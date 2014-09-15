(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: SMART ABS Series 2014-3PP Trust
here
SYDNEY, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final
ratings to SMART
ABS Series 2014-3PP Trust's automotive and equipment
lease-backed floating-rate
notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by automotive and
equipment lease
receivables, originated by Macquarie Leasing Pty Limited
(Macquarie Leasing).
The ratings are as follows:
AUD600.00m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD17.44m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD80.23m Seller notes: Not Rated
The notes were issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in
its capacity as
trustee of SMART ABS Series 2014-3PP Trust. The latter is a
legally distinct
trust established pursuant to a master trust and security trust
deed.
At 31 August 2014, the total collateral pool consisted of 20,474
leases totaling
AUD690.7m, averaging AUD33,735. The pool is made up of
passenger, light
commercial vehicle and equipment receivables from Australian
residents across
the country, and consists of amortising principal and interest
lease and loan
receivables, with varying balloon amounts payable at maturity.
The WA balloon by
original balance is 17.8%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
This is the fourth SMART transaction to include both consumer
and equipment
receivables. Macquarie Leasing has been originating consumer
loans and leases
directly to individual retail consumers since 2008. Historical
gross loss
information for the consumer products is limited. Historical
gross losses by
quarterly vintage on novated leases (car) range from 0.3%-1.5%;
non-novated
leases (cars) 1.0%-3.6%; trucks 0.5%-5.0%; equipment 0.2%-5.0%
and consumer
0.8%-5.0%.
The SMART 2014-3PP transaction incorporates a sequential pay/pro
rata pay
structure, consistent with prior transactions. Initial hard
credit enhancement
(CE) to the 'AAAsf' notes totals 14.0%. Pro rata paydown will
commence when hard
CE reaches 19.9% if the transaction performs consistently well.
Overall CE is
sufficient to cover Fitch's 'AAAsf' stressed cumulative net loss
(CNL)
assumption in all Fitch scenarios.
The collateral backing the SMART 2014-3PP transaction is of
similar credit
quality to prior pools securitised under the SMART programme.
The pool comprises
loan/lease receivables backed by motor vehicles and equipment
with
weighted-average (WA) seasoning of seven months and average
receivable size of
AUD33,735. Delinquencies more than 30 days have traditionally
tracked below 1.0%
for the Macquarie Leasing book.
The pool comprises amortising principal, and interest lease and
loan
receivables, with varying balloon amounts payable at maturity.
The WA balloon by
original balance is 17.8%.
RATING SENSITIVITY
Unexpected increases in the frequency of foreclosures, and the
loss severity on
defaulted loans, could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's
base case, which
could in turn result in potentially negative rating actions on
the notes. Fitch
has evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to SMART
ABS Series
2014-3PP Trust to increased gross default levels, and decreased
recovery rates
over the life of the transaction.
Its analysis found that the class A notes are susceptible to
downgrades in two
of the three default scenarios; moderate (25% increase) and
severe defaults (50%
increase). The ratings of the class A notes would be downgraded
to 'AAsf' in
both scenarios. The class B notes are only susceptible to a
downgrade to 'Asf'
in the severe default scenario.
Recovery scenarios, whereby recovery rate assumptions are
decreased mild (10%
decrease), moderate (25% decrease) and severe (50% decrease),
showed that the
class A and class B notes are not impacted.
The analysis also showed that the class A and B notes would be
downgraded under
a combination of default and recovery stress scenarios. The
class A notes would
be downgraded to 'AAsf' in a moderate scenario (25% increase in
defaults and 25%
decrease in recovery rates), and 'Asf' in a severe scenario (50%
increase in
defaults and 50% decrease in recovery rates). The class B notes
would be
downgraded to 'Asf' in both the moderate and severe combination
scenarios.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further
discussed in the
corresponding new issue report entitled "SMART ABS Series
2014-3PP Trust",
published today. Included as an appendix to the report are a
description of the
representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Courtney Miller
Associate Director
+612 8256 0347
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Anthea Clark
Associate Director
+612 8256 0379
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+612 8256 0350
The source of information identified for this rating action was
informed by
information from Macquarie Bank Ltd, as arranger and the
issuer's counsel, Allen
Overy. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria", dated 4 August
2014; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds", dated 14
May 2014; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds:
Derivative Addendum", dated 14 May 2014; and "APAC Consumer ABS
Rating
Criteria", dated 24 July 2014;
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.