(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final
ratings of 'A-'
to Hutchison Whampoa International (14) Limited's USD2bn 1.625%
guaranteed notes
due 2017 and USD1.5bn 3.625% guaranteed notes due 2024, and
Hutchison Whampoa
Finance (14) Limited's EUR1.5bn 1.375% guaranteed notes due
2021. The guaranteed
notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
Hutchison Whampoa
Limited (Hutchison; A-/Stable) and rank pari passu with other
senior unsecured
borrowings of Hutchison.
The notes are issued mainly for refinancing purposes and will
not negatively
affect Hutchison's credit profile. The assignment of the final
ratings follows
the receipt of documents conforming to information already
received, and they
are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 28 Oct 2014.
Hutchison's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating reflects the
company's geographical
and industry diversification, strong liquidity arising from high
cash balances,
well-distributed debt maturity profile and access to diverse
sources of capital.
Hutchison continues to generate stable cash flow from its port,
property and
retail businesses.
Factors constraining its ratings include its leverage profile
arising from heavy
capex in capital intensive divisions and business acquisitions.
However,
Hutchison has been making efforts to deleverage with 3 Group
Europe's capex
being increasingly supported by the growing EBITDA within this
division.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Alex Choi
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
