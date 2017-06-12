(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' to Ocado Group plc (Ocado). The Outlook is
Stable. We have
also assigned an expected rating of 'BB(EXP)' to its planned
seven-year GBP200
million senior secured guaranteed bond..
The assignment of the final ratings is subject to receipt of
final bank loan and
bond documentation being substantially on the terms as presented
to Fitch.
Ocado's 'BB-' IDR reflects its favourable market position and
competitive
advantages as a pure-play online grocery retailer, despite its
small scale and
the strong competition in food markets in the UK. A lean cost
base supports the
group's profitability as reflected in solid EBITDAR and FFO
margins. These are
in line with the ratings, but are counterbalanced by a negative
FCF margin, due
to current and committed investments to support its distribution
platform in
2017 and 2018. As a point of possible vulnerability we also note
the strong
reliance of its pricing competitiveness on a joint supply
agreement with
Waitrose (maturing in 2020), and profit dependence on the single
distribution
arrangements on behalf of Morrisons. The rating is underpinned
by moderate
leverage and our expectation of deleveraging capacity, as the
business matures,
along with strong financial flexibility for the rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Positive Market Share Trend: The rating reflects Ocado's growing
market share,
especially against the "big four" UK food retailers, which are
struggling to
manage their multi-format legacy store base whilst running their
online
operations rather inefficiently. This helps to counterbalance
the group's small
scale, its narrow geographic diversification (most of UK now),
and overall
market share position.
According to Kantar Worldpanel, Ocado has doubled its market
share since
end-2014 - helped by the lack of cannibalisation of other
channels, and it now
accounts for 1.3% of food retail sales as its revenue continues
to grow in the
low to mid-double digits. This is ahead of the overall online
grocery market,
which currently has a growth rate of 7.8%. We also estimate
Ocado's market share
in online grocery retail at around 15%. The calculation excludes
Morrison's
online operations which are run exclusively on Ocado's Smart
Platform. This is
an important support to the rating along with Ocado's
well-diversified customer
base across ages and household income levels.
Strong Online Presence: Ocado's dedicated online presence
reflected in its
unique end-to-end operating solution for online grocery retail
based on
proprietary intellectual property and technology - and the lack
of costs
associated with running a brick-and-mortar store network - is a
key
differentiating factor from competitors. Moreover, the group's
ability to offer
products that are exclusively supplied via Ocado provides a
solid product and
service offering. This is supported by more recent brand
additions such as
Fabled (in combination with Marie Claire), Fetch (pet store) and
Sizzle (kitchen
and dining) along with its exclusive supply partnership with
Waitrose.
Manageable Competition: We consider Ocado a disruptive player in
the online
grocery retail sector. It competes by focusing on improving its
customer
proposition to support growth and driving efficiency through
scale, technology
and operational improvements. The rating reflects our view of
moderately high
barriers to entry in grocery retailing due to low growth rates,
rapid e-commerce
development, the need to manage different temperature
environments (fresh,
frozen) in delivering products to consumers, supplier
relationships, brand and
identity.
In the UK, aside from the "big four" retailers which manage
online operations as
a separate channel but struggle to increase market share, Amazon
is also
extending its grocery distribution offering - especially in
south-east England.
However, we do not currently see Amazon as the biggest threat as
its service may
struggle to achieve the extensive range of products, delivery
capabilities and
pricing of Ocado.
Weak Profitability in 2017-18 to Improve: Ocado has an EBITDAR
margin (similar
to FFO) of 6%-7% which is solid for a grocery distribution
business, especially
relative to other online retailers where margins are often very
low. This
reflects Ocado's right-sized operations and appropriate cost
base. We expect
some weakness in EBITDAR margins in 2017-18 due to start-up
costs associated
with new operations of the Andover and Erith Customer Fulfilment
Centres (CFCs)
at a time of high competition.
Over 2017-2018 we expect some downward pressure on gross
margins, mitigated by
cost optimisation. As we expect sales growth to stay on course,
we assume Ocado
will naturally benefit from greater operating leverage and
should see its
EBITDAR margin improve by around 80bp between 2018 and 2020. The
rating is
predicated upon free cash flow (FCF) achieving break-even in
2019-20 as we think
that management will assess new expansionary projects then in
light of the
competitive landscape and funding environment.
IP Licensing Provides Upside: We expect Ocado's cash flows will
continue to stem
from its own online grocery distribution business over the
rating horizon.
However, some upside exists from franchising its
technology/intellectual
property (IP) via its Solutions Business to other retail
partners - in addition
to other third-party arrangements with Morrisons and Dobbies
Garden centres - as
well as international retailers wishing to develop their online
retail
businesses. We expect only moderate absolute sales and profits
from such
contracts, but these would help diversify the group's income
flows, providing
some stability and visibility beyond its own retailing platform.
Moderate Leverage over Rating Horizon: Ocado has a good record
of profitable
growth whilst maintaining a prudent balance sheet. Management
sees leverage (net
debt to EBITDA) of 2.5x as appropriate for the business, with
temporary
increases possible to accommodate capacity increases. At present
the strategy is
focused on organic growth with no M&A or dividends, which we
believe is
sensible. In our view Ocado's conservative financial policy is
an important
safeguard for the rating. The degree of visibility over the next
few years'
sales growth mitigates the risk that remaining capex may drag
FCF generation
through to 2019.
