Feb 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Harvest CLO VIII Limited notes expected ratings, as follows: EUR243.0m Class A: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable EUR47.0m Class B: 'AA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable EUR27.0m Class C: 'A(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable EUR21.0m Class D: 'BBB(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable EUR31.0m Class E: 'BB(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable EUR10.0m Class F: 'B(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable EUR46.0m Subordinated Notes: not rated

Final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already reviewed.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

'B'/'B-' Portfolio Credit Quality

Fitch expects the average credit quality of obligors to be in the 'B'/'B-' range. Fitch has credit opinions on 94% of the indicative portfolio and has a public rating on the remaining entities.

Above-Average Recoveries

At least 90% of the portfolio will comprise senior secured loans and senior secured bonds. Recovery prospects for these assets are typically more favourable than for second-lien, unsecured, and mezzanine assets. Fitch has assigned Recovery Ratings to 84% of the indicative portfolio.

Shorter Weighted Average Life

The covenanted weighted average life is 7.6 years, lower than the average for Fitch-rated CLOs 2.0.

Limited FX Risk

All non-euro-denominated assets have to be hedged using suitable asset swaps. Non-euro assets are limited to 30% of the portfolio.

Limited Interest Rate Risk

Fixed rate assets can account for no more than 10% of the portfolio.

Limited Basis/Reset Risk

A liquidity facility (LF) and an interest smoothing account are used to mitigate reset risk from assets switching to semi-annual while the notes are paying quarterly. If the LF expires or is terminated, the notes will switch to semi-annually.

The spread on the LF is linked to the outstanding rating of the senior notes. In addition, if Fitch withdraws its rating on the senior notes, or downgrades them below 'BBsf', the LF provider may terminate the LF. Fitch believes that ratings should not be used in this way in transaction documents and has highlighted this to the manager.

Trading Gain Release

The portfolio manager may designate trading gains as interest proceeds if the portfolio balance remains above the reinvestment target par balance and the class E overcollateralisation test stays above its value at the effective date.

TRANSACTION SUMMARY

Harvest CLO VIII Ltd (the issuer) is an arbitrage cash flow CLO. Net proceeds from the issuance of the notes will be used to purchase a EUR412m portfolio of European leveraged loans and bonds. The portfolio is managed by 3i Debt Management Investments Limited. The reinvestment period is scheduled to end in 2018.

The transaction documents may be amended subject to rating agency confirmation or note holder approval. Where rating agency confirmation relates to risk factors, Fitch will analyse the proposed change and may provide a comment if the change has a negative impact on the then current ratings. Such amendments may delay the repayment of the notes as long as Fitch's analysis confirms the expected repayment of principal at the legal final maturity.

If in the agency's opinion the amendment is risk-neutral from the perspective of the rating Fitch may decline to comment. Noteholders should be aware that the structure considers the confirmation to be given in the case where Fitch declines to comment.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A 25% increase in the expected obligor default probability would lead to a downgrade of one to three notches for the rated notes. A 25% reduction in the expected recovery rates would lead to a downgrade of one to three notches for the rated notes.