(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned an initial
'BBB' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Credomatic
International
Corporation (CIC). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
CIC's ratings
follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CIC's IDRs reflect the support it would receive from its parent,
Banco de Bogota
('BBB'/'F2'), should it be required. Banco de Bogota's ability
to support CIC is
reflected in its IDR, while, in Fitch's opinion, the financial
support to CIC
would be timely and sufficient as it is considered as 'core' to
its parent,
based on its meaningful size, its important contribution to
consolidated net
income, and its key role in the group's regional expansion
strategy.
The Stable Outlook reflects that in Fitch's view, CIC's IDR will
likely remain
unchanged over the foreseeable future, as long as Banco de
Bogota maintains its
risk profile.
CIC is a holding company that groups BAC|Credomatic's operations
in Guatemala,
El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Mexico. On a
consolidated
basis, it has a leading position in credit cards and is a
relevant player in
retail banking across Central America. The BAC|Credomatic
franchise is widely
recognized in Central America and, in Fitch's view, it is the
most integrated
financial group in the region, both operationally and
strategically. The holding
company has the largest ATM network in the region and is the
owner of a large
POS network.
Each CIC banking subsidiary is considered one of the most
profitable banks in
its country. Its net interest margin (NIM) is high, impairment
charges moderate,
and has a good ability to generate non-interest income.
BAC|Credomatic's profits
have proven to be sound and resilient.
Capital levels are adequate to the risks taken by its
subsidiaries and its
funding base is ample. Deposits account for about 75% of total
funding and have
proven to be stable. The credit card processing business helps
maintain a broad
deposit base. In addition, BAC|Credomatic has an extensive list
of financing
from international and multilateral banks to manage liquidity,
and bond issues
in almost all countries where it operates.
CIC has a highly diversified loan portfolio, both by country and
segment. The
loan portfolio's good quality is based on low concentration by
largest obligor,
proactive write-off policy, and low level of related party
lending. CIC's loan
portfolio quality remains solid, as evidenced by a low
non-performing loan (NPL)
ratio (Dec 12: 1.5%), decreasing charge-offs, low level of
restructured loans
and foreclosed assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in CIC's IDR would reflect changes in Banco de Bogota's
ability and/or
propensity to provide support in case of need. The IDRs would
move in line with
Banco de Bogota's rating.
Fitch Ratings has assigned Credomatic International Corporation
the following
initial ratings:
--Foreign currency long-term IDR of 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign currency short-term IDR of 'F2';
--Support rating of '2';
--Support floor of 'NF'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Rolando Martinez
Director
+503-2516-6619
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-1739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Aug 15, 2012)
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug 10, 2012)
2013 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic (Dec
13, 2012)
Banco de Bogota (Jan 15, 2013)
Banco BAC San Jose (Mar 4, 2013)
Banco de America Central (El Salvador) (Sep 26, 2012)
Credomatic de Guatemala, S.A. (July 5, 2012)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
2013 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic
here
Banco de Bogota
here
Banco BAC San Jose, S.A.
here
Banco de America Central, S.A. (El Salvador)
here
Credomatic de Guatemala, S.A.
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.