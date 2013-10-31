(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA/SYDNEY, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Indonesia-based property developer PT Modernland Realty Tbk's
(Modernland,
B/Stable) USD150m 11% notes due 2016 a final 'B' rating, with a
Recovery Rating
of 'RR4'. The notes are issued by Modernland Overseas Pte Ltd
and guaranteed by
Modernland and wholly-owned subsidiaries.
The rating action follows the receipt of documents conforming to
information
already received. The final rating is in line with the expected
rating assigned
on 17 October 2013.
Proceeds from the notes will be used to acquire 51% of the
Jakarta Garden City
project from Keppel Land (Keppel, unrated). Due to the long-term
payback nature
of the acquisition, Fitch expects Modernland will be able to
refinance the notes
when they are due in 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Limited Recurring Income: Modernland's limited recurring revenue
differentiates
it from higher rated global peers. Recurring revenue is derived
from estate
management fees, golf course operation and its new hotel
operations. However,
these segments contribute less than 10% of annual EBITDA. Fitch
views
Modernland's small recurring revenue base as the main constraint
on its ratings,
particularly given the cyclical nature of the property
development sector.
Execution Risks: Jakarta Garden City's strategic location,
established
infrastructure, and affordability compared with other properties
in the Kelapa
Gading district, in northern Jakarta, underpin Modernland's
business growth
prospects. The project is currently a joint venture with Keppel
and both parties
have agreed on Modernland acquiring Keppel's 51% share in the
project. However,
in Fitch's view, Modernland has yet to demonstrate a track
record of strong
presales without Keppel's support.
Similar risks are also present in Modernland's longer-term
expansion plan in
Bekasi, an important satellite city about 16 km from Jakarta,
where success is
contingent upon the timely execution of accompanying
infrastructure and the
company's ability to build critical mass.
Project Diversification: The ratings also reflect Modernland's
sizable landbank,
which is diversified by location and evenly balanced between
industrial and
residential use. Over the next 18 months, cashflows will be
driven by presales
from residential estate Jakarta Garden City and industrial
estate Modern
Cikande. Over the longer term, the company will also look to
launch its second
industrial estate in Bekasi.
Cash Buffer from ASRI: Cashflows from land sales to PT Alam
Sutera Realty Tbk
(ASRI, B+/Stable) mitigate the execution risks by providing
sufficient
liquidity. Modernland expects to receive IDR3.4trn over the next
30 months after
selling 170 hectares of land in Serpong, Tangerang, which is
close to Jakarta
and near ASRI's existing residential estate. Proceeds will be
used mostly to buy
land in Bekasi, which will enable Modernland to replenish land
inventory for
sustainable presales and cashflows.
Modernland's low acquisition cost of about USD20 per square
metre for 489
hectares of land in Bekasi is an additional comfort and reduces
project
execution risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Decline in presales/ gross debt ratio to below 30% (2013:
Fitch forecast at
30%) on a sustained basis
- Net debt/net inventory remaining above 1x after 2015 (2013:
Fitch forecast
1.4x), possibly resulting from delayed project execution or
weaker pre-sales.
Positive rating action is not expected unless Modernland
demonstrates a track
record in timely project execution, leading to improved scale
and project
diversification, or improved recurring income.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shahim Zubair, CFA
Associate Director
+65 67967227
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Erlin Salim
Associate Director
+62 21 29026410
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 5 August 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage

Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status

