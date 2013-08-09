(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A/F1' to Goldman Sachs AG (GSAG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman). The Rating Outlook for GSAG is Stable, in line with the Rating Outlook of Goldman. KEY RATING DRIVERS The IDRs of GSAG are equalized with Goldman's IDRs reflecting Fitch's view that GSAG is core and integral to Goldman's business strategy and operations. Fitch believes Goldman would fully support GSAG in the event of need. GSAG is a key part of Goldman's investment banking franchise in Germany. There is a high level of financial, management, and operational integration with other core Goldman operations. GSAG maintains strong liquidity and capitalization which are augmented by the capacity to tap liquidity and additional capital from Goldman. RATING SENSITIVITIES GSAG's IDRs would change in conjunction with any changes to Goldman's IDRs, given Fitch's view that GSAG is a core subsidiary. Please see 'Fitch Affirms Goldman Sachs' IDRs at 'A/F1'; Outlook Stable' dated May 16, 2013. The IDRs of GSAG could be negatively affected in the unlikely event that Fitch no longer considers GSAG as a core part of Goldman's operations. Fitch assigns the following ratings with a Stable Outlook Goldman Sachs AG --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'. Contact: Primary Analyst Joseph Scott Senior Director +1-212-908-0624 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10001 Secondary Analyst Tara Kriss Senior Director +1-212-908-0369 Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.