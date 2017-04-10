(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
assigned KCE
Electronics Public Company Limited (KCE) a first-time National
Long-Term Rating
of 'A-(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High-Margin Auto PCBs: KCE focuses on the expanding automotive
printed circuit
board (PCB) segment, which offers higher margins and barriers to
entry than PCBs
for consumer electronics products. This has helped KCE boost its
operations and
business profile over the past few years, notwithstanding the
challenging global
operating environment.
Leading Position in Auto PCBs: KCE is one of the world's top-ten
automotive PCB
operators by revenue. Its revenue has increased strongly over
the previous few
years, exceeding overall industry growth. The company also has a
strong profit
margin, supported by a competitive cost structure from an
efficient
manufacturing process and Thailand's low labour costs.
Expansion Opportunities: KCE benefits from long-term growth
prospects in the
automotive PCB market. This is supported by positive global
vehicle production
growth, particularly in electric vehicles, and more automobile
electronic
content. KCE's revenue increased at compound annual growth rate
of 14%, to
THB13.8 billion, over the three years to end-2016, from THB9.3
billion in
2013.Its funds flow from operations (FFO) also increased
strongly to THB4.0
billion in 2016, from THB1.6 billion in 2013.
Strong Financial Profile: Fitch expects that, in spite of high
capex, KCE should
continue to generate strong cash flow and maintain moderate
financial leverage
in the medium term. Its strong FFO of around THB3.7 billion-4.4
billion per
annum over the next three years should cover capex and dividend
payments,
leading to positive free cash flow (FCF). Fitch forecasts KCE's
FFO-adjusted net
leverage to remain below 1.0x over the next three years (2016:
0.9x).
Copper Price Exposure: KCE is exposed to changes in raw material
costs,
particularly copper, which accounted for around 8% of cost of
goods sold in
2016. Fitch estimates that every 10% increase in copper cost
above the company's
expectation could narrow KCE's EBITDA margin by around 80bp.
Fitch expects the
copper price to increase in 2017 and for KCE's EBITDA margin to
weaken to around
28% (2016: 29%) as a result. This is despite the ongoing benefit
from a
continued improvement in efficiency and economy of scale of new
facilities.
Prices are agreed with customers annually, allowing KCE to
propose price rises
at the next negotiation round if the medium-term outlook for
copper prices
increases. However, the extent to which it can pass on higher
copper costs is
down to the market-power dynamics between it and its customers.
Concentration; Foreign-Exchange Risks: KCE has a concentrated
customer mix and
faces ongoing price competition and technology risks associated
with the
electronics segment. In addition, the appreciation of the Thai
baht against the
US dollar during the manufacturing cycle could lower baht
revenue.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
KCE's business profile is supported by its focus on the
expanding automotive PCB
segment, which offers better margins and higher barriers to
entry than the PCB
for consumer electronic products. Nevertheless, the sector's
risk profile is
above average. KCE operates in the component electronics
industry with a similar
risk profile to SVI Public Company Limited (BBB+(tha)/Stable).
Both focus on the
niche segment of their respective industries and benefit from
the lower
competition and demand volatility, helping stabilise revenue and
earnings.
However, KCE has a higher profit margin than SVI, which implies
a lower
competitive intensity and better cost structure. KCE is also
significantly
larger by revenue and EBITDA. These aspects warrant a rating one
notch higher
than that of SVI.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Single-digit revenue growth over 2017-2019.
- Copper price to increase in 2017 and 2018.
- EBITDA margin of 28%-29% during 2017-2019.
- High capex for capacity expansion in 2017 and 2019.
- 40% dividend payout ratio.
- No major acquisitions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
- A substantial increase in size and a broader customer mix,
while maintaining
FFO-adjusted net leverage below 1.5x and EBITDAR margin above
25% on a sustained
basis.
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
- Lower cash flows or higher investments than Fitch expects, or
acquisitions
leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage above 1.5x on a sustained
basis.
- Decline in operating EBITDAR margin below 20% on a sustained
basis
- A weakening in the company's market position or loss of key
customers.
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: KCE has adequate liquidity with THB2.4
billion of debt due
within one year at end-2016. Most of its short-term debt is
packing credits,
while the long-term loan due in 2017 is for THB550 million. This
will be
supported by a cash balance of THB892 million, while its
liquidity needs are
fully supported by the committed revolving facility of THB15.7
billion at
end-2016.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
