LONDON/MOSCOW, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Kazakhstan-based IC
Alliance-Life Insurance JSC (Alliance-Life) an Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating of 'B' and a National IFS rating of 'BB(kaz)'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect a high concentration of Alliance-Life's
insurance portfolio
in annuity business, negative net income in 2012 and the
company's short track
record of operations, as well as the low credit quality of its
investment
portfolio. More positively, the ratings also take into account
the shareholder
support of KZT1bn provided in 2012 and the resulting
satisfactory level of
capitalisation.
Alliance-Life's insurance portfolio is significantly
concentrated, with 78% of
total gross written premiums (GWP) in annuity business in 2012.
Fitch believes
that this concentration makes Alliance-Life's capital
particularly vulnerable to
longevity and interest rate risks inherent in annuity-type
products and limits
the company's risk diversification. Fitch's concerns are
exacerbated by the
short track record of the company's operations, limited
availability of
mortality statistics and scarce investment opportunities in
Kazakhstan. In
particular, there is a significant duration mismatch between the
assets and
liabilities, due to the lack of suitable long-duration bonds.
Alliance-Life reported a net loss of KZT1bn in 2012, for the
most part caused by
a one-off technical reserve adjustment and increase in the
administrative
expenses, as the company invested in the development of new
insurance products.
The company does not expect net income to be positive in 2013.
In 2012 the company received capital injections totaling around
KZT1bn from its
shareholders, which helped to maintain its equity at KZT1.4bn at
end-2012
(end-2011: KZT1.4bn). The main reason for the re-capitalisation
was to cover the
reserving deficiencies, as revealed by internal actuarial
calculations. Fitch
understands the insurance reserve increase was necessary because
of the change
in statutory requirements for the discount rate to be used.
Fitch views the
capital injections positively and considers them to be evidence
of the
shareholder's willingness to support the company.
The reserving deficiency was reflected in the fall in
Alliance-Life's statutory
solvency margin cover to 49% at end-5M12. The solvency margin
remained under
100% until Q412, when a tranche of KZT0.7bn of capital was
injected. After the
capital injection, the statutory solvency margin recovered and
stood at 110% at
end-2012. Following the capital injections, based on Fitch's own
internal
assessment, Alliance-Life's risk-adjusted capital position at
end-2012 is in
line with its ratings.
The quality of Alliance-Life's invested assets is relatively
low, with
significant holdings of below-investment-grade debt, in common
with Kazakhstani
insurers generally. The level of diversification is also low,
with the majority
of assets concentrated in the Kazakhstani banking sector.
However, the liquidity
profile of these investments is satisfactory.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch would view a material decline in Alliance-Life's
risk-adjusted
capitalisation or a sustained fall in its statutory solvency
margin below 100%
as triggers for a downgrade. Any indication that the shareholder
would not be
willing to support Alliance-Life would also be viewed negatively
for the
ratings.
Alliance-Life's ratings could be upgraded if the company's
insurance portfolio
becomes materially less concentrated, or if it proves its
ability to generate
sustainable profit. However, Fitch does not expect to see such
developments in
the near term.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11
January 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
