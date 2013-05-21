(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an initial
'BB-' long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to the Banco de los
Trabajadores
(Bantrab) in Guatemala. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has
also assigned a
Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb-'. A full list of Bantrab's ratings
follows at the
end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bantrab's IDRs and VR reflect its improved asset quality, ample
net interest
margin and moderate but sustained profitability ratios. The
bank's ratings also
reflect significant concentrations in term deposits, weak
efficiency levels,
moderate capital ratios and limited income diverisfication.
Bantrab's support
rating and support rating floor of '5' and 'NF', respectively,
indicates that,
although possible, external support cannot be relied upon, given
the current low
state ownership and limited systematic importance.
Bantrab's credit quality improved significantly over the past
few years and now
compares adequately with other similar rated banks. The bank
exhibits a low
obligor concentration, foreign currency exposure and level of
non-domiciliated
loans. Credit quality benefits from a collection structure based
on payroll
deduction (over 92% of the loan book). Bantrab is a
higher-tiered creditor
within the waterfall payment by law.
The entity has sustained moderate profitability ratios over the
years, given the
market segment it targets (consumption loans to low-middle
income employees).
The weak efficiency levels, reflecting continued investments in
infrastructure
and personnel expenses, as well as the high impairment charges,
as a consequence
from the absorption of Banco de la Republica (BanRep), continues
to subdue
profitability, despite the entity's ample net interest margins
and higher
revenues originated through double-digit loan growth.
In Fitch's view, profitability ratios will gradually improve and
will be
underpinned by higher growth within the current target segments
and lower needs
for further impairment charges, considering the adequate reserve
coverage levels
achieved to this date. Fitch expects profitability to reach 2%
for the ROAA and
20% for the ROAE within the next three years.
Bantrab's funding structure is similar to its major domestic
peers, anchored by
a large retail deposit base. Deposits provide 90% of total
non-equity funding
and are mostly concentrated in the form of term deposits, thus
entailing a
significant higher cost than most players in the local market.
Bantrab has a
moderate concentration in the largest 20 depositors (Dec. 2012:
25.6%; Dec.
2011: 26.1%). Liquidity base remain sound and high;
nevertheless, Fitch believes
it will decrease as resources are redirected to the loan
portfolio.
Bantrab's capital position will remain pressured given the
bank's anticipated
asset growth. The average growth rate of assets has been 27.5%
between 2008 and
2012, and is expected to continue in the medium term as growth
is a fundamental
objective in its strategy. As Bantrab is limited to issue
additional common
stock (no shareholder, with the exception of the state, is
allowed to own more
than USD2,500 worth in shares by law), in order to strengthen
its regulatory
capital and support further growth, the bank is planning to
issue preferred
shares for Q 156.6 million. Fitch expects the Fitch Core Capital
ratio to be
sustained above 11% in the medium term, favored by a strong
capital generation
capability and a controlled asset growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of no
substantial changes in
Bantrab's risk profile in the foreseeable future. However, the
bank's ratings
are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around asset
quality,
profitability and capital position. A significant and unexpected
reduction of
the bank's capital ratios (fitch core capital < 11%), a period
of sustained low
earnings (ROAA < 1%) or an important deterioration in its asset
quality would
trigger a negative rating action. Bantrab's upside potential is
considered
limited by its relatively narrow business model that results in
concentrations
on its revenue sources. However, Bantrab's rating could be
upgraded should it
successful grow with greater revenue diversification and further
consolidation
of its franchise, while sustaining an adequate capital position.
PROFILE
Bantrab was established in Guatemala in 1965 with an initial
equity investment
of Qtlz. 500,000 from the Central Government of Guatemala. The
bank is mainly
retail oriented and focuses its services on consumption loans to
low-middle
income employees. Bantrab is currently the sixth largest bank in
Guatemala in
terms of assets (Dec. 2012: 4.9% of the system's assets) and has
traditionally
provided its services through an ample network of branches,
covering most parts
of the country, supported by a work force of 3,300 employees.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Banco de los Trabajadores
--Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR 'B';
--Viability rating 'bb-';
--Support '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-1739
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Dario Sanchez
Associate Director
+503-2516-6608
Edificio Plaza Cristal, Tercer Nivel. 79 Ave. Sur y Calle
Cuscatlan, Col. Escalon.
San Salvador, El Salvador.
Committee Chairperson
Eduardo Santibanez
Senior Director
+56-2-499-3307
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action which is
different than
the original rating committee outcome.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'2013 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic'
(Dec. 13, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
2013 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.