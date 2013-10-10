(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd's (ICBC Asia; A/Stable) 10-year Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes a final rating of 'BBB+'.

The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the bond issuance and receipt of documents conforming to the information previously received. Fitch assigned an expected rating of 'BBB+(exp)' to the issue on 1 October 2013.

The USD500 million notes carry fixed coupon rates (4.5% in the first five years and the US treasury rate plus spread in the last five years) and are issued from the bank's USD5bn medium-term note programme. The notes will be callable by ICBC Asia after five years and represent direct, unsecured, and subordinated obligations of ICBC Asia.

The notes include a non-viability trigger event for capital recognition under the Banking (Capital) Rules of Hong Kong and under China's Capital Rules for Commercial Banks. They will qualify for inclusion in ICBC Asia's Tier 2 capital and are expected to count as Tier 2 capital for its 100% parent Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC; A/Stable) on a consolidated basis.

Key Rating Drivers

The notes' 'BBB+' rating is two notches below ICBC Asia's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to reflect the notes' high loss severity. Bondholders could suffer a full loss at the point of non-viability, as the notes will be written-down to nil and the amount (once written-off) will not be restored. The Hong Kong or Chinese banking regulators can decide upon the permanent writedown of these notes if they consider this step necessary to prevent ICBC Asia or ICBC from defaulting.

Using ICBC Asia's and ICBC's support-driven IDRs as anchor ratings reflects the agency's view that both entities' viability will ultimately be determined by support from the Chinese authorities, which are the majority owners of ICBC.

Fitch believes the risk of non-performance by the notes is adequately reflected in the anchor rating and no incremental notching is applied. Under Fitch's methodology the instrument does not qualify for any equity credit.

Rating Sensitivities

As the anchor rating for these notes is the lower of either ICBC Asia's or ICBC's IDRs, any changes to those ratings would impact the issue's rating. Both IDRs are sensitive to changes in China's ability and propensity to provide support. In addition, ICBC Asia's IDR is sensitive to changes in its strategic importance to ICBC.

The other ratings of ICBC Asia are unaffected and are as follows:

Long-Term IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR and commercial paper: 'F1'

Support Rating: '1'

Subordinated notes without non-viability clauses: 'A-'

Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses: 'BBB+'