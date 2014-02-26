Feb 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Harvest CLO VIII Limited
notes expected ratings, as follows:
EUR243.0m Class A: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR47.0m Class B: 'AA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR27.0m Class C: 'A(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR21.0m Class D: 'BBB(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR31.0m Class E: 'BB(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR10.0m Class F: 'B(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR46.0m Subordinated Notes: not rated
Final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already reviewed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
'B'/'B-' Portfolio Credit Quality
Fitch expects the average credit quality of obligors to be in the 'B'/'B-'
range. Fitch has credit opinions on 94% of the indicative portfolio and has a
public rating on the remaining entities.
Above-Average Recoveries
At least 90% of the portfolio will comprise senior secured loans and senior
secured bonds. Recovery prospects for these assets are typically more favourable
than for second-lien, unsecured, and mezzanine assets. Fitch has assigned
Recovery Ratings to 84% of the indicative portfolio.
Shorter Weighted Average Life
The covenanted weighted average life is 7.6 years, lower than the average for Fitch-rated
CLOs 2.0.
Limited FX Risk
All non-euro-denominated assets have to be hedged using suitable asset swaps.
Non-euro assets are limited to 30% of the portfolio.
Limited Interest Rate Risk
Fixed rate assets can account for no more than 10% of the portfolio.
Limited Basis/Reset Risk
A liquidity facility (LF) and an interest smoothing account are used to mitigate reset risk
from assets switching to semi-annual while the notes are paying quarterly. If the LF expires or
is terminated, the notes will switch to
semi-annually.
The spread on the LF is linked to the outstanding rating of the senior notes. In
addition, if Fitch withdraws its rating on the senior notes, or downgrades them
below 'BBsf', the LF provider may terminate the LF. Fitch believes that ratings
should not be used in this way in transaction documents and has highlighted this
to the manager.
Trading Gain Release
The portfolio manager may designate trading gains as interest proceeds if the
portfolio balance remains above the reinvestment target par balance and the
class E overcollateralisation test stays above its value at the effective date.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
Harvest CLO VIII Ltd (the issuer) is an arbitrage cash flow CLO. Net proceeds
from the issuance of the notes will be used to purchase a EUR412m portfolio of
European leveraged loans and bonds. The portfolio is managed by 3i Debt
Management Investments Limited. The reinvestment period is scheduled to end in
2018.
The transaction documents may be amended subject to rating agency confirmation
or note holder approval. Where rating agency confirmation relates to risk
factors, Fitch will analyse the proposed change and may provide a comment if the
change has a negative impact on the then current ratings. Such amendments may
delay the repayment of the notes as long as Fitch's analysis confirms the
expected repayment of principal at the legal final maturity.
If in the agency's opinion the amendment is risk-neutral from the perspective of
the rating Fitch may decline to comment. Noteholders should be aware that the
structure considers the confirmation to be given in the case where Fitch
declines to comment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A 25% increase in the expected obligor default probability would lead to a
downgrade of one to three notches for the rated notes.
A 25% reduction in the expected recovery rates would lead to a downgrade of one
to three notches for the rated notes.