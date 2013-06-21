BRIEF-Industrial Securities to pay cash 1.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
June 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned HypoCasso B.V. (HypoCasso) a Dutch Residential Mortgage Special Servicer Rating of 'RSS2-', HypoCasso is a Netherlands-based residential special mortgage servicer, 100% owned by Stater Participations B.V. (Stater Nederland B.V.; 'RPS1-' is 100% owned by ABN AMRO ('A+'/Negative/'F1+')). The ratings take into consideration this financial support.
The special servicer rating reflects Stater's effective use and leverage. This is particularly apparent in the solid technology systems that are supported by a robust IT infrastructure and dedicated team. HypoCasso additionally uses the same business continuity plan and disaster recovery plan as their shareholder. Furthermore the rating reflects the level of industry experience senior management has, which is comparable to peers. However, the senior management tenure within HypoCasso itself is still relatively short.
The ratings are further supported by HypoCasso's ability to administer a residential mortgage portfolio and its ability to deliver improved performance of loans in arrears using the management strategies it has in place. Although the demonstrated performance looks positive, this is representative of a smaller portfolio size compared to peers.
Fitch notes that training hours for existing staff are higher than rated peers and significantly above the Fitch annual benchmark of 40 hours per staff. A structured training and development programme is in place, albeit leveraging via an external third party.
There is no internal audit practice at HypoCasso, as is the case for other rated peers in the Dutch market. However, this is partly mitigated by the corporate audit support provided by Stater and a developing risk management framework that is in place, including appropriate governance and monthly risk monitoring, controls and testing. Further mitigation is provided in the receipt of a satisfactory ISAE3402 type II report in November 2012.
Fitch used its servicer rating criteria to analyse the servicer's operations and financial condition, including a comparison against similar Dutch servicers as part of the review process. The analysis is based on information provided to Fitch by HypoCasso.
As of 31 December 2012, HypoCasso's residential servicing portfolio totalled EUR0.98bn consisting of 6,885 loans.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 11 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年4月2日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1021541">Fitch: China Mutual Fund Rules to Cool Growth; Risks Remain 惠誉评级表示，限制公募基金投资者集中度的新规定可能会使该领域的快速增长放缓，但不太可能显着降低在出现流动性冲击的情况下个人投资者遭受较大损失的可能性。 这一新规是出于监管机构对金融领域流动性收紧的担忧，机构投资者（尤其是银行）面临流动性短缺而不得不赎回其公募基金份额的的风险会因此升高。在此前的规定之下，机构投资 者可能在单一公募基金中持有很高份额，这意味着大额赎回可能触发资产的减价出售以及基金的市场价格大幅下跌。在这种情况下，个人投资者容易遭受较大损失。 三月中旬出台的新规定要求单一投资者份额