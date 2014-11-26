(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
the following
ratings to Agencia de Fomento do Estado do Rio de Janeiro S.A.
(AgeRio):
--Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR): 'BBB-',
Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and Local Currency Short Term IDR: 'F3';
--Long-Term National Rating: AA-(bra), Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term National Rating: 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating (SR): '2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AgeRio's ratings are based on the expected support from its
parent, the State of
Rio de Janeiro (ERio, Long Term IDR: 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook).
AgeRio's SR of '2'
reflects Fitch's view that the probability of support would be
high, in case of
need. Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to AgeRio, as it
is a development
agency. In turn, ERio's ratings are based on its relatively
diversified economy
and implicit support from the federal government.
Fitch aligns AgeRio's ratings with those of ERio. This reflects
Fitch's view
that AgeRio is strategically important for ERio, acting as its
development arm
and implementing its economic development policies. ERio
controls 99.99% of
AgeRio and, by state law, its stake in AgeRio's voting shares
cannot fall below
51%, and it is the financial agent or administrator of three
state funds. A
track record of frequent capital injections by ERio reinforces
this view.
According to Fitch, AgeRio's small size in relation to the GDP
and the budget of
ERio, makes the cost of potential support relatively low and
increases ERio's
propensity to support AgeRio.
AgeRio's strategy is aligned with ERio's economic policies. Its
objective is to
contribute to the implementation of ERio's economic policies
through short- and
long-term financial support to the industrial, agribusiness,
tourism and
services sectors within the state. AgeRio implements its
strategy via three
distinct forms: lending to the private sector and
municipalities, investments,
and offering services as a financial agent/administrator of
three funds owned by
ERio. As of June 30, 2014, 96% of loans were to the private
sector.
AgeRio's track record for asset quality is relatively weak, but
the recently
implemented changes to credit risk policies and controls should
lead to some
improvement. Impaired loans (loans in the D-H risk category)
have fallen
gradually from a peak of 34% of gross loans in 2011, in part,
due to large
chargeoffs in the subsequent periods. As of June 30, 2014,
impaired loans
corresponded to a still high 7.98%. The loan book is also highly
concentrated,
with the top 10 clients making up 71% of the total.
As a development agency, AgeRio has relatively limited scope to
diversify its
funding base. As of June 30, 2014, funding was composed of
on-lending lines from
Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico Social (BNDES) and
FINEP (a public
entity subordinate to the Ministry of Science, Technology and
Innovation), which
corresponded to 45% and 4% of total loans, respectively. The
rest of the loan
book was funded by its equity. AgeRio aims to diversify its
funding by borrowing
from international development institutions.
AgeRio is very highly capitalized and has significant room for
growth. As of
June 30, 2014, its Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio was 85.67%.
There are no
restrictions with respect to withdrawal of capital or dividends.
Historically
ERio has reinvested all the dividends back in AgeRio, which does
not expect a
change in ERio's strategy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in Parental Support: Changes in ERio's ratings or
willingness to provide
support to AgeRio, or in Fitch's evaluation of AgeRio's
strategic importance to
its parent, would result in changes in AgeRio's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil
Secondary Analyst
Jean Lopes
Director
+55 21 4503-2617
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.