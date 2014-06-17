(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings
to SMART ABS
Series 2014-2E Trust's automotive and equipment lease-backed
floating-rate
notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by automotive and
equipment lease
receivables, originated by Macquarie Leasing Pty Limited
(Macquarie Leasing).
The ratings are as follows:
AUD560.00m Class A-A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR225.00m Class A-E notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD25.87m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD118.99m Seller notes: Not Rated
The notes were issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in
its capacity as
trustee of SMART ABS Series 2014-2E Trust. The latter is a
legally distinct
trust established pursuant to a master trust and security trust
deed.
At 31 May 2014, the total collateral pool consisted of 33,216
leases totaling
AUD1,024m, averaging AUD30,839. The pool is made up of
passenger, light
commercial vehicle and equipment receivables from Australian
residents across
the country, and consists of amortising principal and interest
lease and loan
receivables, with varying balloon amounts payable at maturity.
The WA balloon by
original balance is 17.5%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
This is the second SMART transaction to include both consumer
and equipment
receivables. Macquarie Leasing has been originating consumer
loans and leases
directly to individual retail consumers since 2008. Historical
gross losses by
quarterly vintage on novated leases (car) range from 0.3%-1.5%,
non-novated
leases (cars) 1.0%-3.6%, trucks 0.5%-5.0%, equipment 0.2%-5.0%
and consumer
0.8%-5.0%.
The SMART 2014-2E transaction incorporates a sequential pay/pro
rata pay
structure, consistent with prior transactions. Initial hard
credit enhancement
(CE) to the 'AAAsf' notes totals 14%. Pro rata paydown will
commence when hard
CE reaches 19.9% if the transaction performs consistently well.
Overall, CE is
sufficient to cover the Fitch 'AAAsf' stressed cumulative net
loss (CNL)
assumption in all of Fitch's scenarios.
The collateral backing the SMART 2014-2E transaction is of
similar credit
quality to prior pools securitised under the SMART programme.
The pool comprises
loan/lease receivables backed by motor vehicles and equipment
with
weighted-average (WA) seasoning of 8.8 months and average
receivable size of
AUD30,839. Delinquencies more than 30 days have traditionally
tracked below 1%
for the Macquarie Leasing book.
RATING SENSITIVITY
Unexpected increases in the frequency of foreclosures, and the
loss severity on
defaulted loans, could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's
base case, which
could in turn result in potentially negative rating actions on
the notes. Fitch
has evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to SMART
ABS Series
2014-2E Trust to increased gross default levels, and decreased
recovery rates
over the life of the transaction.
Its analysis found that the class A and class B notes are
susceptible to
downgrades in all three scenarios; mild (10% increase), moderate
(25% increase)
and severe default (50% increase).
Recovery scenarios, whereby recovery rate assumptions are
decreased, showed that
the class A and class B notes are impacted in moderate (25%
decrease) and severe
(50% decrease) stress scenarios and remain unchanged in a mild
(10% decrease)
scenario. The analysis also showed that all notes are
susceptible to downgrades
under a combination of default and mild, moderate and severe
recovery stress
scenarios.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further
discussed in the
corresponding new issue report entitled "SMART ABS Series
2014-2E Trust",
published today. Included as an appendix to the report are a
description of the
representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Courtney Miller
Associate Director
+612 8256 0347
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Ben Newey
Director
+612 8256 0341
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+612 8256 0350
The source of information identified for this rating action was
informed by
information from Macquarie Bank Ltd, as arranger and the
issuer's counsel Allen
Overy. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria", dated 20 May
2014; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds", dated 14
May 2014; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds:
Derivative Addendum", dated 14 May 2014; and "APAC Consumer ABS
Rating
Criteria", dated 24 July 2013;
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
