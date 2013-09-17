(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo Vita's (ISV; BBB+/Negative) EUR500m, 5.35% subordinated notes due September 2018 a 'BBB' rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The subordinated notes have a five-year term and will pay a fixed rate of interest. The notes have no deferral features (ie a non-payment of a coupon would constitute a default), and their rating is therefore one notch below ISV's Issuer Default Rating, in accordance with Fitch's notching methodology. The issuance has received regulatory approval. ISV will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes and to optimise its own funds composition and - subject to certain conditions to be met - that of Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP; BBB+/Negative), ISV's ultimate parent and the second-largest Italian bank by total assets. The issue will be classified as Tier 2 notes for regulatory purposes and will therefore receive capital credit in Fitch's analysis of ISV's capital adequacy. However, Fitch-calculated financial leverage will increase as a result of the issuance as Fitch treats the notes as 100% debt in its assessment of leverage. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change to the rating of ISV is likely to result in a corresponding change to the rating of the subordinated debt. Contact: Primary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Vanessa Flores Associate Director +44 20 3530 1515 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 19 August 2013, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.