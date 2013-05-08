(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
initial ratings
to Brinker International, Inc. (Brinker; NYSE: EAT):
--Long-term Issuer Default rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Bank Credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has simultaneously assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Brinker's
proposed $550
million issuance of notes in five-year and 10-year tranches.
Proceeds will be
used to refinance the firm's existing $290 million of 5.75%
notes due June 2014,
to repay a portion of its outstanding revolver balance, and for
general
corporate purposes which may include share repurchases.
The proposed notes rank equally with Brinker's existing debt.
Terms include a
Change of Control Offer Triggering Event provision and other
customary
covenants.
At March 27, 2013, Brinker had approximately $705 million of
total debt.
Key Rating Drivers:
The ratings reflect Brinker's moderate leverage, improved
same-store sales (SSS)
performance, operating income growth, and expanding margins.
Brinker's
commitment to maintaining credit statistics appropriate for an
investment grade
rating and the top-three market position of Chili's Bar & Grill
(Chili's)
complement its credit profile.
At March 27, 2013, 97% of the firm's 1,588 system-wide
restaurants were Chili's.
The remaining 3% were Maggiano's Little Italy. Approximately 54%
of the firm's
system-wide units were company-operated and 46% were franchised,
while 17% were
in international markets.
Ratings incorporate Brinker's moderately aggressive financial
strategy, the
intensely competitive U.S. restaurant environment, and recent
weakness in
industry traffic. Brinker's priorities for cash flow usage
include investing in
its business and returning cash to shareholders. Brinker has a
40% dividend
payout target and plans to repurchase $1 billion of common stock
over the next
five years. A combination of free cash flow (FCF) and
incremental debt could be
used to fund share repurchases. However, as previously
mentioned, Fitch expects
Brinker to manage its capital structure such that credit
measures remain
appropriate for the current rating.
Credit Metrics:
For the LTM period ended March 27, 2013, total debt-to-operating
EBITDA was 1.8x
and rent-adjusted leverage or total adjusted debt-to-operating
EBITDAR was 3.0x.
Fitch defines rent-adjusted leverage as total debt plus 8x gross
rent divided by
operating EBITDA plus gross rent. Brinker's rent-adjusted
leverage has declined
from 3.5x in 2008 due to a combination of debt reduction in 2009
and 2010 and
double-digit operating income growth since 2010.
Operating EBITDAR-to-gross interest plus rents was 4.3x and
funds from
operations (FFO) fixed-charge coverage was 3.1x. LTM FCF
(defined as cash flow
from operations less capital expenditures and dividends)
was slightly
under $100 million versus an average of about $140 million
annually since 2009,
as CAPEX is elevated due to remodeling. Brinker plans to spend
$130 million to
$140 million on CAPEX in fiscal 2013.
Pro forma for the debt issuance discussed above but excluding
any revolver
pay-down, rent-adjusted leverage is 3.6x. Fitch expects total
adjusted
debt-to-operating EBITDAR to be in the low 3.0x range at the end
of fiscal 2013
and fiscal 2014. Moreover, Fitch anticipates that Brinker will
generate FCF in
excess of $100 million annually.
Same-Store Sales and Margins:
SSS for Brinker's company restaurants have been positive for
eight of the last
nine quarters as a result of the increased focus on value, more
menu variety,
enhanced service, and reimaging. Chili's has shifted away from
limited-time
offers towards a permanent value-based menu, added pizza and
flatbreads to its
menu, and has improved customer satisfaction. Fitch believes the
efforts around
menu and service have improved Brinker's competitiveness and
should help sustain
SSS growth in the near term.
Chili's restaurant operating margin (excluding depreciation and
amortization
expense) has expanded by 270 basis points (bps) since fiscal
2010 to 17.1% in
fiscal 2012. The firm has managed through the volatile
commodity food cost
environment and has improved the efficiency of its restaurants
with new kitchen
technology and better labor management.
Brinker's EBITDA margin expanded 200 bps over the 2010-2012
period to 13.2% at
the end of fiscal 2012 as a result of improved restaurant level
profitability
and good general and administrative cost control. Brinker is on
track to achieve
its goal of increasing operating margin by 400 bps to over 10%
by fiscal 2014.
Liquidity, Maturities, and Covenants:
Brinker's liquidity is supported by its FCF generation and $250
million revolver
expiring Aug. 9, 2016. At March 27, 2013, the firm had $86
million of cash and
$100 million of revolver availability. Significant upcoming
maturities are
limited to the $290 million of 5.75% notes due June 2014.
Brinker's credit facility includes a Minimum Adjusted Coverage
Ratio test of
1.5x and a Maximum Debt-to-Cash Flow limitation of 3.5x. The
firm has ample
cushion under these covenants. Fitch estimates that these ratios
were 2.8x and
2.7x, respectively, at March 27, 2013.
Ratings Sensitivities:
An upgrade to Brinker's ratings would be recommended if
rent-adjusted leverage
was consistently below 3.0x and the firm's FCF margin-to-sales
remained in
excess of 4%. Positive SSS performance and stable or continued
margin
improvement would also be required for positive rating actions.
Conversely, rent-adjusted leverage sustained above 3.5x due to
SSS declines and
margin contraction or increased debt levels could result in a
downgrade to
Brinker's ratings. Debt-financed share repurchases concurrent
with weak
operating performance could also trigger a negative rating
action.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'2013 Outlook: U.S. Restaurants - Intensifying Competition,
Food Inflation,
and Legislation to Drive Operating and Financial Strategies'
(Dec. 19, 2012).
