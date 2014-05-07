(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned initial
credit ratings to
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) and Lepercq Corporate Income
Fund L.P.
(collectively, LXP or the company) as follows:
Lexington Realty Trust
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
Lepercq Corporate Income Fund L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on LXP's stable portfolio of predominantly
single-tenant,
triple-net leased assets coupled with a conservative financing
strategy. Fitch
expects LXP to maintain credit metrics within a range
appropriate for the 'BBB'
IDR.
Granular Portfolio
LXP owns a diversified portfolio of 220 consolidated properties
(mostly office
and industrial assets), the vast majority of which were
single-tenant and
triple-net leased as of Dec. 31, 2013. The portfolio encompasses
40.7 million
sq. ft. across 41 states and was 97.6% leased based upon net
rentable square
feet as of year-end 2013. LXP's largest market, Dallas-Fort
Worth-Arlington,
represents only 8% of 2013 annual base rents and its top twenty
markets
represent 65% of total base rents. The tenants are diversified
across industry
sectors. No single industry represented more than 13.8% of
annual base rent in
2013. LXP's largest tenant, Federal Express Corporation,
represented 3.3% of
annualized base rent in 2013, and the top 10 tenants totaled
22.2% of annualized
base rent.
Appropriate Leverage
LXP's leverage was 6.3x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2013, as
compared to 7.3x
and 6.4x for 2012 and 2011, respectively. Leverage in 2012 was
artificially high
due to the timing of LXP's acquisition of the remaining equity
interest in Net
Lease Strategic Fund L.P. from Inland American Sub, LLC. Fitch
expects leverage
to sustain between 5.5x and 6.0x as the company funds accretive
acquisitions and
build-to-suit development projects with proceeds from
dispositions on lower
yielding assets. This range is appropriate for the 'BBB' rating.
In a stress
case not anticipated by Fitch in which the company experiences
same-store
occupancy and NOI declines experienced during 2009-2010,
leverage would surpass
6.5x, which would be consistent with a lower rating. Fitch
defines leverage as
net debt divided by recurring operating EBITDA.
Consistent Cash Flow
LXP's fixed-charge coverage was 2.4x for the year ended Dec. 31,
2013, as
compared to 1.8x for the full years ended 2012 and 2011,
respectively.
Fixed-charge coverage has improved due to EBITDA growth
(approximately half of
the portfolio has annual rent escalators), lower interest
expense and reduced
preferred dividends due in part to preferred stock redemptions
in 2012 and 2013.
This growth was somewhat offset by rising recurring capital
expenditures. Fitch
projects that fixed-charge coverage will sustain above 3.0x as
the company
refinances higher coupon debt and lowers recurring capital
expenditures due to
fewer lease rollovers and disposing of capital-intensive assets.
In the
above-mentioned stress case not anticipated by Fitch,
fixed-charge coverage
would sustain above 2.5x, which would remain commensurate with a
'BBB' rating.
Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating
EBITDA less
straight-line rents and recurring capital expenditures divided
by total cash
interest incurred and preferred stock dividends.
Long-Term Lease Strategy
LXP's strategy centers on investing in single-tenant properties
leased on a
triple-net basis. Fitch has a more favorable view towards
triple-net leases as
opposed to gross leases as triple-net leases typically have
longer durations and
less cash flow volatility. While single-tenant assets contain an
inherent binary
exposure to tenant renewal decisions, LXP's granular and
diversified portfolio
mitigates the risk exposure to any single non-renewal or tenant
bankruptcy. The
company has extended its weighted average lease term to 11.2
years as of Dec.
31, 2013 from 6.9 years as of Dec. 31, 2012, which further
improves cash flow
predictability absent tenant bankruptcies.
Select Niche Assets
LXP has at times strayed from its industrial and office focus
into investments
that may be less liquid or financeable during periods of market
stress. For
example, in 4Q2013, the company formed a joint venture that
acquired a portfolio
of veterinary hospitals. Separately, LXP also purchased New York
City land under
a 99-year lease in 4Q2013. Select mortgage investments have
underperformed,
based on the history of borrower defaults and recognition of
loan loss reserves.
