NEW YORK, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned initial
ratings to
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Hawaiian Electric
Company (HECO) as
follows:
HEI
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) â€˜BBBâ€™;
--Senior unsecured debt â€˜BBBâ€™;
--Short-term IDR â€˜F3â€™;
--Commercial paper â€˜F3â€™.
HECO
--Long-term IDR â€˜BBB+â€™;
--Senior unsecured debt â€˜A-â€˜;
--Subordinated debt â€˜BBBâ€™;
--Short-term IDR â€˜F2â€™;
--Commercial paper â€˜F2â€™.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
HEI is the parent of HECO and American Savings Bank FSB, a $5
billion bank
headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii with branch offices throughout
the Hawaiian
Islands. Due to the uncommon business mix of a utility and bank
and
incompatibility of key financial statement and performance
metrics, Fitch
analyzes and assigns ratings to HEI based on its cash flows, in
the form
dividends received from HECO and ASB, as opposed to its
consolidated financial
profile.
HEI KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Ownership of two investment grade subsidiaries;
--Subordination of cash flows;
--Moderate degree of parent level debt leverage.
HEIâ€™s credit profile reflects that of its investment grade
subsidiaries, HECO
and ASB with ratings pressured by a moderate amount of parent
level debt
leverage and a moderately high common dividend payout ratio.
HECO is the larger
of the two subsidiaries, accounting for approximately two thirds
of earnings and
cash flows. Fitch normally factors in cash flow subordination
for utility parent
companies which are reliant on dividends from subsidiaries; for
HEI, such
subordination is elevated as dividends from ASB are subject to
various federal
regulatory restrictions and/or approvals.
HEI exhibits strong financial flexibility. In Fitchâ€™s base
case and stress case
models, HEIâ€™s contractual obligations consist only of debt
service on parent
level debt averaging approximately $20 million per annum, while
the common
dividend to shareholders (approximately $100 million per annum)
represents the
majority of HEIâ€™s cash use. Fitch has assumed an upstream
dividend rate to HEI
equal to 70% of HECOâ€™s and ASBâ€™s net income providing a
small cushion to meet
HEIâ€™s cash needs. HECOâ€™s earnings and cash flows reflect
substantial stability
and predictability based on a revenue decoupling mechanism,
while ASBâ€™s earnings
can be more volatile, it performed well during the recent
financial crisis and
is entering a more stable macroeconomic environment which should
result in
continued stable performance.
HECO will be free cash flow negative through 2015 reflecting a
large capital
investment plan and will be dependent on HEI for equity
infusions in order to
manage its capital structure currently at regulatory authorized
levels at a 56%
to 57% equity component. HEI, in turn, will require external
financing to meet
its equity commitment to HECO and has entered into an equity
forward agreement
with third parties. In December 2013, HEI drew $32 million under
the forward
agreement to downstream as equity to HECO. Fitch also expects
HEI to issue debt
to partially meet its equity commitment to HECO consistent
within the existing
consolidated capital structure.
Fitch uses the multiple of equity investment in subsidiaries to
consolidated
equity as a proxy for double leverage. At year-end 2012, HEIâ€™s
investment in
HECO and ASB totaled $1,970 million while its consolidated
equity was $1,594
million resulting in parent/subsidiary leverage of 1.24x. Fitch
expects parent
level leverage to remain steady through the elevated capex
program at HECO.
Liquidity is adequate. HEI has an upcoming $100 million debt
maturity of
relatively high coupon 6.51% debt which Fitch models to be
refinanced at a
coupon approximately 150bps lower than the maturing debt. Fitch
believes HEI has
ready access to public and private placement markets. Short-term
liquidity is
provided by a $125 bank credit facility maturing in 2016 which
also supports a
commercial paper program.
Credit concerns are principally centered on the higher risk
business profile
through ownership of a bank especially in contrast with the low
risk business
profile of HECO. Financially, HEI is dependent on upstream
dividends from ASB in
order for HEI to continue its financial management strategies,
including
maintaining the common dividend which totals approximately $100
million per
annum and represents over 70% of consolidated earnings. The
dependence on ASB
dividends will be particularly acute over the 2013 to 2015 time
period when HECO
will be free cash flow negative.
