(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Chengdu Communications Investment Group Corporation Limited (CCIC) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS Credit-Linked to Chengdu Municipality: CCIC's ratings are credit linked to, but not equalised with, those of Chengdu municipality. This reflects strong government oversight and supervision, the strategic importance of CCIC's public sector business and moderate integration with the municipal budget. These factors indicate the high likelihood that CCIC would receive extraordinary government support, if needed. CCIC is classified as a credit-linked public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria. Chengdu's Creditworthiness: Chengdu is the capital city of Sichuan province, located in the heart of mid-west China. The central Chinese government has projected Chengdu, together with Chongqing, as the two municipalities in the western China that bear great potential for economic development. Chengdu achieved gross regional product (GRP) growth of 7.7% in 2016, outperforming the national average by 1.0%. The city ranked eighth among all 333 Chinese municipalities by GRP in 2016. Legal Status Mid-Range: CCIC is registered as a wholly state-owned limited liability company under Chinese company law and is directly owned and supervised by the Chengdu State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. The legal status is assessed at mid-range because legally speaking, CCIC can file for bankruptcy and employees are not civil servants. Strategic Importance Stronger: CCIC is the sole public-sector entity (PSE) responsible for developing the municipality's toll-road network and investing equity on behalf of Chengdu in railways and the new Tianfu international airport, making it the municipality's only comprehensive transportation PSE. Chengdu is mid-western China's transportation hub and is expanding its transportation network under China's 13th Five-Year plan. Tight Control, Supervision: CCIC is wholly owned and directly controlled by the Chengdu State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, which closely monitors its financing plan and debt level, according to CCIC. CCIC says that under the company's current investment management guidelines, it requires government approval for the development of transportation networks and its board members, except for employee representatives, are appointed or nominated by the government. Integration Mid-Range: CCIC has received capital injections, operating and construction project subsidies from the Chengdu government. Part of its debt is also included in the local-government debt-swap programme. Fitch believes capital injections are likely to continue due to the capital-intensive investment plans of Chengdu's multiple transportation projects. RATING SENSITIVITIES Linkage with Municipality: Stronger or more explicit commitment of support from the Chengdu government may trigger positive rating action on CCIC. Significant changes to CCIC's strategic importance, diluted municipal shareholding and/or lower explicit and implicit governmental support could cause the rating gap between CCIC and Chengdu to widen. Municipality's Creditworthiness: An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit view on Chengdu may trigger positive rating action on CCIC. Contact: Primary Analyst Lorraine Liu Analyst +852 2263 9929 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Senior Director +852 2263 9972 Committee Chairperson Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 