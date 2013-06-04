(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned initial
credit ratings to
STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) and its operating
partnership, STAG
Industrial Operating Partnership, L.P. (collectively, STAG or
the company) as
follows:
STAG Industrial, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--$139 million preferred stock 'BB'.
STAG Industrial Operating Partnership, L.P.
--$200 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility
'BBB-';
--$175 million senior unsecured term loans 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect STAG's credit strengths, which include low
leverage and
strong fixed charge coverage for the rating, excellent liquidity
and its sizable
unencumbered asset pool. These credit positives are balanced by
the company's
portfolio concentration in secondary industrial markets, short
operating history
as a public company and less diverse sources of capital pending
evidence of
STAG's ability to issue unsecured bonds.
LOW LEVERAGE
STAG's leverage was 5.2 times (x) based on an annualized run
rate of STAG's
recurring operating EBITDA for the quarter ending March 31,
2013. This compares
with 7.0x on an annualized basis for the quarter ending Dec. 31,
2012, which was
elevated due to debt issued late in the quarter. STAG's leverage
is strong for
the 'BBB-' rating. Adjusting 1Q13 earnings for the impact of
partial period
acquisitions would reduce STAG's leverage to 4.9x. Fitch's
projections
anticipate that the company will sustain leverage in 6.3x to
5.0x range during
the next three years on an annualized basis that includes a
full-year's impact
of earnings from projected acquisitions.
STRONG FIXED-CHARGE COVERAGE
STAG's annualized fixed charge coverage in 1Q13 was 3.1x
compared to 2.6x in
4Q12 and 2.0x in 1Q12. Fitch expects the company's fixed charge
coverage to dip
to 2.6x in 2013 due to STAG's April 2013 preferred issuance and
to improve to
3.2x by 2015.
EXCELLENT LIQUIDITY
STAG had 90% availability under its $200 million unsecured
revolving credit
facility as of March 31, 2013 and no debt maturities until 2016.
Moreover,
STAG's unencumbered assets, calculated as unencumbered NOI
divided by a stressed
capitalization rate of 9%, covered its unsecured debt by 2.7x in
1Q13. STAG's
unencumbered leverage ratio was 4.1x during the same period.
Fitch views the
company's sizable unencumbered asset pool as a source of
contingent liquidity
that enhances STAG's credit profile.
STRAIGHTFORWARD AND TRANSPARENT BUSINESS MODEL
STAG's has not made, nor does its business model contemplate,
investments in
ground-up development or unconsolidated joint venture
partnerships. The absence
of these items helps simplify the company's business model,
improve financial
reporting transparency and reduce potential contingent liquidity
claims, which
Fitch views positively.
ADEQUATE TENANT GRANULARITY
STAG's tenant roster is less granular than its industrial REIT
peers, but it is
adequately diversified on an absolute basis and relative to
equity REITs,
generally. The company's largest tenant comprised 2.6% of
annualized base
revenue (ABR) as of March 31, 2013 and its top five and 10
tenants represented
10.1% and 18.4%, respectively. In contrast, the top one, five
and 10 tenants for
the industry, on average, comprised 2.1%, 7.3% and 11.5%. Fitch
expects STAG's
tenant concentration to decreases as the company acquires
additional assets.
SECONDARY MARKET LOCATIONS
STAG strategically pursues assets in secondary markets given
higher going-in
yields and less competition for purchases. The company has only
minimal exposure
to what are traditionally considered the 'core' U.S. industrial
and logistics
markets, which include Chicago, Los Angeles/Inland Empire,
Dallas - Fort Worth,
Atlanta and New York/Northern New Jersey. Fitch views this as a
credit negative
given superior liquidity characteristics for industrial assets
in 'core' markets
- both in terms of financing and transactions.
LIMITED PUBLIC COMPANY TRACK RECORD
STAG has a limited track record as a public company, having gone
public in 2Q11.
This track record is balanced by 1) the homogeneity of
industrial properties, 2)
management's prior experience successfully managing STAG's
predecessor as a
private company that dates back to 2004 and 3) management's
extensive real
estate and capital markets experience.
UNPROVEN UNSECURED BOND ISSUER
STAG has demonstrated its ability to access the unsecured bank
debt market but
has yet to issue unsecured bonds. The company had $175 million
of unsecured term
loans outstanding as of March 31, 2013 and two series of trust
preferred
securities. Fitch views the lack of demonstrated access to
unsecured bonds as a
credit negative given the enhanced financial flexibility that
this market
affords corporate borrowers.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between STAG's IDR and preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for a U.S. REIT with an IDR of
'BBB-'. These
preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss
absorption elements
that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a
corporate default.
POSITIVE OUTLOOK
The Positive Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that STAG
will demonstrate
access to the unsecured bond market during the second half of
2013, most likely
through a private placement of senior unsecured notes. The
Outlook also reflects
Fitch's expectation that STAG will maintain leverage and
coverage of
approximately 5.0x and 3.0x, respectively, based on an
annualized run rate of
the most recent quarterly results.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on STAG's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Demonstrated access to unsecured bond market;
--Fitch's expectation for leverage to sustain below 5.5x
(leverage was 5.2x as
of March 31, 2013);
--Fitch's expectation for fixed charge coverage to sustain above
3.0x (coverage
was 3.1x as of March 31, 2013).
The following factors may have a negative impact on the
company's ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Evidence of an inability by the company to access the
unsecured bond markets.
--Fitch's expectation for leverage sustaining above 6.5x;
--Fixed charge coverage sustaining below 2.0x;
--A meaningful increase in the percentage of STAG's encumbered
assets relative
to gross assets.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen N. Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Committee Chairperson
Daniel Chambers
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0872
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs,' Feb. 26,
2013.
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis, ' Dec. 13, 2012;
--'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs,' Nov.
12, 2012;
--'Corporate Rating Methodology,' Aug. 8, 2012;
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage,' Aug. 8, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs â€“
Effective May 12, 2011
to May 3, 2012
here
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.