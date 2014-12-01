(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' to Coach, Inc. (Coach). Fitch has also
assigned a 'BBB'
rating to the entity's shelf registration of senior unsecured
debt securities.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
As Coach indicated at its June investor meeting, the company
anticipated a debt
issuance in fiscal 2015 for its new headquarters. The total cost
of
land/construction for the headquarters is expected to be $750
million, of which
the remaining $550 million will be incurred in fiscal 2015 and
fiscal 2016.
Coach currently does not have any long-term debt in its capital
structure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Coach's strong positioning in the premium
bags and small
leather good market with a #1 share of the domestic market and
#2 globally, high
EBITDA margins, and reasonable credit metrics. However, the
company's North
American business, which accounts for two-thirds of total
revenue and EBITDA
before allocating corporate expenses, is experiencing
significant pressure on
top-line growth and profitability due to lack of newness in
product introduction
and brand messaging. There has also been an influx of
participants that have
aggressively built share in the entry level luxury price points
that Coach
competes in.
As a result, Fitch expects North American EBITDA to decline by
more than 50% in
fiscal 2015 from a peak level of $1.6 billion in fiscal 2013.
The ratings are
therefore contingent on Coach's ability to maintain strong
momentum in its
international business as it grows its presence in China and
enters Europe to
offset some of the North American decline. However, Japan (14%
of total
revenue), which is currently its second largest market is
expected to remain
under some pressure.
Fitch expects overall top line to contract by 10% over the next
two years to
$4.3 billion and EBITDA to decline to $1.1 billion from $1.5
billion in fiscal
2014, with the growth in the international segment somewhat
offsetting the sharp
decline in the North American business. Fitch expects the EBITDA
margin to
decline to the mid-20% range from 36%-37% in fiscal 2011-2013.
Fitch expects
leverage (lease-adjusted debt/EBITDAR) to increase 1.5x to the
mid-2x range by
the end of fiscal 2015 (ended June 2015), assuming debt issuance
of $750 million
sized to total cost of the headquarters. Fitch expects leverage
to remain in the
mid-2x over the next 36 months.
Significant Contraction in Domestic Business
Coach has approximately $4.8 billion in sales and directly
operates over 1,000
stores, including full-price retail and outlet concepts and has
over 1,200
wholesale doors globally. Coach's top line has grown at a CAGR
of 8.3% over the
last five years supported by the strong recovery in the demand
for luxury goods
in North America over this timeframe and Coach's expansion into
new markets, in
particular China.
However, the North American segment, which generated $3.1
billion (including
approximately $1320 million of Canadian sales) or 65% of total
revenue in fiscal
2014 has come under significant pressure over the past few
quarters. The
weakness is attributed to the lack of product newness and
underinvestment in its
store base and marketing in an increasing competitive space with
companies such
as Michael Kors - now #2 after Coach - Kate Spade and Tory
Burch, significantly
gaining share in the entry level luxury price points that Coach
competes in. As
a result, Coach's women's handbag business (55% of total fiscal
2014 revenue) is
down 8.5% over the last two years while its accessories business
(22% of
revenue) is down 10.6%.
Coach expects to invest heavily in remodeling its stores over
the next few years
to create a new store environment - particularly its flagship
stores, close 70
underperforming North America retail stores in fiscal 2015,
introduce new
product lines, and increase its marketing spend by $50 million
over fiscal 2015
and fiscal 2016.
Fitch expects North American comparable store sales (comps) to
decline in the
mid-20% range, with 10 points of the comp decline attributable
to promotional
cutback in its Electronic Outlet Store (eOS). Coach generated
$500 million in
e-commerce sales in fiscal 2014, mostly via its outlet flash
sales held three
times a week in fiscal 2014 and the company expects this
business alone will
shrink by $300 million in fiscal 2015. Coach will reduce the
number of eOS
events from three times per week to one time per week (started
in 1Q'15) and
eventually move to one to two events per month.
Overall, the North American business is expected to contract by
over 20% over
the next two years to $2.5 billion from $3.1 billion in FY2014
(ended June) and
a peak level of $3.5 billion in FY2013. Fitch expects the North
American EBITDA
(before allocating corporate expenses) to decline to around $750
million in
fiscal 2015 from $1.4 billion in fiscal 2014 and $1.6 billion in
fiscal 2013. It
could decline to below the $700 million level in fiscal 2016
before stabilizing
or growing modestly thereafter assuming comp store sales turn
positive.
International Operations a Bright Spot
Coach's international operations, which generated $1.6 billion
or 34% of total
revenue in fiscal 2014, has experienced compound revenue growth
of 12.5% over
the past five years and Fitch expects similar growth rates for
the next three to
five years. China accounted for two-thirds of the growth with
sales growing from
$55 million in fiscal 2009 to $545 million in fiscal 2014.
Japan is currently Coach's largest international market with
fiscal 2014 sales
of $655 million, but sales in China are likely to surpass
Japan's by the end of
2015. China's sales are expected to grow up to $800 or $900
million by 2019,
assuming low double digit growth. Sales in Japan have been weak
in contrast, and
Fitch expects sales to decline from a peak of $845 million in
fiscal 2012 to the
$600 million level going forward as the overall market is
expected to be
relatively flat. Coach recently entered the European market,
generating $60
million in revenue in F2014 and is expected to increase it to
$100 million in
F2015. The growth trajectory in Europe could potentially take
longer than China,
in Fitch's view, as it is a more mature market.
As of Sept. 27, 2014, Coach had $661 million in cash mostly held
overseas and
$247 million in short-term investments. Coach has a $700 million
unsecured
domestic bank facility with a maturity date of Sept. 9, 2019. As
of Sept. 27,
2014 and June 28, 2014, there was $170 million and $140 million
outstanding on
the facility.
Material Increases in Capex Contribute to FCF Declines
Coach generated strong free cash flow (after dividends) of $700
million to $800
million between F2011 through F2013. However, FCF dropped to
approximately $280
million in fiscal 2014 given a $350 million decline in EBITDA
and $120 million
of spending on Coach's new headquarters.
The total cost of land/construction for the headquarters is
expected to be $750
million, of which the remaining $550 million will be incurred in
fiscal 2015 and
fiscal 2016. In addition, non-headquarters capex is expected to
accelerate to
$350 million in fiscal 2015 from the $220 million annual level
in fiscal
2012/2013 as Coach spends heavily on its remodeling activity and
international
expansion.
Of the $250-$300 million in transformation charges, Coach took
$132 million in
4Q'14 and $37 million in 1Q'15, leaving $80-$130 million over
the balance of
fiscal 2015. 40% or $100 million to $120 million of these
charges will be cash
charges.
As a result of this and further deterioration in EBITDA to the
$1.1 billion
level, Fitch expects FCF to decline around $400 million annually
over F2015 and
F2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action would be driven by the improvement in
Coach's core
North American business with comparable store sales growing in
line with or
better than the mid-single digit growth Fitch expects for the
domestic luxury
space and total EBITDA improving to the $1.5 billion to $1.6
billion range that
would drive leverage to the low 2x range and enable Coach to be
FCF positive.
A negative rating action could result in the event of worse than
expected
top-line, profitability and cash flow trends driven due to a
deterioration in
its brand or market positioning in the low-to-mid tier luxury
market; a slowdown
in the momentum of Coach's international business; and/or a
sustained increase
in leverage above the mid-2x range.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Biana Elman
Analyst
+1-212-612-7848
Committee Chairperson
Robert Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.