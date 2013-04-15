(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an initial 'BBB' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Credomatic International Corporation (CIC). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of CIC's ratings follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS CIC's IDRs reflect the support it would receive from its parent, Banco de Bogota ('BBB'/'F2'), should it be required. Banco de Bogota's ability to support CIC is reflected in its IDR, while, in Fitch's opinion, the financial support to CIC would be timely and sufficient as it is considered as 'core' to its parent, based on its meaningful size, its important contribution to consolidated net income, and its key role in the group's regional expansion strategy. The Stable Outlook reflects that in Fitch's view, CIC's IDR will likely remain unchanged over the foreseeable future, as long as Banco de Bogota maintains its risk profile. CIC is a holding company that groups BAC|Credomatic's operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Mexico. On a consolidated basis, it has a leading position in credit cards and is a relevant player in retail banking across Central America. The BAC|Credomatic franchise is widely recognized in Central America and, in Fitch's view, it is the most integrated financial group in the region, both operationally and strategically. The holding company has the largest ATM network in the region and is the owner of a large POS network. Each CIC banking subsidiary is considered one of the most profitable banks in its country. Its net interest margin (NIM) is high, impairment charges moderate, and has a good ability to generate non-interest income. BAC|Credomatic's profits have proven to be sound and resilient. Capital levels are adequate to the risks taken by its subsidiaries and its funding base is ample. Deposits account for about 75% of total funding and have proven to be stable. The credit card processing business helps maintain a broad deposit base. In addition, BAC|Credomatic has an extensive list of financing from international and multilateral banks to manage liquidity, and bond issues in almost all countries where it operates. CIC has a highly diversified loan portfolio, both by country and segment. The loan portfolio's good quality is based on low concentration by largest obligor, proactive write-off policy, and low level of related party lending. CIC's loan portfolio quality remains solid, as evidenced by a low non-performing loan (NPL) ratio (Dec 12: 1.5%), decreasing charge-offs, low level of restructured loans and foreclosed assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES Changes in CIC's IDR would reflect changes in Banco de Bogota's ability and/or propensity to provide support in case of need. The IDRs would move in line with Banco de Bogota's rating. Fitch Ratings has assigned Credomatic International Corporation the following initial ratings: --Foreign currency long-term IDR of 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Foreign currency short-term IDR of 'F2'; --Support rating of '2'; --Support floor of 'NF' Contact: Primary Analyst Diego Alcazar Director +1-212-908-0396 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Rolando Martinez Director +503-2516-6619 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-1739 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Aug 15, 2012) Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug 10, 2012) 2013 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic (Dec 13, 2012) Banco de Bogota (Jan 15, 2013) Banco BAC San Jose (Mar 4, 2013) Banco de America Central (El Salvador) (Sep 26, 2012) Credomatic de Guatemala, S.A. (July 5, 2012) Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here 2013 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic here Banco de Bogota here Banco BAC San Jose, S.A. here Banco de America Central, S.A. (El Salvador) here Credomatic de Guatemala, S.A. here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.