HECO KEY RATING DRIVERS
Constructive regulatory environment: Fitch considers the
regulatory environment
in Hawaii to be constructive and progressive. HECO enjoys full
revenue
decoupling, fuel and purchased power pass-through recovery,
rates based on
forward test years, a strong 56% equity component in its
authorized capital
structure, and recovery of increases in certain operating
expenses and capital
investments between rate cases through riders. These key
features reduce
regulatory lag and afford earnings and cash flow stability.
Fitch expects HECO to file two General Rate Cases in 2014, one
for its Oahu
utility operation and another for the Maui Electric subsidiary.
Fitch has not
factored in material changes to the tariff or recovery
mechanisms in its
financial models.
Solid credit profile: Historical and projected credit measures
are strong and
are modestly in excess of Fitchâ€™s target credit metrics for
â€˜BBB+â€™ integrated
electric utilities. Over the financial forecast period through
2015, Fitch
estimates EBITDA/Interest and Funds from Operations
(FFO)/Interest will average
more than 6.0x and 5.0x, respectively, with FFO/Debt more than
20% and
Debt/EBITDA at approximately 3.0x. The strong performance
reflects expectations
of parental support to retain the existing 56% capital structure
and adequate
and timely recovery of proposed capital investments.
Elevated capital investment cycle: Fitch expects capex at HECO
to approach $950
million over the two-year 2014 to 2015 time horizon. Fitch
expects HECO to
retain its present capital structure and leverage profile with
periodic equity
infusions from HEI during the build-out period.
Atypical power/retail electricity market structure: HECO
operates in isolated
island markets with separate power grids which result in a
higher operating cost
structure and necessary investment in redundant infrastructure.
Electricity
generation remains predominantly fuel oil based, resulting in
high power prices
as imported fuel oil in Hawaii is typically 25% to 30% above
mainland pricing
benchmarks. HECOâ€™s retail electricity rates at approximately
$0.32 per kwh are
more than 2.5x the national average. While Hawaii has fairly
aggressive
Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS), due to the high cost of
existing generation
and good wind resource, renewable generation can economically
replace existing
fossil fuel generation. Consequently, Fitch does not have
specific concerns over
the RPS requirement.
Emerging competitive landscape: A number of emerging industry
issues are playing
out in Hawaii today. HECOâ€™s retail electricity sales have
declined approximately
8% over the five year period from 2008 to 2012 and continue to
be under pressure
in 2013. While revenue decoupling protects HECOâ€™s margins,
declining sales
further pressures unit costs. Declining electricity sales is
attributable to
customers using self-generation through rooftop solar
photovoltaic (PV) systems
(distributed generation), and to a lesser extent, energy
efficiency. Given the
high retail price of electricity, distributed generation and
efficiency
investments are economical even without subsidies.
Approximately 8% to 9% of HECOâ€™s customers have rooftop PV
systems that
substantially reduces their own consumption of utility supplied
power and
through net metering, allows customers to sell excess generation
back to the
utility. With utility system operating and maintenance expenses
largely
collected based on consumption, there is some measure of cost
shifting to
non-net metering customers. This in turn further pressures unit
costs and
improves the economics of new distributed generation and
efficiency investments
that will further reduce electricity sales. Continued declines
in electricity
sales would pressure HECOâ€™s credit profile even with continued
revenue
decoupling and residential rate design changes that address cost
shifting.
ASB
Fitch maintains a private rating opinion on ASB to support its
credit analysis
and rating of HEI. ASB exhibits a strong financial profile
weighed against its
relatively small size and market concentration. ASB is the third
largest bank in
Hawaii, a highly concentrated banking market. Notably, ASBâ€™s
financial
performance was fairly stable during the recent financial
crisis.
Rating Sensitivities
Future developments that may individually or collectively lead
to positive
rating action include:
--A positive rating action for HEI is not considered likely
given its present
business mix. A positive rating for HECO post completion of its
elevated capex
program in 2015 is possible.
Future developments that may individually or collectively lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--HEI is dependent on dividends from HEI and ASB. If operating
performance or
regulatory restrictions reduce dividend payments, HEIâ€™s
ratings would be
pressured.
--An inability to earn an adequate and timely recovery of
invested capital would
likely lead to lower ratings at HECO and pressure ratings at
HEI.
--Accelerating competitive inroads by distributed generation and
energy
efficiency would pressure HECOâ€™s ratings.
