KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING,
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AND SENIOR DEBT
The Long-term IDR reflects the high probability of the bank
receiving support in
case of need from the Russian Federation ('BBB'/Stable) or
state-controlled
entities, most notably OAO Gazprom ('BBB'/Stable), the bank's
founder and
minority shareholder. Fitch's view on the probability of support
is based on:
- the bank's systemic importance for the Russian banking sector
- currently significant ownership by quasi-sovereign entities
- the track record of support
- and reputational risks for the Russian sovereign and
state-controlled owners
in case of the bank's default.
The one-notch difference between the ratings of Russia and GPB
reflects:
- the complex ownership structure with only a combined 45.7%
stake held by
Gazprom (35.54%) and state-controlled development institution
Vnesheconombank
(VEB; 'BBB'/Stable; 10.19% stake), 47.4% controlled by non-state
pension fund
Gazfond and 6.2% held as treasury shares
- potential ownership/control changes over the long-term, given
the bank's
limited strategic importance for Gazprom/VEB, in Fitch's view
- the absence of a clearly-defined policy role, unlike VEB and
Russian
Agricultural Bank ('BBB'/Rating Watch Negative)
- somewhat lower systemic importance compared to Sberbank of
Russia ('BBB'/
Stable) and Bank VTB JSC ('BBB'/ Negative).
GPB was the third largest banking group in the Russian
Federation at end-January
2013. Although its market shares were a moderate 5% of sector
customer loans and
7% of customer deposits, the bank has long-standing business
ties with Gazprom
and is a significant lender to Russia's largest industrial
companies.
There is a solid track record of the Russian authorities
supporting the bank
with funding and capital, most notably the RUB580bn of liquidity
received from
the central bank in 2008 and RUB90bn of subordinated deposits
from VEB in 2009,
of which RUB50bn was swapped for the bank's new share issue in
2012 (there is a
call option allowing GPB to buy back its shares from VEB until
June 2020). Fitch
expects that the authorities would likely provide support to GPB
in the future,
if needed.
Funding from Gazprom and Gazfond has been significant and
reasonably stable
(RUB267bn at end-9M12 or 11% of the bank's total liabilities),
although capital
injections have been less material. Nevertheless, support from
Gazprom may be
forthcoming given significant ownership, management oversight
(Gazprom
representatives occupy five of the 12 seats on the board of
directors, which is
chaired by Alexey Miller, CEO of Gazprom), business links, brand
affiliation,
and Gazprom's ability to provide support.
Fitch does not consider VEB to be a strategic investor given
that this does not
fit into its development policy role. According to the Russian
Audit Chamber's
recent report, VEB's participation was funded by a National
Welfare Fund deposit
maturing in 2016, the potential withdrawal of which (unless
refinanced) may lead
to VEB selling the GPB shares, in Fitch's opinion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING,
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT
GPB's IDRs, National Long-term rating, Support Rating, Support
Rating Floor and
senior debt rating could be downgraded in case of a significant
reduction in the
bank's quasi-sovereign ownership, and/or weakening of the close
links between
the bank and the Russian authorities. Any negative action on the
Russian
sovereign rating would likely also be matched by a negative
action on the bank's
ratings.
Upside potential for GPB's ratings is currently limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING (VR)
The VR of 'bb' reflects the bank's significant corporate
franchise, the benefits
from its strong business ties with Gazprom and its
affiliates/business partners
and the predominance of top tier Russian companies among the
bank's largest
borrowers and depositors. The VR is also supported by a track
record of moderate
reported loan impairment, the reasonably balanced funding
position and currently
comfortable liquidity.
However, the VR also reflects the high industry and single-name
concentrations
in the loan book, the significant share of higher risk
acquisition finance,
still material holdings of non-core assets and only moderate
capitalization and
profitability.
The bank's non-performing (NPLs; overdue by more than 90 days)
and restructured
loans were a low 1.2% and 1.6%, respectively, at end-9M12 and
were fully covered
by impairment reserves. However, high credit risks stem from:
- significant borrower concentrations (the largest 20 loans
equalled 37% of
gross loans or 2.5x Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-H112),
- a substantial and concentrated exposure to acquisition
financing (15% of gross
loans at end-9M12),
- weakly collateralised loans (including some of the acquisition
financing
loans) to Ukraine-based entities (7% of gross loans or 46% of
FCC at end-H112).
At end-January 2013, the bank could increase additional
statutory reserves by
only 4.4% of gross loans to 7.3% without breaching the minimum
10% capital ratio
under the local regulatory requirements, implying limited loss
absorption
capacity.
GPB holds significant non-core assets in industrial, media and
other sectors,
which at end-9M12 accounted for 8% of assets, 89% of FCC and
generated 7% of
pre-tax profit for 9M12. Previously in 2011, the bank sold its
largest and most
profitable investment in petrochemical holding Sibur, which
generated RUB53bn of
pre-tax profit for 2010 or 53% of consolidated pre-tax profit
for that year.
Most remaining assets are also planned for gradual sale,
although the industrial
assets are less likely to be sold in the near-term, as they are
currently loss
making and may need lengthy rehabilitation beforehand. In
addition the bank
holds a material (27% of FCC at end-H112) portfolio of equities;
this is
reasonably diversified, but some of the positions have limited
liquidity.
Funding is mainly sourced from customer accounts which made up
77% of
liabilities at end-January 2013 per the Russian accounting
standards (RAS), and
in particular large corporates, many of which are
state-controlled or oil and
gas-related. Mitigating withdrawal risk, GPB's stock of liquid
assets (cash,
bank deposits, and unencumbered government bonds) exceeded
RUB434bn or 22% of
the customer funding under RAS at that date.
The amount of wholesale debt, CBR funding, and subordinated
loans was a material
RUB654bn or 26% of the total liabilities at end-9M12, but
reasonably diversified
by source and maturity with 2013-2014 redemptions being a
moderate RUB184bn (7%
of end-9M12's liabilities). GPB's reliance on CBR funding is
materially smaller
at present compared to the 2008-2009 levels.
Capitalisation is moderate, as reflected by the ratio of FCC/
risk-weighted
assets of 9.4% at end-9M12. The total local statutory ratio was
also a moderate
12.4% at end-January 2013, with a significant non-equity
component. Fitch
expects GPB to rely mostly on internal capital generation in
future, although
its profitability has been under notable pressure with operating
return on
average equity declining to 13.2% in annualised terms for 9M12
from 23% for
2011. New equity injections are not currently contemplated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
A reduction in loan concentrations, acquisition finance
exposures and non-core
assets, combined with further improvements in capitalization and
profitability,
would be positive for the stand-alone profile.
A significant deterioration of the operating environment in
Russia, or weaker
performance of the loan book as a whole or some of the
higher-risk exposures,
would be negative and could lead to downward pressure on the VR.
The rating actions were as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: assigned at 'F3'
Long-Term local currency IDR: assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating: assigned at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: assigned at 'bb'
Support Rating: assigned at '2'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt rating: assigned at BBB-