We project FFO adjusted leverage will peak at 4.7x, and then
fall to 3.4x by
2020, a level fully compatible with a 'BB' rating category for
the sector. This
financial risk profile represents moderate refinancing risks. In
our leverage
computation we include 50% of the debt owed to MHE JVCo, in
which Ocado and
Morrisons own a 50% equity interest, to cover for any
operational risks (and
service execution) which we believe stays with Ocado, and 50% of
debt owed to
Morrisons - likely to be paid in service provision over the
length of its
long-term contract.
Considerable Financial Flexibility: Following the planned debt
refinancing, we
expect Ocado will have sufficient financial flexibility to
conduct its capex
programme. This is supported by the group's clear commitment to
maintain a
conservative policy with only modest deviations allowed, a
well-spread and
long-dated debt maturity profile, and limited FX exposure.
Moreover, we expect
strong FFO fixed charge cover and EBITDAR to interest plus rents
for the rating
(in the range of 2.7- 3.7x over the rating horizon), aided by
low operating
leases. The level of leases is a key reflection of Ocado's
different asset and
cost base relative to traditional retailers.
Above-Average Bond Recovery Expectations: Both the planned bond
and RCF are
first-lien and secured by pledges over all of the issued share
capital of each
guarantor. Based on the transitional recovery approach, we
believe there is
value available as a growing online grocery retailer and as a
developing
technology provider to attract enough interest from potential
trade buyers in
the event of distress. This results in the planned notes rated
'BB(EXP)', which
is one notch higher than the IDR. The proposed guarantors
represented, after
deducting intercompany eliminations, GBP88.1 million, or 115.3%,
of EBITDA (as
defined in indenture) and GBP248.1 million, or 94.6%, of Ocado's
net assets for
the 52 weeks ended 27 November 2016.
Even conservatively taking into account the debt owed to MHE
JVCo (as it is not
a guarantor of the planned notes and thus the debt at JV will
rank senior to the
notes), the level of priority debt to EBITDA would equate to
around 1.5x. We
expect this to fall over time driven by capital amortisation of
lease payments
staying well below the threshold of 2.0- 2.5x that Fitch
considers material to
trigger structural subordination for holding-company creditors.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Ocado's 'BB-' IDR is well positioned relative to traditional
food retail peers
on each major comparative except scale and diversification.
However, given
Ocado's exclusive presence in the online channel, it benefits
from positive
sector trends which is reflected in its growing customer base
and increasing
market share in UK grocery as a whole and mostly in online.
Ocado's
profitability measured as FFO margin and EBITDAR margin trend is
stronger than
Tesco's (BB+/Stable) but capex will translate into negative FCF
in 2017-18.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- increase in average basket size in the financial year to
November 2017 (FY17)
at a slower pace than inflation;
- deterioration in EBITDA margin of up to 80bp by 2018 followed
by improvement
of similar magnitude by 2020 after completion of the CFC at
Erith, on higher
operating efficiency;
- capex to peak at 12% of sales in FY17, fall to 10% of sales in
FY18, and
stabilise at around 6% thereafter partly dependent on funding
available;
- discretionary capex in FY17/FY18 (together almost GBP300
million) to be funded
by CFO and proceeds from planned bond offering, around GBP70
million and GBP80
million in 2019/ 20 including technology investments;
- no dividend payments over FY17-FY20;
- FCF to remain negative in FY17/18 and breaking even in FY19.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-Increasing scale and diversification either linked to greater
product mix,
continuing growth of its customer base (market share) or new
partner retailers
under the Solutions Business while maintaining an FFO margin
consistently above
5% post-2018 demonstrating a more mature business risk profile
-FFO-adjusted gross leverage trending to 3.5x on a sustained
basis
-Maintenance of solid financial flexibility including strong FFO
fixed charge
coverage and liquidity available
- Prudent growth strategy reflected in higher share of capex
funded internally
leading to FCF neutral
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- FFO margin erosion to below 3% indicating slower than expected
new capacity
take up, weaker pricing power and/or intensifying competitive
pressure in its
own grocery distribution platform
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage staying above 4.5x on a sustained
basis
- Diminished financial flexibility reflected by deterioration of
liquidity
position as a result of higher capex leading to continuing
negative FCF in the
mid-single digits of sales, worse working capital turnover,
and/or FFO fixed
charge coverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Liquidity is sufficient to meet Ocado's
short-term debt
obligations and would be improved after the pending transaction
of a new GBP200
million bond issue. The size of the RCF would be reduced from
GBP210 million to
GBP150 million as the cash proceeds from the bond issue will be
used to repay
the outstanding RCF of GBP87.5 million. The maturity of the RCF
would be also
extended from July 2019 to June 2022 and it is expected to
remain undrawn after
the transaction. We expect the group to use the additional
liquidity to fund
primarily its development of the Andover and Erith CFCs.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Maggie Cheng, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1689
Supervisory Analyst
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 214
Date of Relevant Committee: 9 June 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- GBP5 million deducted from reported cash as restricted cash
held by the
group's captive insurance company and by the employee benefit
trust related to
Ocado's employee share scheme in Poland
- A multiple of 8x (given the company's location in the UK) used
for
capitalisation of around GBP12.8 million of annual rental
payments
- MHE JVCo: We have excluded 50% of GBP108.7m finance leases
related to MHE JV
Co to reflect Ocado's 50% share (retaining 50% share of capital
and interest
component of lease payments). We also deduct non-cash elements
from EBITDA (MHE
lease income and share of MHE JVCo profits) amounting to GBP13.8
million, as
well as GBP8.4million in dividend received from the JV from
Funds from
Operations.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001