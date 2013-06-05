(Repeat for Additional Susbcribers)

June 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Grand Harbour I B.V.'s notes final ratings, as follows:

EUR240.0m Class A-1 (ISIN XS0927882026): 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR15.0m Class A-2 (ISIN XS0927883180): not rated

EUR35.0m Class B (ISIN XS0927883776): not rated

EUR22.5m Class C (ISIN XS0927884402): not rated

EUR32.5m Class D (ISIN XS0927884667): not rated

EUR10.0m Class E (ISIN XS0927884824): not rated

EUR48.4m subordinated notes (No ISIN): not rated

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Sufficient Credit Enhancement:

Credit enhancement (CE) for the rated notes, in addition to excess spread, is sufficient to protect against portfolio default and recovery rate projections in the applicable rating scenario. The level of CE for the rated notes is higher than the average for Fitch-rated legacy CLOs.

'B'/'B-' Portfolio Credit Quality:

Fitch expects the average credit quality of obligors to be in the 'B'/'B-' range. Fitch has credit opinions on 54 of the 58 obligors in the indicative portfolio.

Above-Average Recoveries:

At least 90% of the portfolio will be composed of senior secured obligations. Recovery prospects for these assets are typically more favourable than for second-lien, unsecured, and mezzanine assets. Fitch has assigned Recovery Ratings to 89.4% of the indicative portfolio.

Limited Basis/Reset Risk:

Basis and reset risk is naturally hedged for most of the portfolio through the floating rate, semi-annually paying liabilities. Fixed rate assets can account for no more than 10% of the portfolio and no more than 5% of the assets can pay interest less frequently than semi-annually.

Limited FX Risk:

Asset swaps are used to mitigate any currency risk on non-euro-denominated assets. The transaction is allowed to invest up to 10% of the portfolio in assets denominated in a currency other than EUR, provided that suitable asset swaps can be entered into.

TRANSACTION SUMMARY

Grand Harbour I B.V. is an arbitrage cash flow collateralised loan obligation (CLO). Net proceeds from the issuance of the notes will be used to purchase a EUR400m portfolio of European leveraged loans and bonds. The portfolio is managed by Blackstone/GSO Debt Funds Europe Limited. The reinvestment period is scheduled to end in 2016.

The transaction documents may be amended subject to rating agency confirmation or note holder approval. Where rating agency confirmation relates to risk factors, Fitch will analyse the proposed change and may provide a rating action commentary if the change does not have a negative impact on the then current ratings. Such amendments may delay the repayment of the notes as long as Fitch's analysis confirms the expected repayment of principal at the legal final maturity.

If in the agency's opinion the amendment is risk-neutral from the perspective of the rating Fitch may decline to comment. Noteholders should be aware that the structure considers the confirmation to be given if Fitch declines to comment.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A 25% increase in the expected obligor default probability or a 25% reduction in the expected recovery rates would lead to a downgrade of the class A-1 notes to 'AA+sf'.

Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the accompanying new issue report.