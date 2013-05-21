(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an initial 'BB-' long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to the Banco de los Trabajadores (Bantrab) in Guatemala. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned a Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb-'. A full list of Bantrab's ratings follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Bantrab's IDRs and VR reflect its improved asset quality, ample net interest margin and moderate but sustained profitability ratios. The bank's ratings also reflect significant concentrations in term deposits, weak efficiency levels, moderate capital ratios and limited income diverisfication. Bantrab's support rating and support rating floor of '5' and 'NF', respectively, indicates that, although possible, external support cannot be relied upon, given the current low state ownership and limited systematic importance. Bantrab's credit quality improved significantly over the past few years and now compares adequately with other similar rated banks. The bank exhibits a low obligor concentration, foreign currency exposure and level of non-domiciliated loans. Credit quality benefits from a collection structure based on payroll deduction (over 92% of the loan book). Bantrab is a higher-tiered creditor within the waterfall payment by law. The entity has sustained moderate profitability ratios over the years, given the market segment it targets (consumption loans to low-middle income employees). The weak efficiency levels, reflecting continued investments in infrastructure and personnel expenses, as well as the high impairment charges, as a consequence from the absorption of Banco de la Republica (BanRep), continues to subdue profitability, despite the entity's ample net interest margins and higher revenues originated through double-digit loan growth. In Fitch's view, profitability ratios will gradually improve and will be underpinned by higher growth within the current target segments and lower needs for further impairment charges, considering the adequate reserve coverage levels achieved to this date. Fitch expects profitability to reach 2% for the ROAA and 20% for the ROAE within the next three years. Bantrab's funding structure is similar to its major domestic peers, anchored by a large retail deposit base. Deposits provide 90% of total non-equity funding and are mostly concentrated in the form of term deposits, thus entailing a significant higher cost than most players in the local market. Bantrab has a moderate concentration in the largest 20 depositors (Dec. 2012: 25.6%; Dec. 2011: 26.1%). Liquidity base remain sound and high; nevertheless, Fitch believes it will decrease as resources are redirected to the loan portfolio. Bantrab's capital position will remain pressured given the bank's anticipated asset growth. The average growth rate of assets has been 27.5% between 2008 and 2012, and is expected to continue in the medium term as growth is a fundamental objective in its strategy. As Bantrab is limited to issue additional common stock (no shareholder, with the exception of the state, is allowed to own more than USD2,500 worth in shares by law), in order to strengthen its regulatory capital and support further growth, the bank is planning to issue preferred shares for Q 156.6 million. Fitch expects the Fitch Core Capital ratio to be sustained above 11% in the medium term, favored by a strong capital generation capability and a controlled asset growth. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of no substantial changes in Bantrab's risk profile in the foreseeable future. However, the bank's ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around asset quality, profitability and capital position. A significant and unexpected reduction of the bank's capital ratios (fitch core capital < 11%), a period of sustained low earnings (ROAA < 1%) or an important deterioration in its asset quality would trigger a negative rating action. Bantrab's upside potential is considered limited by its relatively narrow business model that results in concentrations on its revenue sources. However, Bantrab's rating could be upgraded should it successful grow with greater revenue diversification and further consolidation of its franchise, while sustaining an adequate capital position. PROFILE Bantrab was established in Guatemala in 1965 with an initial equity investment of Qtlz. 500,000 from the Central Government of Guatemala. The bank is mainly retail oriented and focuses its services on consumption loans to low-middle income employees. Bantrab is currently the sixth largest bank in Guatemala in terms of assets (Dec. 2012: 4.9% of the system's assets) and has traditionally provided its services through an ample network of branches, covering most parts of the country, supported by a work force of 3,300 employees. 