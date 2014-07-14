(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: MTF Valiant Trust 2014
here
SYDNEY, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings
and Outlooks to
MTF Valiant Trust 2014, which is backed by New Zealand auto loan
receivables,
due July 2022. The final ratings are as follows:
NZD176.4m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
NZD6.66m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
NZD5.84m Class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
NZD2.66m Class D notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
NZD2.5m Class E notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
NZD1.2m Class F notes: 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable
NZD4.74m Seller notes: not rated
The notes have been issued by Trustees Executors Limited in its
capacity as
trustee of MTF Valiant Trust 2014. MTF Valiant Trust 2014 is a
legally distinct
trust established pursuant to a master trust and security trust
deed.
As at 9 July 2014 (the cut-off date) the total collateral pool
consisted of
19,210 auto loan receivables totalling approximately NZD198m,
with an average
obligor exposure of NZD10,952. The loan receivables, originated
by Motor Trade
Finances Ltd (MTF), are amortising principal and interest loans
for both new
(10%) and used (90%) vehicles. The transaction includes a
revolving period of
two years from closing that is contingent upon there being no
stop origination
events subsisting. During the two year period, loans may be
substituted, subject
to eligibility criteria, which includes a maximum exposure of
NZD100,000 and a
minimum pool yield threshold. The current maximum exposure is
NZD94,941.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Asset Performance: Historic net losses have been minimal due to
the alignment of
interests between MTF and the originating parties via a back to
back loan
agreement.
Yield Support Mechanism: The weighted average yield generated by
the cash
balance held in the designated account, and the receivables pool
must remain
above 9% during the revolving period. This calculation is
weighted by the
remaining term of the contracts to ensure yield is maintained as
the pool
amortises. Following Fitch's cash flow analysis, it was
confirmed that excess
was available under all stressed scenarios tested.
Pool Quality: Wide-ranging parameters manage the concentrations
in the
portfolio, which include (but are not limited to) controls on
high-risk loans,
contract size, geographic distribution, single-dealer and
franchisee
concentration, maximum obligor exposure and restrictions on
non-standard motor
vehicles.
Stop Origination triggers: The revolving period does expose the
note holders to
additional risks with respect to a longer time horizon and
portfolio asset
quality. The revolving period is limited to two years from
closing, unless stop
origination triggers are met which include the abovementioned
pool parameters
and yield support levels along with, but not limited to,
performance-based
arrears, loss and charge-off stop origination triggers.
Excess Spread: Once 30+ day arrears, averaged over the previous
three-month
period, exceed 3.5%, 50% of available excess will be allocated
to the excess
spread reserve. If a stop origination event subsists, 100% of
available excess
will be allocated to the excess spread reserve. If the ratings
of any notes are
less than that at closing, any proceeds held may be used to
repay principal on
the rated notes after covering income and loss shortfalls
RATING SENSITIVITY
Increases in the frequency of defaults could produce loss levels
higher than
Fitch's base case, which could result in negative rating actions
on the notes.
Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings of MTF Valiant
Trust 2014 to
increased defaults and decreased recovery rates over the life of
the
transaction. Its analysis found that collectively, the ratings
of the class A
notes were susceptible to downgrades under all stress levels
tested, while the
class B and C notes remain susceptible under medium (25%) to
severe (50%)
default stress. The class D notes were impacted only after a
severe increase in
defaults while the class E and F notes remained steady under all
default
stresses. Only the class A and C notes were susceptible to
downgrades, if
recovery rates fall by at least 50%, while all other classes
remained stable
under all recovery rate stresses.
Fitch's key rating drivers and rating sensitivity analysis is
discussed in the
corresponding new issue report entitled "MTF Valiant Trust
2014", published
today. Included as an appendix to the report are a description
of the
representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Spencer Wilson
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0320
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
David Carroll
Director
+61 2 8256 0333
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director,
+61 2 8256 0350
The source of information used to assess these ratings was MTF
and their legal
counsel, Bell Gully. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all
relevant
information about the rated notes is public.
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria",
dated 20 May
2014; "APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria", dated 24 July 2013;
"Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds", dated 14 May
2014;
"Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum", dated 14 May 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
here
APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum
Derivative
Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
