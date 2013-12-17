Dec 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned the Henderson European Growth Fund a 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors.

The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's clear focus on bottom-up stock picking via traditional, fundamental analysis conducted by two highly experience portfolio managers (PMs). The fund has exhibited strong performance against peers and the relevant Lipper category since inception in 2001.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Fund Profile

Launched in July 2001, the UK-domiciled Henderson European Growth Fund is a sub-fund of the Henderson Investment Fund OEIC. It had GBP946m of assets, as of end-October 2013.

Investment Process

The investment focus of the fund is strongly based on bottom-up stock picking, with key reliance on the two PMs. The portfolio has a mid-cap bias compared with the fund's reference index and peers, and focuses on identifying cash-generative companies, with strong management teams. The fund's investment edge resides in the experience of the PMs in identifying long-term investment opportunities at attractive valuation levels.

The portfolio is constructed without any reference to a benchmark (although the FTSE Europe ex UK index is used for performance and investment risk monitoring) and can therefore reflect significant country and/or sector bets. The fund is more predisposed to market regimes that are driven by companies' long-term fundamentals, without being led by one particular sector or region.

Resources

The fund is co-managed by Richard Pease and Simon Rowe who have combined investment experience of nearly 50 years. The fund has a dedicated supporting fund manager/ analyst, James Milne, who has 11 years of investment experience. The reliance of the investment process on the two PMs results in some key person risk.

Track Record

The fund has demonstrated a superior track record since inception. Over five years to end-November 2013, the fund has achieved a 113% return compared with the benchmark return of 85% with annualised volatility 3.4 percentage points lower than the benchmark. The fund has also outperformed the relevant Lipper category, Lipper Global Equity Europe ex-UK, over the same period.

Fund Manager

Henderson is a listed, global asset manager with GBP70.8bn assets under management as of end-September 2013. Henderson has a long track record of managing European equities, and managed GBP10bn of European equities at end-September 2013.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade of the rating. This may be manifested in, for example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals.

Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.