Transition to Unsecured Funding Profile
LXP has transitioned towards more of an unsecured funding model
over the past
few years. In 2013, the company issued $250 million of 4.25%
10-year senior
unsecured notes, amended its $255 million term loan to unsecured
from secured,
and refinanced its $300 million secured revolving credit
facility with an
unsecured revolving facility and thereafter increased the
availability to $400
million. Approximately 55.3% of the company's NOI was
unencumbered in 2013, up
from 34.5% and 25.9% in 2012 and 2011, respectively. The company
plans on
continuing to build its unencumbered pool. Unencumbered assets
(defined as
unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed 9% capitalization rate)
covered net
unsecured debt by 2.8x at Dec. 31, 2013. Pro forma for a
subsequent unsecured
bond offering, this ratio would be weaker at 2.2x, but still
adequate for the
'BBB' rating.
Portfolio Pruning Improves Asset Quality
LXP was active on the external growth front in 2013. The company
purchased 10
properties for an aggregate cost of $440.4 million, completed
four
build-to-suits for $105.5 million, and invested $8.2 million in
two joint
ventures. Its largest acquisition was the $302 million purchase
of a 99-year
lease interest in three land parcels in NYC. LXP funded part of
its acquisitions
through equity issuance and also generated $117.8 million of
gross proceeds
through dispositions. LXP expects investment activity in 2014 to
total
approximately $300-$400 million funded in part by asset sale
proceeds. The
property sales will target suburban office properties with less
than 10 years of
lease term, multi-tenant properties and vacant properties, which
should improve
portfolio quality and reduce the office-to-industrial ratio to
2:1 from 3:1 over
time.
Active Build-to-Suit Developments
In 2012 and 2013, LXP completed a total of 12 build-to-suit
projects for an
aggregate capitalized cost of $213 million. The company expects
to allocate
$200-$225 million of its investment dollars towards
build-to-suit transactions
in 2014. Major forward commitments include an industrial asset
to be leased by
Calsonic Kansei in Lewisburg, TN, an office building to be
leased by Faurecia
USA Holdings, Inc. in Auburn Hills, MI, and a four-building
campus to be leased
by The Dow Chemical Company in Lake Jackson, TX, which LXP
announced in March
2014. Credit positives stemming from the build-to-suit program
include a younger
portfolio and committed tenants, while credit concerns include
negative effects
on corporate liquidity.
Weak Liquidity
For the period Jan. 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2015, LXP's sources of
liquidity
(unrestricted cash, availability under its unsecured revolving
credit facility
and projected retained cash flows from operating activities
after dividends) as
compared to its uses of liquidity (pro rata debt maturities,
amortization,
projected maintenance capital expenditures, build-to-suits and
forward purchase
commitments) result in a coverage ratio of 0.8x. Under a
scenario whereby 80% of
LXP's maturing pro-rata secured debt is refinanced with new
secured debt,
liquidity coverage improves to 1.4x.
LXP may choose to pre-pay some of its 2015 maturities in 2014.
The company has
demonstrated access to various forms of debt capital, mitigating
near-term
refinance risk. Debt maturities are modest in 2014 when 6% of
debt matures but
somewhat elevated in 2015 when 14.7% of debt matures. LXP's
dividend payout
ratio was 83% in 2013 as compared to 75% in 2012. These ratios
demonstrate good
internally generated liquidity.
Management Stability
Senior management has managed LXP through real estate cycles,
tenant credit
events (e.g., Circuit City, Linens N Things bankruptcies) and
capital market
dislocations and has formulated a more creditor-friendly
strategy (e.g.,
right-sizing the dividend and growing the unencumbered pool),
which Fitch views
favorably.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook is based on the predictable nature of
net-lease assets
coupled with Fitch's expectation that the company will continue
to prune its
portfolio while maintaining conservative financial policies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on LXP's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 5.0x for
several quarters
(leverage was 6.3x as of Dec. 31, 2013);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x for several
quarters (coverage was 2.4x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2013);
--Fitch's expectation of UA/net UD sustaining above 3.0x (this
ratio was 2.8x as
of Dec. 31, 2013).
The following factors may have a negative impact on LXP's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of UA/net UD sustaining below 2.5x;
--A sustained liquidity coverage ratio below 1.0x (the base case
liquidity
coverage ratio was 0.8x as of Dec. 31, 2013).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Adam Jacobs
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0872
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs: Sector Credit Factors,'
(Feb. 26, 2014);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Dec. 23, 2013);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs'
(Nov. 19, 2013);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.