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings
to Medallion
Trust Series 2014-1P's residential mortgage-backed floating-rate
notes. The
issuance consists of notes backed by first-ranking Australian
residential
mortgages originated by Commonwealth Bank of Australia Limited
(CBA,
AA-/Stable/F1+). The ratings are as follows:
AUD506.0m Class A1 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD33.0m Class B notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; and
AUD11.0m Class C notes: 'Not Rated'.
The notes are issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its
capacity as
trustee of Medallion Trust Series 2014-1P.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Experienced Originator: CBA has a long experience in mortgage
lending and
servicing, and originates loans through its nationwide branch
network, mobile
sales force, online and telephone sales operations as well as
through
third-party mortgage brokers.
Conservative Pool Characteristics: The weighted average (WA)
seasoning of the
portfolio is 24.1 months, with a WA loan to value ratio (LVR) of
58.7%, and a WA
indexed LVR of 58.5%. Investment loans make up 24.7% of the pool
by balance,
with lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) covering 12.6%, provided
by Genworth
Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited.
Class A1 Refinancing Option: The Class A1 notes may be
refinanced by issuance of
Class A1-R notes on the Class A1 refinancing date in April 2020,
or on any
following distribution date. Class A1-R notes will be issued if
the following
conditions are met: proceeds must be used to redeem the Class A1
notes in full;
must be assigned the same rating as the Class A1 notes; and have
a margin lower
than the Class A1 margin at closing. Refinancing may only occur
once.
Sequential/Pro-Rata Paydown: Interest is paid sequentially
(after expenses)
towards the Class A, B, and then C notes. The reimbursement of
all losses is
paid prior to the distribution of interest on the Class C notes.
Principal will
be allocated pro rata towards the Class A and B notes if certain
conditions are
met, while the Class C notes' principal will be allocated to the
Class B notes
until all other notes are repaid in full.
Strong Track Record: The Medallion series has performed as
expected, with
arrears tracking in line or below Fitch's Dinkum RMBS Index.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unexpected decreases in residential property value, increases in
the frequency
of foreclosures, and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could
produce loss
levels higher than Fitch's base case, which could in turn result
in potentially
negative rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the
sensitivity of the
ratings assigned to Medallion Trust Series 2014-1P to increased
defaults and
decreased recovery rates over the life of the transaction.
Its analysis found that the Class A notes' rating remained
stable under each of
Fitch's medium and severe default and recovery scenarios
individually, but was
impacted by the combined severe scenario (30% decrease in
recovery rates and 30%
increase in loss severity), with a single notch rating
deterioration to 'AA+sf'.
The rating on the Class B notes was impacted by the 30%
decreased recovery rates
scenario with rating deterioration to 'BBB+sf' and the combined
severe scenario
(30% decrease in recovery rates and 30% increase in loss
severity), with rating
deterioration to 'BBBsf'.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further
discussed in the
corresponding new issue report entitled "Medallion Trust Series
2014-1P",
published today. Included as an appendix to the report are a
description of the
representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Anthea Clark
Associate Director
+612 8256 0379
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
David Carroll
Director
+612 8256 0333
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+612 8256 0350
The source of information identified for this rating action was
informed by
information from Commonwealth Bank of Australia Limited as
arranger, and the
issuer's counsel King & Wood Mallesons. The issuer has informed
Fitch that not
all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the
rated notes is
public.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria", dated 24 May
2013; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds", dated 13
May 2013; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds:
Derivative Addendum", dated 13 May 2013; "Criteria for Servicing
Continuity Risk
in Structured Finance" dated 26 July 2013: "APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria",
dated 1 August 2013; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
Addendum - Australia",
dated 1 August 2013; and "Global Criteria for Lender's Mortgage
Insurance in
RMBS", dated 1 August 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
