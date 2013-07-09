(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Findus PledgeCo S.a
r.l (Findus) a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of
'B-(EXP)' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned
expected ratings of
'B+(EXP)'/'RR2' to the proposed 5.5-year non call-2.5 senior
secured notes of a
total equivalent of GBP410m to be issued in three tranches
(GBP/EUR/SEK) by
Findus Bondco S.A., a direct subsidiary of Findus, and
guaranteed on a senior
secured basis by Findus and certain subsidiaries.
The expected IDR factors in the changed capital structure
following the planned
issue of the notes and also incorporates the creation of a new
multi-currency of
equivalent GBP60m super senior revolving credit facility (RCF)
borrowed by
Findus Loanco that matures six months prior to the bond
maturity. Fitch would
likely resolve and confirm the expected rating status in line
with the expected
rating following a successful implementation of the proposed
capital structure.
Moreover, the notes' final rating is subject to a review of the
final
documentation materially conforming to information already
received by Fitch.
Findus' inability to procure long-term refinancing prior to
current debt
maturities could result in negative rating action.
Proceeds from the proposed notes will be used to refinance
existing legacy of
various senior term debt tranches in an aggregate amount of
approximately
GBP405m, prior to the original maturities between 2013 and 2016.
The notes will
benefit from guarantees of Findus and major subsidiaries
representing
approximately 100% of Findus' consolidated EBITDA and
approximately 90% of
Findus' assets and will be secured on a first ranking basis by a
pledge over
Findus and certain other guarantors, including first-priority
security interests
in the issuer's share capital and the guarantors (while
enforcement proceeds are
first allocated to super senior ranking liabilities inter alia).
Fitch points
out that the proposed notes allow for up to 50% of cumulative
net income being
paid-out as dividends.
The super senior RCF in an amount of committed GBP60m plus the
greater amount of
GBP100m and an amount equal to 110% consolidated EBITDA of
presently not
committed super senior debt ranks ahead of the notes and its
utilization is
subject to a covenant test. The resulting total amount of prior
ranking debt is
permanent, as the existing super senior RCF can be replaced
within the lifetime
of the notes. Additionally, certain super senior hedging
liabilities rank ahead
of the notes at the level of the super senior RCF.
Moreover, the notes documentation includes financial covenants
that allow for
Findus to re-leverage. The parent company may assume further
debt provided that
a fixed-charge cover test of 2.0x is met. Secured debt ranking
equal to the
notes may be incurred by the issuer of the notes if the
consolidated senior
secured debt/EBITDA ratio is below 4.1x.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Long-term Refinancing
The refinancing is aimed to replace and extend the group's
amortising near-term
loan maturities with a 5.5 year bullet maturity. Funds from
operations (FFO)
adjusted leverage at year-end 2013 and pro forma for the
refinancing of above 7x
remains high while FFO/fixed charge cover is only at 1.6x but
Fitch expects
leverage to improve gradually towards below 6x respectively with
FFO fixed
charge cover of up to 2x by year-end 2016 in line with the
assigned ratings.
Fitch has not treated any of the subordinated debt including
Junior MidCo PEC,
Senior Midco notes, Tracker PEC and On-loan PEC instruments as
debt due to their
equity alike characteristics, including either contractual or
structural
subordination, the absence of security and/or material
independent enforcement
rights, longer dated maturities, PIK for life.
Resilient Food Consumption but Limited Growth
Consumption of fast moving consumer goods is relatively
resilient throughout the
economic cycle albeit growth in mature, developed markets is
limited. Findus'
product innovation and effective marketing spend are key to
ensure its product
offering remains relevant to consumers in the context of
changing economic
conditions, consumer preferences, health concerns and
fluctuations in food
prices. The horse-meat issue that emerged in early 2013 and
directly affected
0.9% of Findus product sales appears to have had minimal impact
on the Findus
brand and the group's overall financial performance so far.
Portfolio Diversity
Findus remains the market leader in its key markets of Norway,
Sweden, Finland
and France with high market shares in branded frozen food
although we expect
increasing private label penetration and competition from
chilled food to
continue putting pressure on Findus group's profit margins. In
Southern Europe,
revenue support spend will drive pricing pass through albeit
with limited EBITDA
upside until 2014. Findus' UK business remains low margin. While
opportunities
exist for management to extract further cost savings, intense
competition in
frozen and sector overcapacity issues in chilled will hamper any
meaningful
recovery in UK profitability. Cost savings, albeit limited, are
expected to
remain the key driver of profit growth.
Volatility in Commodity Prices
Sudden commodity price inflation in conjunction with greater
sourcing volatility
in food commodity markets will continue to challenge Findus. New
management will
need to demonstrate how to effectively compete against larger
and more
diversified branded players during periods of rising input costs
through e.g.
price increases as part of product reformulations. Findus needs
to demonstrate
its commitment to achieving a lean cost structure lending to
greater profit
stability and margin expansion bringing it more in line with
close peers.
Appropriate Liquidity
Findus' liquidity is deemed adequate with an estimated GBP32m of
cash and
marketable securities on balance sheet post refinancing and
access to an
initially undrawn GBP60m (increased from GBP50m) super senior
RCF. Moreover, the
group's expected generation of annual cash flow from operations
(CFO) in between
GBP20m to GBP40m over the forecasted period should provide
sufficient funding
for the group's operating needs including working capital
requirements and
capex.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- Improvement in operating profitability and organic business
growth evidenced
by EBITDA margin improvement up to 9% and free cash flow margin
of 3% or higher.
- Further de-leveraging: FFO adjusted leverage to or below 5.5x
on a sustained
basis.
- FFO fixed charge cover at 2x or above on a sustained basis.
Future developments that could lead to negative rating action
include:
- Negative organic revenue growth combined with continued and
permanent
reduction in operating profitability leading to EBITDA margin
below 7%
- Consecutive periods of negative cash flow leading to erosion
in liquidity
cushion
- A sustained deterioration in FFO adjusted leverage to or above
7x
- FFO fixed charge cover sustainably at 1.5x or below
- Inability to procure long-term refinancing ahead of the
existing debt
maturities
Expected Recovery for Creditors upon Default
The senior secured notes' 'B+(EXP)'/'RR2' rating reflects
Fitch's expectation of
superior recoveries in the range of 71%-90% in case of default.
The instrument
rating is reflective of Findus' elevated FFO adjusted leverage
above 7x and
takes into account a GBP60m super senior RCF inter alia
effectively ranking
ahead of the bond. Driving these recovery expectations is an
estimated post
restructuring EBITDA at approximately GBP83m reflecting a
hypothetical adverse
scenario of depressed sales and compressed margins as a function
of increased
competition and commodity price volatility. This in combination
with an
estimated going concern multiple of 5x enterprise value/ EBITDA,
results in a
more favourable valuation than the agency's alternative
estimation of a
liquidation scenario.
