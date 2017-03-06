(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/HONG KONG, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Timaru District
Council (TDC) a first-time Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR)
of 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook.
The rating reflects the strong institutional framework for local
and regional
councils in New Zealand, TDC's sound management and fiscal
performance, the
stable local economic environment and moderate debt levels
offset by large
reserves and solid financial flexibility.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
New Zealand's institutional framework for local authorities is
an important
positive rating factor for TDC. transparent reporting and
financial disclosure;
strong controls and supervision; a high level of predictable
own-source revenues
(rates) with wide rate-setting powers; strong creditor
protection, with
borrowings generally secured over the council's rating base; and
limited labour
intensive responsibilities, as health and education are provided
by the central
government.
TDC's budgetary performance has been good with expanding revenue
and controlled
spending resulting in a strong operating margin of 30% for the
financial year
ended-June 2016 (FY16). Fitch expects TDC to maintain an
operating margin of
around 30% over the four years to FY20, consistent with its
historic
performance.
TDC has a moderate gross debt burden, with a direct debt/current
revenue ratio
of 132% at FYE16, which we expect to increase to 138% by FY20.
This is higher
than the 'AA' peer group average, but lower than for other 'AA-'
rated domestic
peers. However, offsetting the gross debt are some large cash
and liquid
investments. This brings down TDC's net overall risk/current
revenue ratio to
84% at FYE16; well below the 'AA' peer group average of around
160%.
The Timaru district is a small agricultural-led economy that
supports a large
agricultural services and manufacturing sector. Manufacturing
accounted for
around 22% of the working population in 2013. Depressed dairy
prices kept GDP
flat in the year to September 2016, but we expect stronger
prices, increased
business investment and port development to support higher GDP
in 2017. The
district's total population of around 46,700 increased by 1% in
FY16 and its GDP
of around NZD2.3 billion equates to 1% of the national GDP. The
unemployment
rate was a low 3.3% at end-September 2016.
TDC has conservative and transparent management and governance
is supported by
clear policy guidelines and a rigorous planning and consultation
process, which
includes 10-year long-term plans that are updated every three
years. Strategic
goals are well articulated and council's performance relative to
its budget has
been sound. TDC generated surpluses in excess of budget in each
of the four
years to FYE16.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
TDC's rating could come under pressure if its operating
performance deteriorates
significantly and unexpectedly, with operating margins dropping
towards 15% and
direct debt/current balance increasing towards ten years (FYE16:
five years).
Given TDC's relatively small economy a positive rating action
would require a
lower debt burden, given TDC's relatively small economy, with
direct
debt/current balance heading towards three years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+62 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Samuel Kwok
Associate Director
+852 2263 9961
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Date of the Relevant Ratings Committee: 2 March 2017
Summary of Data Adjustments - The financial data used in Fitch's
calculations
are taken from TDC's annual reports. We have made the following
adjustments to
the reported numbers:
- Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment
are excluded from
capital expenses.
- Cash flow for the purchase of property, plant and equipment
and intangible
assets are included in capital expenses.
- Cash flow from the sale of property, plant and equipment are
included in
capital revenue.
