(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings of 'A-' to Hutchison Whampoa International (14) Limited's USD2bn 1.625% guaranteed notes due 2017 and USD1.5bn 3.625% guaranteed notes due 2024, and Hutchison Whampoa Finance (14) Limited's EUR1.5bn 1.375% guaranteed notes due 2021. The guaranteed notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hutchison Whampoa Limited (Hutchison; A-/Stable) and rank pari passu with other senior unsecured borrowings of Hutchison. The notes are issued mainly for refinancing purposes and will not negatively affect Hutchison's credit profile. The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received, and they are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 28 Oct 2014. Hutchison's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating reflects the company's geographical and industry diversification, strong liquidity arising from high cash balances, well-distributed debt maturity profile and access to diverse sources of capital. Hutchison continues to generate stable cash flow from its port, property and retail businesses. Factors constraining its ratings include its leverage profile arising from heavy capex in capital intensive divisions and business acquisitions. However, Hutchison has been making efforts to deleverage with 3 Group Europe's capex being increasingly supported by the growing EBITDA within this division. Contact: Primary Analyst Michelle Leong Associate Director +852 2263 9929 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Alex Choi Associate Director +852 2263 9969 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.