(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Morocco-based Fondation
Attawfiq Micro-Finance (Attawfiq) a National Long-Term Rating of
'A-(mar)' with
a Stable Outlook, a National Short-Term Rating of 'F2(mar)' and
a Support Rating
(SR) of '3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SR
Attawfiq's ratings are based on Fitch's view that there would be
a moderate
probability of support from its founder Groupe Banque Centrale
Populaire (GBCP),
if required. GBCP is the second-largest bank in Morocco by total
assets and is a
systemically domestic important bank. In Fitch's view, support
from the state
would flow through GBCP to Attawfiq if needed. Morocco has a
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and a Long-term
local-currency
IDR.of 'BBB'.
The ratings reflect GBCP's ability (based on potential support
available from
the Moroccan state if needed) and willingness to support
Attawfiq given the
tight links between the micro-finance entity and GBCP. Attawfiq
is of small size
relative to GBCP (0.7% of GCBP's assets at end-2012), which
makes financial
support from GBCP easier to provide, even if GBCP faced
financial stress.
Fitch views Attawfiq as strategically important to GBCP.
However, Attawfiq's
micro-finance activity is not core to GBCP. Attawfiq operates
independently from
its founder with its own activity, name, branch network and
employees. Attawfiq
is highly dependent on GBCP for its funding and liquidity. It
benefits from
GBCP's internal procedures and controls, risk management and IT
systems.
The Stable Outlook on Attawfiq's National Long-term Rating
indirectly reflects
the Stable Outlook on Morocco's Long-term IDRs, given that
Fitch's assessment of
GBCP's capacity to support Attawfiq factors in potential support
from the
Moroccan state.
Attawfiq is the second largest microfinance association in
Morocco, and
originates microloans to economically vulnerable individuals to
develop their
production or service business.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SR
Attawfiq's National Ratings are sensitive to any movement of
Morocco's Long-term
local currency IDR. A downgrade of the SR would require a
multi-notch downgrade
of Morocco's sovereign rating. Any material change in Fitch's
view of Attawfiq's
strategic importance to GBCP would also be reflected in the
ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 144 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Committee Chairperson
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 225
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012,
'National Ratings Criteria' dated 19 January 2011, and 'Rating
FI Subsidiaries
and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.