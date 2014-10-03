(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
HoldIKKS
S.A.S.'s seven-year 6.750% senior secured notes a final rating
of 'B+'/RR3. The
notes have been issued to finance the acquisition of the IKKS
Group (IKKS).
Fitch has also assigned Financiere IKKS a final Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'B' with a Stable Outlook and HoldIKKS S.A.S.'s super senior
revolving credit
facility (RCF) a final rating of 'BB-'/'RR2'.
The assignment of the final ratings follows a review of final
documentation
which materially conforms to the information received at the
time the agency
assigned expected ratings, together with the completion of the
security put in
place (see "Fitch Assigns Financiere IKKS S.A.S. (IKKS) Expected
IDR of
'B(EXP)'; Outlook Stable" dated 1 July 2014).
The 'B' IDR reflects resilient business model of IKKS, with a
mix of
distribution channels, its well-entrenched position in the
premium urban fashion
niche and fairly high profitability in the industrial context.
However, the IDR is constrained by the limited business scale
with FY13 pro
forma sales of EUR303.5m and a pro forma EBITDA of EUR62.3m.
Depending on the
pace of store roll out and like-for-like sales, especially in
the challenging
French market, credit metrics in FY14 could be worse than those
expected for a
'B' rated credit in the sector if sales and FFO are lower than
previously
forecast. However, increased leverage could be mitigated by
lower capex, given
the issuer's flexibility to adjust its capital spend to the
levels of new store
openings. As Fitch expects the expansion plan to continue and
drive
de-leveraging, FFO adjusted leverage is still forecast to trend
towards 6.5x by
the end of FY15. Fitch continues to factor into the ratings the
expected
deleveraging as further expansion would be funded from internal
cash flows.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Moderate Organic Market Growth Forecast
The global apparel market is highly heterogeneous in terms of
growth prospects
by country. Fitch expects low to moderate growth in developed
countries
(specifically low single-digit growth in Western Europe) which
are IKKS's main
markets. Growth is expected to be stronger in some emerging or
international
markets that IKKS plans to enter.
Expansion and Diversification Drive Growth
Despite low or even contracting development in selected market
segments, IKKS
has generally shown above-market growth, suggesting an expansion
of its market
share in a challenging trading environment. The majority of this
growth has been
supported by new store openings.
Business Model Conducive to High Profitability
IKKS has delivered stable operating profitability at high
levels, despite the
challenging market environment. The strong and stable margins
have been
supported by high cost variability given the combination of own
and affiliate
stores, outsourcing of the manufacturing processes, as well as a
growing share
of retail channel versus wholesale. As IKKS already operates at
the upper end of
the profit spectrum relative to close peers, Fitch expects
limited upside for
operating margins, considering potential unforeseen costs from
its expansion
plans.
Growth Strategy with Execution Risk
IKKS intends to expand domestically and abroad, mainly by
developing new retail
stores and the corner distribution channel whilst operating as a
standalone
entity within a highly leveraged capital structure. Fitch
believes that the
group's strategy will likely result in a sustained growth in
sales and profits
over time. However this strategy bears execution risk partly
offset by the fact
that planned capex would be funded by internally generated cash
flow from
operations.
Sales Growth to Drive De-Leveraging
With a high starting FFO adjusted leverage Fitch expects IKKS to
show gradual
organic de-leveraging to around 5.5x by 2017, a level more
comfortable for the
current trading level, led by sales and EBITDA expansion. The
group has some
seasonality in its working capital. Fitch expects working
capital requirements
to rise given the envisaged operational expansion. However, we
note that IKKS
has some flexibility regarding the timing of the capital spend.
Focus on Corporate Governance
IKKS has been sold by Group Zannier (founded by Roger Zannier
and is currently
controlled by his children). Group Zannier has used the proceeds
to repay its
long-term debt. Fitch expects that IKKS will maintain certain
commercial
relationships with its former parent and companies in which Mr.
Roger Zannier
has a direct or indirect interest, including but not limited to
logistics and IT
services. Fitch expects that these transactions will be
conducted on an arm's
length basis.
Shareholder Contribution
One-third of shareholder contribution (around 36% of acquisition
value) is
provided as a shareholder loan that is structurally and
contractually
subordinated to the RCF and senior secured notes, with all-PIK
interest, longer
maturity, no financial covenants, no event of default, no
cross-default but with
a cross-acceleration provision. In line with its treatment of
shareholder loans,
Fitch excludes this instrument from its leverage calculation.
Above Average Recoveries
The recovery rates for the debt instruments are based on Fitch's
post-restructuring going concern estimate. Fitch applied a
discount of 25% to
the most up to date estimated annual EBITDA. A hypothetical
future distressed
valuation could be underpinned by additional business growth if
the brand name
is unimpaired. After applying a distressed EV/EBITDA multiple
of 5.0x and
customary restructuring charges, the rating and recovery for the
super senior
RCF would be in the 'BB-'/'RR2'' category (71%-90%) capped by
the French
jurisdiction. The rating and recovery for the EUR320m notes
secured by share
pledge over Financiere IKKS would fall in the 'B+'/'RR3'
category (51%-70%),
albeit at the low end, one notch higher than the IDR
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade or revision of the Outlook to Positive is unlikely in
the short to
medium term given the group's highly leveraged capital structure
and the
execution risk embedded in the future growth strategy.
For any positive rating action to be considered Fitch would need
evidence of a
successfully implemented expansion, as demonstrated by:
- FFO adjusted leverage sustainably below 5.0x.
- FFO fixed charge cover above 2.2x on a sustainable basis.
- FCF margin (after capex) sustainably above 5%.
- EBITDA of at least EUR80m in combination with a successful
business plan
implementation leading to evidence of resilient profit margins.
The IDR could be downgraded or the Outlook revised to Negative
if:
- IKKS fails to reduce FFO adjusted leverage below 6.5x by the
end of 2015 or
expects it to remain around this level.
- FFO fixed charge cover sustainably below 1.8x.
- Evidence of continuing decline in like for like sales and the
EBITDA margin
remaining sustainably below 20%.
- Signs of adverse impact resulting from corporate governance
issues.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Sufficient Liquidity
Fitch expects the group to maintain sufficient liquidity and FFO
fixed charge
cover of around 2.0x. The available undrawn amount of around
EUR25m under the
EUR40m RCF provides additional headroom.
The EUR320m notes are subject to an incurrence covenant based on
a fixed charge
cover of 2x. The super-senior RCF has a leverage based
maintenance covenant,
although this only becomes effective if the use of the RCF
exceeds EUR20m.
Moreover, in case of non-compliance the issuer has equity cure
options.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Elena Stock
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 135
Supervisory Analyst
Karsten Frankfurth
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 125
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
